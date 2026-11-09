What’s the BEST Pre-Workout? How to Make the Right Choice

Walk into any gym in America, and you’ll tend to see and hear the same things. For instance, people sitting around hogging up the equipment while scrolling through their social media feed, women setting up a tripod to record their workout and post it with some confusing caption like “shoulder day!” while it’s an image of her glutes, and then the most common of them all… “How much do you bench, bro?” But all jokes aside, many people just want to talk about the best pre-workout they’ve ever used — and I’m cool with that.

When it comes to pre-workouts, you can never say there aren’t enough options on the market. Unfortunately, some pre-workouts have a cool label and awesome name, but when you try them, they end up being a solid two-thumbs down.

So, what’s the best pre-workout these days? How can you make the right choice and stop wasting your hard-earned money?

In this article, we will dive deeper into how you can find the best pre-workout and make the right choice according to your wants, needs, and goals. Let’s all take a dry scoop like the cool kids these days and jump into it! (That’s a joke, too; don’t dry scoop… ever.)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting an exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

Does the BEST Pre-Workout Exist?

Of course it does! The only thing you need to figure out is what the best pre-workout is for you. There are supplements that are formulated more for amplifying energy levels, while others are more geared toward creating a skin-tearing pump or even something that’s more functional fitness-specific and is more of a “well-rounded” pre-workout that checks several boxes — such as focus, performance, and hydration.

If you have some friends who don’t mind you trying a serving of their pre-workout (and you should be willing to return the favor), that’s a great way to try new products in search of the best pre-workout. Otherwise, understanding how to read the supplement facts panel on the back of the label is key to honing in on the best pre-workout to suit your needs.

With that being said, there are several factors you need to consider before you deem something the best pre-workout on the market (especially considering it’s based on your opinion and whether or not it supports your goals).

What to Look for in a Pre-Workout & How to Make the Right Choice

Being that the best pre-workout in my eyes may differ from your eyes, which may differ from your friends’ eyes, etc., I want to lay down some things that you need to factor in and consider in order to make the right choice.

Below are some of the critical factors you need to consider before opening up your wallet on a pre-workout supplement.

1. Your Goals

The most important factor you need to consider when choosing the best pre-workout is your goal(s). What are you trying to accomplish? Are you an athlete looking to improve your performance? Are you a bodybuilder looking to support hypertrophy? Or perhaps you’re a fitness enthusiast who focuses on functional training and needs something to cater to your individual needs. Once you have your goals in place, the next thing is to focus on the ingredients in pre-workouts.

2. Pre-Workout Ingredients

Once you know what you’re looking for, the process gets a little easier. When searching for the best pre-workout, make sure the one you choose has science-backed ingredients that support the goal(s) you’re trying to achieve. Not all pre-workouts are created equal, and it’s crucial for you to check the formula to get the best product for your goals and what you’re trying to accomplish.

3. Personal Sensitivity to Ingredients

Consider your individual sensitivity to stimulants and other ingredients commonly found in pre-workout supplements today. If you’re sensitive to caffeine or other stimulants, it would be wise to search for a different pre-workout with lower caffeine content or choose a stimulant-free option to avoid jitteriness or sleep disturbances (especially if you train late in the afternoon or evening).

4. Dosage of Ingredients

You need to pay attention to the dosage of active ingredients in the pre-workout. Look for pre-workouts that provide effective doses of key ingredients based on research-backed recommendations. Many times, you will see the kitchen sink thrown into a formula, but the dosage is so small that it won’t likely provide any effect at all.

5. Taste & Mixability

Assuming you’ve grabbed a sample of the pre-workout or have a friend allowing you to try their pre-workout, you need to check the taste and mixability test. We’ve all been there — you vigorously shake your shaker bottle up only to take your first sip, and not only does it taste like a wet sock, but you also have clumps that never dissolve. And as an FYI: that should never happen with today’s flavor systems and powder technologies.

6. Cost

At the end of the day, everything comes down to the almighty dollar. Is the juice worth the squeeze? That should be your question. Looking at some of the factors above, how does the cost play into the equation of whether this is the best pre-workout for you? Does it have the ingredients you want in efficacious dosages? Do those ingredients align with your goals? If so, it may very well be the best pre-workout for you.

7. Brand Reputation

Do you trust the brand you’re about to buy from? Do they have a good reputation in the industry? You should feel confident knowing that the brand you’re looking to support has your best interest at heart and isn’t fairy-dusting their formulas or putting ingredients in the product that aren’t on the label.

Can You Have Multiple Options as the Best Pre-Workout?

Having a single winner for the best pre-workout is like having to choose the best car on the market. I mean, sure, many would say the Bugatti la Voiture Noire is the best car out there, coming in at $18.1 million, but would a family of six think it’s the best? No, they probably think the best vehicle is a van that allows them to travel comfortably — the Bugatti la Voiture Noire has no purpose or need for their family.

So, where am I going with this? YOUR individual needs will dictate what’s considered the best pre-workout out there. With 100’s of choices, each pre-workout has its own unique qualities.

To put a bow on this entire article, making the right decision based on your wants, needs, and goals is important. The best pre-workout out there is very individualized. Before you make a purchase, run through this article again, look at the factors we’ve listed, and check off the boxes on your way to finding out what the best pre-workout is for you.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.