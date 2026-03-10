Another weight loss trend has been making the rounds on TikTok, and this time it’s something called Ricezempic, where you drink rice water. When I first saw the name, I honestly thought it was a joke. But the more I scrolled, the more people I saw claiming it works.

So naturally, I decided to dive deeper into this trend to see if it actually had legs or not.

The drink is being promoted as a homemade alternative to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound. The recipe itself is surprisingly simple. You soak uncooked rice in water for a short time, then remove the rice and drink the leftover water.

To be frank, before even diving into things, my senses all told me that there’s no way Ricezempic is going to provide similar results to actual GLP-1 medications. And while I pretty much already convinced myself this was a bunch of BS, I continued down the rabbit hole.

TikTok users say it’s best to have it first thing in the morning before eating anything. The idea behind it is that the rice water contains resistant starch, which supposedly suppresses appetite and helps you feel full for longer, somewhat like GLP-1 drugs.

Some claims online are pretty dramatic. One TikToker even says they lost 60 pounds in just two months by drinking Ricezempic.

But can a glass of rice water really replicate the effects of prescription weight loss drugs? Let’s dive deeper.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is Ricezempic?

Online health influencers using the “Ricezempic” hashtag often compare rice water to Ozempic (semaglutide), a Type 2 diabetes medication that many people now use off-label for weight loss. When I first saw those comparisons, I was curious. It sounded almost too simple to be true (which most TikTok trends are).

The trend is also riding the wave of other similar “zempic-style” drinks circulating online, such as:

“Oat-zempic” — drinking the water from soaked oats for weight loss

Okra water — soaking okra and drinking the water for weight loss, sexual health, and other supposed benefits

When something becomes as well-known as Ozempic, it’s only natural that people try to replicate it with cheaper alternatives. Rice water certainly fits that bill. It’s simple and inexpensive, but it isn’t really the same as Ozempic.

3 Benefits of Rice Water

Let’s look at some of the benefits of rice water used as Ricezempic.

1. Weight loss

The main argument behind rice water is that it may support weight loss because it supposedly contains resistant starch. Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that’s harder for the body to break down, so it behaves more like fiber than regular starch.

Some research suggests resistant starch may help reduce appetite. In certain studies, people reported feeling fuller and less hungry compared with when they consumed regular starch. But the evidence isn’t consistent.

Other studies have found little to no effect on appetite, so the research remains mixed.

A bigger issue is whether rice water actually contains resistant starch in the first place. Resistant starch typically forms when rice is cooked, cooled, and then reheated. That raises an obvious question.

If rice water is made by soaking raw rice, does it contain any resistant starch?

So far, research hasn’t provided a clear answer. Most studies focus on cooked rice because that’s how it’s normally eaten, which leaves the resistant starch content of raw rice water largely unexplored.

2. It supports the microbiome

Because resistant starch isn’t fully digested, it behaves like a prebiotic fiber in the gut. In simple terms, it helps feed the beneficial bacteria that live in your digestive system, which can support a healthier gut microbiome.

If rice water actually contains resistant starch, and that remains unclear, it could offer some support for gut health.

3. Essential vitamins & minerals

If the rice you’re using is white rice processed in the U.S., there’s a chance it has been enriched with added nutrients. These can include vitamins and minerals such as thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, iron, calcium, and folic acid.

In theory, some of these nutrients might leach into the water when the rice is soaked. That means the water you drink could contain small amounts of them. No one really knows how much actually ends up in the water, though.

It also depends on the type of rice you’re using. Imported rice is often not enriched, so it may not contain added vitamins and minerals.

In that case, the rice water wouldn’t offer any extra nutritional benefit.

What Are the Risks of Rice Water?

If you’re allergic to rice or have trouble tolerating it, you should avoid rice water altogether.

Rice can contain arsenic, a toxic heavy metal that has been linked to heart problems, kidney damage, and certain cancers. Arsenic occurs naturally in soil and water, and rice tends to absorb more of it than many other grains.

When it comes to soaking raw rice and drinking the water, the concern is theoretical. It’s possible that some arsenic could leach into the water during soaking. But without proper studies, no one really knows how much, if any, would end up there.

Should You Try the Rice Water Trend?

I’m just going to be totally blunt and call BS on drinking rice water. If you want to be a part of this Ricezempic movement, be my guest. However, don’t expect to see any changes to your weight.

Sometimes, it’s best to just leave the hype alone. More often than not, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze, and I feel that this TikTok trend is just another massive failure.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.