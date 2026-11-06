The Ozempic and Mounjaro craze is here, and there seems to be no letting up off the gas pedal. While these medications are helpful, there are some things you need to know, especially as it relates to protein intake and whey protein usage.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into what the experts say and recommend if you are using Ozempic or Mounjaro.

Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice. This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Introduction to Ozempic and Mounjaro

Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are injectable medications a patient’s doctor prescribes to help with diabetes management. That said, more and more patients are asking for these medications as weight loss medication.

Both of these medications are considered GLP-1 receptor agonists, which work by mimicking a hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite.

While Ozempic and Mounjaro are effective as weight loss medications, we are getting more information that some of the weight being lost comes from lean muscle tissue (also called sarcopenia or muscle loss). To help prevent this muscle loss, some are recommending the use of a whey protein.

Why Protein is Crucial While Using Ozempic & Mounjaro

Those who use Ozempic and Mounjaro have mentioned their appetite is low. Users have said that the Ozempic weight loss is real, and the Mounjaro appetite suppression is pretty intense.

These medications aid in slowing down digestion and increasing satiety, which may reduce your overall daily caloric intake.

With such a sudden weight loss potential, protein intake is imperative. One of the whey protein benefits of consuming high-protein foods is muscle retention. A high protein intake, along with the help of whey protein, can support muscle tissue repair and provide the muscle with quality amino acids that support muscle retention.

If weight loss is your goal, protein can also help reduce hunger by making you feel fuller for longer.

How Much Protein Do Experts Recommend?

Dr. Rekha Kumar, an endocrinologist in NYC and Chief Medical Officer of Found, recommends consuming 25-30 grams of protein per meal for those who are using these medications.

If you’re struggling to hit your daily protein needs or if you need more appetite suppression, consider adding whey protein to supplement your nutrition.

Furthermore, you need to take into account your age, activity level, and goals to help decide how much protein you should consume each day.

That said, more research needs to be done about protein requirements and the use of whey protein supplements when implementing an Ozempic diet plan, as well as Mounjaro protein intake.

The protein recommendations for weight loss are still being looked at, and we can anticipate research being published any time now as they gather more data.

Best Sources of Protein for Ozempic & Mounjaro Users

While many like to convince you of the best protein sources, I want you to eat the protein you enjoy eating. You’re not going to eat or even enjoy protein-rich foods that you hate as part of a balanced diet.

But if we had to toss some of the best protein sources out there to choose from, it’s easy to mention beef, chicken, fish, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and eggs (all animal-based protein sources). Let’s say animal protein isn’t your thing, and as an example, if you want some plant-based Mounjaro protein sources, you could go with beans, tofu, and lentils (to name a few).

Don’t forget about protein shakes, though. Protein supplements come in handy if you’re in a pinch for more protein with your meal or even between meals to help you feel satiated.

Common Mistakes to Avoid with Protein Intake on Ozempic & Mounjaro

One of the most common protein mistakes is relying too much on protein shakes and supplements rather than whole foods. While whey protein quality is exceptional these days, whole foods should always be preferred.

Then you have the common Ozempic side effects and Mounjaro appetite suppression. Many find they’re actually consuming too few calories and are under-eating protein. When it comes to your macros, protein is not something you want to undereat while using Ozempic or Mounjaro.

Another one of the protein mistakes people make is choosing low-quality whey protein supplements when they decide to incorporate protein shakes alongside their balanced diet. Make sure you are using protein powder from a brand you trust and that uses a whey protein quality of at least a WPC80 (whey protein concentrate 80%).

Protein supplement errors include using the wrong type of protein at the wrong time of day. Before bed, a casein protein would be ideal. For any other part of your day, you can’t go wrong with a whey protein isolate or a whey protein concentrate.

Combining Protein Intake with Other Nutritional Guidelines

When using Ozempic or Mounjaro, strive for balanced nutrition between protein, carbohydrates, and fat. You don’t need to remove macronutrients in order to see results using these medications.

A great way to incorporate all three macros is by making a smoothie. This delicious dessert can contain things like protein powder, a frozen banana, and even some natural peanut butter.

Having whey protein in diet can help fast-track your results. Consuming adequate and quality protein and macronutrients is the key to hitting your goals. That said, follow the Ozempic and Mounjaro dietary guidelines provided by your healthcare provider. This brings us nicely into our last topic.

Before Anything… Consult with Your Healthcare Provider

To reiterate, this article is not medical advice. You should always speak with your healthcare provider or get a healthcare consultation.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to ask for help from a nutritionist for personalized nutrition advice, an Ozempic or Mounjaro dietary plan, or protein intake recommendations to muscle retention and lower your risk of sarcopenia.

Whey protein for Ozempic users (as well as Mounjaro) can be incredibly helpful, assuming your healthcare provider agrees that using protein supplements is a good idea. Talk with your healthcare professional today and help preserve your lean muscle mass while getting the results you desire from Ozempic or Mounjaro.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.