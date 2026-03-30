Do you enjoy a cup of black tea, matcha, or maybe hibiscus tea? If you’ve missed it, I did a full article on all of these various teas that you can read here. That all being said, there is one that not many people think about… dandelion tea.

With so many varieties to choose from, you may not have noticed dandelion tea on the shelf while restocking your supply.

Yes, dandelion tea is made from the same weeds that often pop up in your yard. The plant is rich in vitamins, and when brewed as tea, it may help reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol.

While some people make their own, I find it much easier to just buy it from your local grocer or from online.

But the question becomes, is it worth adding to your tea rotation?

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and take a look at the potential benefits of dandelion tea and which parts of the plant are typically used.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Dandelion Tea?

Dandelion tea is an herbal drink made from fresh or dried parts of the dandelion plant (Taraxacum officinale). It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries for its diuretic, anti-inflammatory, and detoxifying properties.

You can find dandelion tea in several forms:

Root tea : Made from dried roots, with a strong, earthy flavor.

: Made from dried roots, with a strong, earthy flavor. Leaf tea : Lighter in taste, slightly bitter, with a fresh green note.

: Lighter in taste, slightly bitter, with a fresh green note. Flower tea: A less common variety, offering a delicate floral aroma.

What is the Nutritional Profile of Dandelion Tea?

One cup of raw dandelion provides:

25 calories

5 grams of protein

4 grams of fat

1 grams of carbohydrates

9 grams of fiber

4 grams of sugar

Dandelion is a good source of beta-carotene, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc. It is also an excellent source of vitamin A.

Research suggests that vitamin A may help lower the risk of health issues such as cataracts, diarrhea, and quite possibly, breast cancer.

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7 Health Benefits of Dandelion Tea

Below are some of the major health benefits of drinking dandelion tea.

1. It could reduce water weight

If you are feeling bloated, dandelion tea may help because it works as a natural diuretic and increases urine output.

In one study, participants experienced greater urine production after drinking two 1-cup servings of dandelion leaf tea.

2. Manage type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is often linked to lifestyle factors such as obesity, a high-fat diet, and lack of physical activity. It is marked by high blood sugar levels and chronic inflammation, which can damage several organs over time.

Dandelions contain compounds like chicoric acid, chlorogenic acid, sesquiterpene lactones, and taraxasterol that may help counter these effects.

Studies in mice show that taraxasterol can reduce inflammation and improve liver function. Since the liver regulates glucose release, better liver function can lead to lower blood sugar levels.

3. It may promote digestive health

Dandelion root tea contains inulin, a prebiotic fiber that feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. This supports digestion and may provide relief from constipation. The polyphenols in dandelion also release short-chain fatty acids that reduce inflammation in the gut lining.

In addition, some studies suggest that dandelion root may help protect liver health.

4. It may combat cancer

Preliminary cell studies suggest that dandelion may help stop cancer from spreading by killing cancer cells. Research shows that dandelion root extract can slow the growth and movement of gastric cancer cells by regulating a tumor-promoting gene called CCAT1.

Excess free radicals in the body can increase cancer risk, but the antioxidants in dandelion tea may help neutralize these harmful molecules.

Another cell study found that combining dandelion extract with all-trans-retinoic acid, a nutrient made from vitamin A, killed human breast cancer cells. Researchers also suggest that dandelion extract may influence certain genes to reduce cancer spread.

5. It might support liver health

Dandelion may be especially useful for hepatic inflammation, which is the liver’s response to damage seen in conditions like jaundice or hepatitis.

Traditionally, herbal medicine has used dandelion for this purpose, and modern research supports its potential. Dandelion stimulates the release of bile from the liver, helping flush out toxins in the process and supporting overall liver health.

6. It may reduce cholesterol

A 2012 study found that dandelion may help reduce hyperlipidemia in rats, a condition marked by unusually high levels of blood lipids such as cholesterol. Rats that consumed dandelion flower extract showed lower levels of triglycerides and total cholesterol.

Researchers suggest that dandelion extract may inhibit pancreatic lipase, an enzyme essential for digesting fat. Limiting this enzyme’s activity could change how the body absorbs fat.

7. Boosts skin health

Several studies suggest that dandelion may support skin health. One lab study using chicken embryos found that compounds in dandelion could help repair skin damaged by harmful UVB rays.

In this study, a fermented dandelion broth acted as an antioxidant, reduced skin inflammation, and promoted healing of the skin barrier. While these results are promising, more research is needed to confirm the effects.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.