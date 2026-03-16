As a parent to three kids, I’m always curious how my kids will turn out when they get older. Growing up, I was always involved in youth sports, and honestly, my life revolved around whatever season I was in the middle of.

Everything from basketball to baseball to soccer to tennis… you name it, I was playing it. In my opinion, youth sports helped shape me into the person I am today. The competitive side of me, the comradery, the drive, the winning attitude, and having to put in the work have transitioned into me owning my own businesses.

But is there really something there? Can youth sports really improve mental health and prepare your kids for their future?

When you think about it, kids today need structure, discipline, and something positive to focus their energy on. Do you know what checks all those boxes? Youth sports.

If you’re also a parent, this should catch your attention. A recent study from The Ohio State University suggests that playing youth sports is linked to better mental health in adulthood. That’s not just good news — it’s a wake-up call.

Especially in today’s age, where mental health issues like depression are at an all-time high.

In this article, I want to dive deeper into this study from Ohio State on youth sports and mental health to help you better understand the connection that’s there and (hopefully) help push your kids to get active in youth sports.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Youth Sports Build More Than Muscle

Youth sports aren’t just about scoring goals or hitting home runs. They teach kids how to work with others, how to win gracefully, and how to bounce back from a tough loss.

Unlike back in the day, the teams I coach today, we don’t do the whole participation trophy thing. If you lose, you go home empty-handed. You don’t get a medal for simply showing up and not performing.

That’s not how things work on my team.

The good thing is that it builds character — and it’s exactly the kind of foundation that leads to better mental health down the road. You need to overcome defeat and feel the pain that comes along with a loss. You can’t be picked back up by being handed a piece of plastic.

In the real world, that doesn’t happen. If you think that’s how life should be when your kids grow up, they’re going to suffer from mental health issues because they’ll get smacked in the face by life and won’t have anything there to pick them back up.

The Ohio State study looked at adults who played youth sports during their childhood. Those who stuck with it into their teen years showed fewer signs of depression and anxiety later in life. That’s some incredibly powerful stuff.

The Mental Benefits of Youth Sports Go Beyond the Playing Field

Sure, physical activity helps release feel-good chemicals like endorphins. But youth sports offer way more than just a post-practice mood boost.

When kids are part of a team, they build social connections (not the fake stuff we see today with social media, where people have a million followers and don’t know a single one of them in real life).

With participation in youth sports, kids learn responsibility. They feel a sense of belonging. These emotional wins can shape how they handle life’s challenges as adults.

I’m talking about improved confidence, better stress management, and a stronger sense of identity. Youth sports help mold mentally tough adults who can handle the ups and downs of life without feeling like it’s coming down and crushing them.

Sticking With Youth Sports Matters

Here’s the kicker — the study found that the mental health benefits were stronger in those who played sports into adolescence. So, it’s not just about signing your kid up for a season of T-ball and calling it a day.

Consistency matters. Let them try different sports if their interest fades, but encourage them to stay active. The long-term benefits are worth it.

Youth Sports vs. Screen Time

Let’s not ignore the elephant in the room — screens. Tablets, phones, video games. You name it, kids are glued to it.

Ok, I’ll call myself out on this one too. I’m on my phone all the time. It’s basically glued to my hand. My excuse? I run multiple businesses and am constantly in contact with people about things. But I’m working on getting better at this.

Now, I’m not saying tech is the enemy (it has helped us all in multiple ways), but it’s not doing our kids’ mental health any favors. Too much screen time has been linked to anxiety, sleep issues, and social problems.

I want you to think about something or pay attention moving forward. When you go out to eat, how many kids do you see sitting with the family, and they’re on an iPhone or iPad? Zero communication with the parents or siblings. Simply eyes glued to the screen. You’ll be shocked.

I look around and wonder what their lives are and will be like if all the parents do is put a screen in front of their faces. It’s not healthy.

Youth sports give kids a break from screens. They get to run, jump, sweat, and actually talk to other human beings. That’s something you just can’t replicate on a couch in front of a screen playing Minecraft with buddies from school online.

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Setting Healthy Habits Early

Youth sports help establish a healthy routine. Practices, games, training — it becomes a rhythm. That structure carries into adulthood.

Kids who play sports often carry those habits into later life. They’re more likely to stay active, eat better, and prioritize their mental and physical well-being. That’s a win in every direction.

It’s one of the reasons I have my kids exercise with me. They think it’s fun, we get to bond, and the routine gets set into their habits.

Not Just for the “Athletic” Kids

Think your kid isn’t the sporty type? Doesn’t matter. There’s a place for everyone in youth sports.

Whether it’s a rec league, martial arts, swimming, or dance — there’s something for every child. It’s about movement, connection, and commitment. Not everyone will go pro, but every kid can benefit.

And yes, competitive sports can offer even more structure and focus. But don’t underestimate the power of recreational leagues. Sometimes, low pressure and high fun are exactly what your kid needs.

You may even see massive progress in a child who wasn’t very good at all. Or that simply changing positions can make a massive difference in your child’s gameplay. My oldest son has a great baseball arm. He’s played shortstop or third almost every year, and this season, we found out that he’s a beast behind the plate as a catcher, and he loves it.

You just need to try different things with youth sports to see what sticks. When they find something they love, let them continue and support them.

What Parents Should Know

If you’re wondering how to get started, start small. Ask your child what they’re interested in. Try out a few different sports or activities. See what sticks.

Support them without hovering. Let the coach coach. Be at the games. Celebrate effort, not just wins. Or, if you’re like me, who is the coach, be open to moving kids around to different positions when they’re young. As they get older, you can start putting them in the position that best fits their strengths.

And if your child wants to try something new? Let them. Youth sports are about growth, not perfection. I tell all my kids that I don’t expect them to be perfect at every sport or even every game they play. What I do expect from them is that they try their best whenever they step on the field for practice or games.

Investing in Their Future

You don’t need a crystal ball to know that life gets stressful. Teaching kids to manage that stress now (through movement, teamwork, and dedication) gives them tools they’ll use for the rest of their lives.

Youth sports aren’t just a hobby. They’re a training ground for life.

Get Your Kids Active in Youth Sports Today!

The research is clear: playing youth sports can lead to better mental health in adulthood. From building self-esteem to reducing the risk of depression and anxiety, the benefits are real.

So, whether your kid dreams of going pro or just wants to make friends and stay active, youth sports are a solid investment. They’ll build more than just muscles — they’ll build a mindset that can carry them through life’s challenges.

Get them moving. Get them in the game. Their future mental health might just depend on it.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.