Does an Iain Valliere Comeback Make Sense?

There are certain bodybuilders who leave the sport and don’t necessarily leave the conversation. Iain Valliere is one of them. But an Iain Valliere comeback? That’s not on my bingo card.

Since announcing his retirement from competitive bodybuilding in September 2023, Valliere has stepped away from the pressure of preparing for the biggest shows in the world. However, that doesn’t mean he’s stopped training or building an impressive physique.

And lately, he’s been giving bodybuilding fans something to talk about.

The new question we have to ask ourselves is: Could we actually see an Iain Valliere comeback?

I’m not saying it’s happening. He hasn’t officially announced a return to competition. But between his recent physique updates, training content, and comments about the possibility of competing again, it’s hard not to wonder whether the competitive itch is starting to come back.

And honestly, I think he could do some damage if he decided to put the trunks back on.

The Iain Valliere Comeback Rumors Are Getting Interesting

If you’ve been following Valliere on social media, you’ve probably noticed that he hasn’t exactly let himself go since retiring.

On October 25, 2026, he shared a physique update showing himself weighing 272 pounds. His caption jokingly read, “Dad bod kickin in early.”

I’m not sure what dad bod he’s talking about, but that’s certainly not what I see.

He’s continued sharing training content and showing off a physique that would make plenty of competitive bodybuilders jealous.

There’s also been some interesting discussion surrounding his potential return.

In an August 2026 appearance on the IFBB Pro AMA podcast with James Hollingshead and Justin Shier, Valliere discussed life after competitive bodybuilding and why a comeback was starting to feel possible.

That’s an interesting change in conversation from someone who walked away from the sport just a few years ago.

Again, don’t mistake that for an official announcement. But I think there’s enough here to make the Iain Valliere comeback conversation worth having.

Valliere Could Be a Serious Threat at Smaller Shows

Let’s get something straight. Valliere isn’t some retired bodybuilder who needs to start from scratch.

He’s already proven what he can do on a professional bodybuilding stage.

He won the 2020 New York Pro, finished seventh at the 2020 Mr. Olympia, placed second at the 2021 Arnold Classic, and followed that up with another seventh-place Olympia finish in 2021.

He also won the 2023 Toronto Pro Supershow, which ended up being his final professional competition before retiring.

That’s a pretty impressive resume.

If Valliere returned with the kind of size and conditioning he has demonstrated throughout his career, I believe he’d immediately become someone to watch at smaller professional shows.

He knows how to prepare for a contest. He understands what judges are looking for. And he has already shown that he can put together a winning physique.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him challenging for professional titles if he returned motivated and brought his best package.

There is a difference between being competitive and actually winning, but I certainly wouldn’t count him out.

The Olympia Could Be His Achilles Heel

Now, here’s where things get interesting.

Winning a smaller professional show is one thing. Walking onto the Olympia stage and standing next to the top five bodybuilders in the world is an entirely different challenge.

And this is where I think Valliere could run into some problems.

The Open division has continued to evolve. The physiques at the top of the sport are incredibly impressive, and the margin for error is getting smaller.

Valliere has experience competing at the Olympia. He knows what that stage demands.

However, his best Olympia finishes were seventh in 2020 and 2021. He finished 11th in 2022.

Could he improve on those placings if he returned? Absolutely.

But I think we need to be realistic about what he’s walking back into.

Standing next to the current top five could expose some vulnerabilities in his physique. Whether that’s conditioning, overall balance, muscular development, or simply how his physique compares against the very best, those are things that would become much more apparent at the Olympia.

Being a threat at a smaller show doesn’t automatically make someone a threat for an Olympia title.

I think Valliere could be very competitive in the right lineup. But I’d have a harder time predicting him as a legitimate top-five Olympia contender without seeing what he brings to the stage.

Does Iain Valliere Actually Need to Come Back?

This is probably the bigger question.

When Valliere announced his retirement in September 2023, he explained that competing no longer excited him the way it once did. In particular, preparing for the Olympia wasn’t giving him the same feeling anymore.

And I respect that. It’s a pretty important detail.

Bodybuilding is an incredibly demanding sport. The training, dieting, preparation, and sacrifices required to compete at the highest level aren’t for everyone.

If the passion isn’t there, why put yourself through it?

On the other hand, sometimes stepping away from something gives you a different perspective. Maybe he misses the competition. Maybe he misses having a goal to chase. Or maybe he’s simply enjoying training and looking phenomenal without having to worry about getting stage-ready.

I don’t think anyone should assume that because he’s in great shape, he automatically wants to compete again.

But if that competitive fire is back, I’d certainly be interested in seeing what he can do.

My Final Thoughts on an Iain Valliere Comeback

I think an Iain Valliere comeback would be great for bodybuilding.

He’s an established professional with a proven track record, and he could absolutely make things interesting at smaller shows.

However, I wouldn’t immediately put him in the conversation with the top five Olympia competitors. That’s a different level of competition, and he’d have some serious work ahead of him if that were the goal.

Personally, I’d love to see him return, compete at a couple of professional shows, and see where he stacks up against today’s competition.

But there’s one thing I’d like to know first.

Does Iain Valliere actually miss competing, or is he perfectly happy being a 272-pound bodybuilder who can train hard, enjoy life, and not worry about getting ready for the Olympia?

Because there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the latter.

Still, if he decides to make a run at bodybuilding again, I think fans will be paying attention.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.