Can Blessing Awodibu Do Damage in 2026?

There’s no denying that Blessing Awodibu has always been one of the most entertaining personalities in bodybuilding. But, unfortunately, personality alone doesn’t win shows. Physique does.

And after seeing how Blessing Awodibu looked at the Detroit Pro, I think we might finally be seeing a version of Blessing that can actually make some noise this year.

It seems like he was the hype of the industry back when he was with RedCon1, but after his departure, I feel as if he disappeared. Perhaps he did that on purpose to take the spotlight off himself and allow him to go into the shadows to improve.

If so, he made it happen as he ended up finishing in second place at the Detroit Pro. But what stood out to me wasn’t the placing. It was the progress.

Because in my opinion, Blessing Awodibu looked like a completely different bodybuilder compared to what we’ve seen in recent years. And that’s a good thing. If he continues down this path, Blessing could absolutely place well in 2026.

Let’s dive into Blessing’s outlook for 2026 (in my opinion, obviously).

Blessing Awodibu Brought Better Conditioning

For years, the biggest criticism surrounding Blessing Awodibu has been his conditioning. The structure was always there. The muscle was there too. But the conditioning and polish didn’t always match the hype.

To be frank, he looked like dog shit on stage in recent years. Bloated. Watery. Distracting midsection. Small legs. He was missing a lot with his physique and conditioning.

But at the Detroit Pro, I thought Blessing Awodibu looked noticeably sharper. His physique appeared tighter, more detailed, and far more dialed in than we’ve seen from him in the past.

That’s a big deal.

Because when Blessing Awodibu is even close to being fully conditioned, his structure becomes much more dangerous on stage.

And this time around, the improvements were obvious.

Massive Improvement with His Legs

One of the biggest improvements I noticed was his legs.

In previous appearances, people often pointed to his lower body as an area that needed improvement. Compared to the upper body, the legs sometimes lacked the same level of impact.

At the Detroit Pro, that gap looked much smaller.

Blessing Awodibu’s quads appeared fuller and more developed. They flowed better with his upper body and helped create a more balanced physique.

That alone can make a huge difference when judges are comparing athletes side by side.

When your physique starts looking more complete from top to bottom, it changes the entire presentation.

And for Blessing Awodibu, that improvement really stood out.

Still One Area to Tighten Up

Now, that doesn’t mean everything was perfect.

If I had to point out one area that could still improve, it would be his midsection.

At times, it looked like Blessing Awodibu could tighten it up a little more to create an even sharper look.

In today’s Open division, waist control is incredibly important. The tighter the midsection, the more dramatic the V-taper looks.

And with the wide clavicles that Blessing Awodibu already has, a tighter waist would make his structure look even more impressive.

But to be fair, the overall package was still much improved, and I’m super happy for him.

Why Blessing Awodibu’s Structure Makes Him Dangerous

One thing that has never been questioned is Blessing Awodibu’s structure. He has a naturally aesthetic frame that stands out on stage.

Wide shoulders.

Good flow.

A visually pleasing silhouette.

When that structure is paired with improved conditioning and better balance, the physique suddenly becomes much more competitive.

That’s why so many people in bodybuilding have always believed Blessing Awodibu had the potential to do well in the Open division.

The ingredients were always there. The key was bringing everything together at the same time.

Looks Like He’s Finally Putting It Together

The Detroit Pro made me think that Blessing Awodibu might finally be heading in the right direction. The improvements were noticeable.

Better legs.

Sharper conditioning.

A more complete overall look.

That’s exactly what he needed.

Just last year, Blessing Awodibu finished 6th at the 2025 Legion Sports Fest Pro during a season where he struggled to bring his best conditioning.

Seeing the progress from that point to now shows that he’s clearly been putting in the work. And that’s encouraging. Because bodybuilding careers can change quickly when the right improvements are made.

Can Blessing Awodibu Do Damage in 2026?

That’s the big question. And honestly, I think the answer could be yes.

If Blessing Awodibu continues improving his conditioning and keeps bringing up his weaker areas, he could absolutely be in the mix at several shows this year.

The Detroit Pro version of Blessing Awodibu looked like a step forward. Not just a small step. A noticeable one. The key now will be consistency.

If he can keep refining the conditioning, tighten up the midsection a bit more, and continue building on the improvements we saw in Detroit, Blessing Awodibu could easily be knocking on the door of a pro show win.

And if that happens, the conversation around Blessing Awodibu in 2026 could look very different. Because when the physique matches the hype, things can get interesting very quickly. Personally, that’s something I’d like to see on my bingo card this year.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.