Is Andrew Jacked Going to Be the Favorite to Win the Olympia?

When you win the Arnold Classic, people start looking at you a little differently. You’re no longer just a contender. You become a legitimate threat. That’s exactly what happened when Andrew Jacked took home the Men’s Open title at the 2026 Arnold Classic.

Not only did he beat a stacked lineup, but he did it with a physique that many believe represents the future of bodybuilding. And after seeing how he looked on that stage, I think a lot of people are starting to ask the same question…

Is Andrew Jacked now the favorite heading into the Mr. Olympia?

Let’s open up the discussion and see if you see things the same way I do.

Andrew Jacked Just Made a Huge Statement at the Arnold Classic

Winning the Arnold Classic is not easy. The lineup is always loaded. The competition is fierce. And everyone standing on that stage shouldn’t have been overlooked during prep.

At the 2026 Arnold Classic, Andrew Jacked defeated some of the best bodybuilders in the world, including Nick Walker and Hadi Choopan. Some people thought Hadi should have won, others Nick. Personally, I saw Andrew Jacked winning ever since pre-judging.

The final results looked like this:

Andrew Jacked Nick Walker Hadi Choopan Martin Fitzwater Brandon Curry

That’s not a weak lineup. That’s a battlefield.

And Andrew Jacked didn’t just squeak out a win. He looked phenomenal doing it. From the moment he stepped on stage, it was clear he brought something special.

An Elite Physique Commanding the Arnold Stage

What stood out to me the most was how complete Andrew Jacked looked. We’ve always known he has insane genetics. That’s been obvious from day one. But this time around, he brought everything together.

His back width was ridiculous. When he hit those rear poses, the stage almost looked too small for him.

Then there’s the structure. Andrew Jacked has that classic X-frame that bodybuilding fans love. Wide shoulders. Huge lats. A tiny waist that ties everything together.

And that waist is important.

Because if you look around bodybuilding right now, a lot of competitors are pushing size so aggressively that they’re losing control of their midsections (Nick Walker, for example… at times on stage I thought he was a refrigerator).

Andrew Jacked doesn’t have that problem.

Andrew Jacked is the Future of Bodybuilding

In my opinion, Andrew Jacked represents where bodybuilding needs to go.

For years, the sport chased mass monsters. Bigger and bigger physiques kept showing up on stage. But along with that size came something fans didn’t love.

Blocky physiques. Thick waists. Midsections that bodybuilders struggle to control.

Andrew Jacked is the opposite of that. He’s big. Very big. But his physique still flows.

His waist stays tight. His shoulders explode outward. His lats create that dramatic V-taper that reminds you of golden-era aesthetics (just with far more size).

That combination is rare. And it’s exactly why Andrew Jacked stands out in any lineup.

Olympia-Level Momentum

The Arnold Classic win didn’t come out of nowhere. Andrew Jacked has been building momentum for a while now. He already proved he can hang with the best when he placed third at the 2025 Mr. Olympia.

That result alone showed he was knocking on the door. And now, he has an Arnold Classic title added to his résumé.

That changes things.

Winning the Arnold puts you in the spotlight. It sends a message to the rest of the division that you’re a serious contender.

And heading into the 2026 Olympia, Andrew Jacked may have more momentum than anyone else in the sport.

Can Anyone Stop Andrew Jacked at the Olympia?

Of course, the Olympia is never an easy win. There are still dangerous competitors in the mix.

Guys like Derek Lunsford and Samson Dauda are always threats on the Olympia stage. But Andrew Jacked now has something extremely valuable.

Confidence.

When you win a show like the Arnold Classic, you know you belong at the top. You know your physique can beat the best in the world.

And when you combine that confidence with his structure, conditioning, and stage presence, it’s easy to see why many people are starting to believe he could win the Olympia.

Is He the New Olympia Favorite?

Right now, it’s hard not to look at Andrew Jacked as one of the frontrunners. He has the size. He has the shape. He has the momentum. And maybe most importantly, he has a physique that stands out in a sea of mass monsters.

Bodybuilding has always rewarded athletes who bring something unique to the stage. Andrew Jacked does exactly that.

If he can bring the same conditioning (or even improve slightly) when he steps on the Olympia stage later this year, we may very well be looking at the next Mr. Olympia.

And if that happens, it wouldn’t just be a win for Andrew Jacked. It might signal a shift in bodybuilding back toward aesthetics, balance, and structure.

Personally, I think the sport could use that.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.