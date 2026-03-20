The bodybuilding rumor mill has been spinning lately, and one topic that keeps popping up is the possibility of Nick Walker skipping the Olympia this year.

Right now, it’s all speculation.

The conversation started after the 2026 Olympia promotional poster was released. Nick Walker appeared on the poster, despite the fact that he hasn’t officially qualified for the show yet. Walker even commented on social media pointing out that he wasn’t qualified.

That one small comment lit the internet on fire. Now, people are wondering if Nick Walker might sit out the Olympia this year.

Personally, I think that would be a massive mistake (just my opinion). But let’s discuss my reasoning for thinking this.

Nick Walker Built Serious Momentum at the 2026 Arnold Classic

If you watched the Arnold Classic this year, you saw a very dangerous version of Nick Walker.

He stepped on stage looking sharp. Conditioned. Dense. And extremely competitive. In fact, a lot of fans felt he could have (or should have) won the show.

Ultimately, Andrew Jacked took the title, with Nick Walker finishing in second place ahead of Hadi Choopan and the rest of a stacked lineup.

But here’s the thing…

That placing wasn’t a loss in the eyes of many fans (myself included).

Walker pushed Andrew Jacked hard and brought what many believe was one of the best looks of his career. His back double biceps and hamstring detail stood out, and he even walked away with the Franco Columbu Most Muscular Award at the event.

That matters.

Because momentum in bodybuilding is everything.

Nick Walker Needs to Ride the Momentum

When you look at where Nick Walker is right now, the path forward seems obvious to me.

He needs to keep competing. He needs to win a show. And he needs to walk into the Olympia as one of the guys everyone is talking about.

After the Arnold Classic, the buzz around Nick Walker came roaring back. People who doubted him started changing their tune. Fans started talking about him as a real threat again.

That’s exactly the position you want to be in heading into the biggest show of the year.

Sitting out the Olympia would completely kill that momentum.

Skipping the Olympia Would Be a Massive Risk

The Olympia stage is where legacies are built. And if Nick Walker wants to be remembered as one of the top bodybuilders of this era, he needs to be on that stage.

Fans want to see him there. I want to see him there.

Whether people love his physique or criticize it, one thing is undeniable: Nick Walker gets people talking.

Some fans love the freak factor. Others hate the structure and aesthetics.

But regardless of which side you’re on, when Nick Walker steps on stage, people pay attention. That’s not something every bodybuilder can say.

Skipping the Olympia would remove him from the biggest conversation in the sport. And in the sport of bodybuilding, being out of sight can quickly mean being out of mind (think about what I just said in my article yesterday about Blessing Awodibu).

Nick Walker Needs to Qualify and Make a Statement

Right now, Nick Walker still needs to qualify for the Olympia. That means we’ll likely see him step on stage again at some point this season (assuming he’s looking to be on the Olympia stage and not sit out the show). And honestly, that’s the best possible scenario.

Imagine Nick Walker winning a show later this year. Then, walking into the Olympia with a victory under his belt and the confidence that comes with it. That changes the entire narrative.

Instead of people wondering if he belongs in the top group, they start wondering if he could actually win the whole thing.

Momentum is powerful in bodybuilding. Just look at how quickly narratives can change after one big performance, like what I mentioned in my Blessing article, as well as my Andrew Jacked article following his Arnold Classic win.

Nick Walker Sitting Out the Olympia Would Be a Bad Move

I’ll be blunt… If Nick Walker skips the Olympia again, I think it would be a terrible move.

The sport is hot right now. The competition is deep. And the fans are paying attention. This is exactly the moment when he should be stepping on stage and proving he belongs at the top.

Walker already showed at the Arnold that he can push the best guys in the world. Why not build on that? Why not qualify, show up to the Olympia, and make the judges compare him against everyone?

That’s how reputations are built. And that’s how champions are made.

This Is Still Just Speculation

With all that said, it’s important to remember something: Nothing has been confirmed.

The entire conversation about Nick Walker skipping the Olympia is based on speculation that started after his comment about not being qualified when the Olympia poster was released.

For all we know, Nick Walker could already be planning his qualification strategy. He might fully intend to step on stage, win a show, and head into the Olympia with serious momentum.

Right now, we simply don’t know.

But if you ask me? Bodybuilding is better when Nick Walker is on stage. And the Olympia would be a whole lot more interesting with him in that lineup.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.