Is Rafael Brandao Moving to Classic Physique Smart?

The bodybuilding lineup is getting another interesting shakeup heading into 2027. Rafael Brandao has officially announced he’s leaving the Men’s Open division and moving to Classic Physique.

After spending approximately 10 years competing professionally in the Open, Brandao is ready for a different challenge. And honestly, I think this could be one of the best decisions he’s made for his bodybuilding career.

I’ve never looked at Rafael Brandao as someone who needed to keep chasing more and more size. He’s always had a great physique, impressive structure, and the kind of aesthetics that could make him a legitimate threat in Classic Physique.

But that doesn’t mean this transition will be easy.

There are some serious competitors waiting for him, and he’ll need to bring more than just a good-looking physique if he wants to make noise in the division.

Why Is Rafael Brandao Leaving Men’s Open Bodybuilding?

Brandao explained that he’s spent years pushing against his natural genetics to compete with some of the world’s biggest bodybuilders.

At one point, he reached approximately 136 kg (300 pounds). That’s a tremendous amount of weight to carry, especially for someone historically known for his aesthetics, symmetry, and proportions.

In his announcement, Brandao said he believes Classic Physique will let him maximize the characteristics long considered his strengths.

Those include symmetry, conditioning, harmony, and proportions.

And I agree with that assessment.

I don’t think Rafael Brandao has had an easy time continually adding muscle to compete with the biggest names in the Open. That’s not a knock against him. Not everyone is built to keep adding mass year after year and maintain the same level of structure and aesthetics.

At some point, you need to look at what your physique does best.

For Brandao, I think Classic Physique makes considerably more sense.

Would the 212 Division Have Been a Better Option?

Some bodybuilding fans have suggested that Brandao should have considered moving to the 212 division instead.

I understand the argument. It would let him retain considerably more muscle than Classic Physique while competing against athletes who aren’t carrying the same overall size as Open competitors.

However, I’m not convinced the 212 would have been the right move.

I still don’t think he would necessarily have the competitive advantage needed to make a serious run in that division. Moving down in weight doesn’t automatically make someone more competitive.

You still need to bring the complete package.

I would rather see Rafael Brandao move into a division that emphasizes the qualities he’s already known for rather than continue trying to fit into another version of bodybuilding that might not play to his strengths.

Classic Physique gives him an opportunity to showcase his physique differently. And I think that’s worth exploring.

Can Rafael Brandao Compete with Ramon Dino and Mike Sommerfeld?

This is where things get interesting.

Classic Physique isn’t exactly an easy division to enter. Brandao won’t be walking onto the stage without some serious competition standing next to him.

Names like Ramon Dino and Mike Sommerfeld immediately come to mind.

Both are established competitors with impressive physiques, and Brandao will need to bring his absolute best if he wants to stand next to them and be competitive.

But I don’t think he’s outmatched simply because he’s coming from the Open.

In fact, I believe the muscle he already carries gives him a strong foundation to work with. He has an impressive physique, and I can see him looking very competitive next to some of the division’s biggest names.

The question isn’t whether he has enough muscle to look the part.

The question is whether he can bring the complete Classic Physique package.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.