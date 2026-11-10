Shaun Clarida Wins Again! Most Dangerous Bodybuilder?

Just when you think Shaun Clarida has made his point, he goes out and makes another one.

The two-time 212 Olympia champion is showing the bodybuilding world that he isn’t someone competitors should take lightly. In fact, he might be one of the most dangerous bodybuilders competing today.

After winning the Men’s Open division at the 2026 Everest Muscle Stars Pro in Warsaw, Poland, on October 31, Shaun Clarida returned to the stage just one week later and captured another victory. This time, he won the Men’s 212 division at the 2026 Steve Karr Las Vegas Classic Pro on November 7.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Clarida won an Open bodybuilding show against bigger competitors, then followed it up by winning his traditional 212 division the following weekend.

At 44 years old, that’s incredibly impressive. Heck, he’s my age and currently dominating the sport. My mind is actually blown.

And it raises an interesting question. Is Shaun Clarida currently one of the most impressive bodybuilders in the world?

Shaun Clarida Is Winning in Two Different Divisions

There is something special about what Shaun Clarida is accomplishing right now.

Winning a professional bodybuilding show is difficult enough. Winning multiple shows in a season is even more challenging. But winning in two different divisions, against competitors with different physical advantages, is something that deserves even more attention.

At the Everest Muscle Stars Pro, Clarida stepped into the Men’s Open division and walked away with the victory. He defeated a field of 18 competitors, including runner-up Josef Kveton and third-place finisher Krystian Wolski.

He earned first place in both prejudging and finals, receiving perfect first-place scores in both rounds.

That wasn’t some participation trophy. He went out there and won the show.

Then came the Steve Karr Las Vegas Classic Pro.

Rather than simply enjoying his Open division victory, Clarida got back onstage and competed in the 212 division. Once again, he found himself at the top of the standings. He dedicated all his wins over the past several weeks to his father, who recently passed away.

Shaun Clarida finished ahead of Santiago Almazan, who took second, and Hang Niu, who finished third.

Two shows. Two divisions. Two victories.

That’s a statement no one in the industry can deny.

Being 44 Makes Shaun Clarida’s Accomplishments Even More Impressive

Let’s not overlook another important detail… Shaun Clarida was born on September 5, 1982, making him 44 years old. He’s the same age as me and dominating the sport. That’s wild to me.

In a sport where athletes are constantly pushing the limits of muscular development, conditioning, and physical performance, continuing to compete at this level in your 40s is impressive.

But Clarida isn’t simply hanging around and collecting participation trophies.

He’s winning.

He’s going head-to-head with younger competitors and proving that he still belongs among the best in the sport.

And what makes this even more interesting is that he isn’t limiting himself to the 212 division.

The Open division is a different challenge. Competitors aren’t restricted by the 212-pound weight limit. That means Clarida is stepping onstage against athletes who can bring significantly more overall size (and many of them are nearly 100 pounds heavier than him).

Yet he managed to beat them.

I don’t care how you slice it… That’s impressive.

The Giant Killer Continues to Make His Case

Shaun Clarida has built his reputation around being able to defeat competitors who have a significant size advantage.

He’s been called the Giant Killer for a reason.

But I think his recent accomplishments are taking that reputation to another level.

It’s one thing to be competitive against bigger bodybuilders. It’s another thing entirely to walk away with the overall victory.

Clarida has now demonstrated that he can win in the 212 division and the Open division during the same stretch of competition.

That’s not something you see every day.

And let’s not forget that Clarida is a two-time 212 Olympia champion, winning the title in 2020 and 2022. He also finished third at the 2026 212 Olympia.

His competitive resume speaks for itself.

The fact that he’s still adding victories and finding ways to challenge himself against different competitors makes his current run even more interesting.

Is Shaun Clarida the Most Dangerous Bodybuilder Right Now?

This is where things get interesting.

When you look at professional bodybuilding, there are plenty of athletes who can bring incredible size, conditioning, and overall presentation to the stage.

But how many can cross over between divisions and win?

That’s what makes Clarida such a difficult competitor to overlook.

He’s not relying on one particular advantage. He’s showing that his physique can hold its own against competitors in two different divisions.

In my opinion, that makes him one of the most dangerous competitors in professional bodybuilding right now.

And I don’t think it’s unreasonable to start asking whether he’s currently one of the most impressive bodybuilders in the sport.

Think about what he’s accomplished in 2026.

He finished third at the 212 Olympia, won the EVLS Prague Pro, captured the Koloseum Pro, won the Men’s Open division at the Everest Muscle Stars Pro, and followed that up with another 212 victory at the Steve Karr Las Vegas Classic Pro.

That’s four professional victories across two divisions following his Olympia appearance.

Not bad for an old man!

I’m joking, Shaun. You don’t have to block me on social media.

Shaun Clarida Is Giving Bodybuilding Fans Something to Talk About

I’m not sure what else Shaun Clarida needs to prove at this point.

He has already established himself as one of the most successful 212 competitors of his generation. He’s a two-time Olympia champion and continues to compete at an incredibly high level.

But now he’s showing that he can be a legitimate threat outside his traditional division as well.

That’s what makes this run so exciting.

Bodybuilding fans love seeing athletes push boundaries. We love seeing competitors challenge expectations and do things that people might not have thought possible.

Clarida is doing exactly that.

Winning the Open division one weekend and coming back to win the 212 division the next is something that deserves recognition.

At 44, he’s proving that age doesn’t automatically mean you’re past your competitive prime.

And if he continues performing at this level, I think the bodybuilding world needs to start looking at Shaun Clarida a little differently.

He’s not just a 212 threat anymore.

He’s a threat to anyone standing next to him onstage.

The Giant Killer is still hunting.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.