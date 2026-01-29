Are Skin Tags a Sign of High Insulin Levels?

As people age, their bodies change. Many chalk up spots on their skin and skin tags as a sign of simply getting older. But that’s not necessarily the case. For many, it could be a sign of high insulin levels.

I think we’ve all been there — especially those of us who aren’t exactly spring chickens. You’ve probably looked down at your skin or caught a glance in the mirror and thought, “Where the heck did that come from?”

Those little flaps of extra skin, called skin tags, might seem harmless. But they could be your body’s way of waving a red flag and giving you a warning sign.

If you’re dealing with skin tags, it might not just be a random occurrence that you can blame on getting up in age.

The culprit could actually be high insulin levels. Yes, the same insulin that helps manage your blood sugar could also be helping those pesky skin tags set up camp and pitch their tent on your skin.

While high insulin levels can cause several health issues, in this article, we will dive deeper into one of the results of not paying attention to your blood sugar and how high insulin levels can actually cause skin tags. We’ll also look at how you can safely remove them if you find them on your body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why High Insulin Levels Cause Skin Tags

Your body is a pretty amazing machine. It’s constantly sending signals, even if we don’t always understand them. Skin tags might be one of those signals.

When your insulin levels are high, your body can become insulin-resistant. That’s when your cells stop responding to insulin like they should, making your pancreas pump out even more. You can think of it as insulin overload.

This insulin rollercoaster causes changes in your skin. Growth factors triggered by high insulin levels can speed up the production of skin cells. And guess what? That extra skin has to go somewhere. Enter: skin tags.

Plus, high insulin levels are often tied to conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes, which can also increase your risk of developing skin tags. So, if you’re suddenly noticing these unwelcome visitors, it might be time to take a closer look at your insulin.

That all being said, it would also be a good idea to talk to your doctor about your high insulin levels and allow them to diagnose you — especially if you believe you are pre-diabetic or could potentially even be diabetic already.

Lowering Your Insulin Levels is Key

The good news: You don’t have to just accept high insulin levels (or skin tags). Below are a few ways to keep your insulin in check and reduce the likelihood of new skin tags popping up.

1. Clean Up Your Diet

What you eat plays a massive role in your insulin levels. Ditch the sugary drinks, processed snacks, and refined carbs. Instead, load up on whole foods like lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of veggies.

Think of it this way: Every donut you skip is one less “skin tag invitation” you send to your body. Sure, they taste delicious, but what they can do to your body simply isn’t worth it.

2. Move More

Exercise isn’t just about looking good (even though that’s a major benefit) — it’s about helping your body function better.

Regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity, meaning your cells will respond better to insulin. Even a brisk 30-minute walk each day over your lunch break can make a big difference.

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3. Sleep Like a Pro

Most Americans don’t get enough quality sleep each night, and that can bring upon a whole host of health issues.

High insulin levels love bad sleep. When you’re not getting enough rest, your hormones go crazy, and insulin resistance can come about. Strive for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

4. Manage Stress

I totally get it. It’s easier said than done, right? But, chronic stress can raise cortisol levels, which in turn can affect your insulin.

Find ways to chill out and relax, whether it’s through meditation, yoga, reading a book in a quiet room, or even laughing at a good meme you found while scrolling through social media.

How to Get Rid of Skin Tags

So, what if the damage is already done, and you find skin tags on your body (typically in areas where there is friction)? Are you able to get rid of those pesky skin tags? Thankfully, yes.

Below are three common methods to remove skin tags:

1. DIY Solutions

Some people swear by at-home remedies like tying off a skin tag with dental floss or applying apple cider vinegar (I’ve actually tried all of those before, and they do work). Just be careful and do so with caution.

These methods can be messy (those little buggers will surprisingly bleed like crazy!) and might irritate your skin.

2. Over-the-Counter Products

There are skin tag removal kits available at most stores. These usually involve freezing the tag off or applying a liquid over-the-counter medication to them, similar to how warts are treated.

In fact, warts can even come about when there are high insulin levels in the body. So, if you see warts showing up in addition to skin tags (double whammy), you may absolutely be suffering from high insulin levels and need to get that checked.

3. Visit a Professional

If you’re not comfortable going the DIY route, a dermatologist can quickly and painlessly remove skin tags. They might use cryotherapy (freezing), cauterization (burning), or a simple snip with sterilized tools.

Why Prevention is Key

Here’s the bottom line: Getting rid of skin tags doesn’t fix the root problem. Just like how most doctors will write you a prescription for everything rather than find out the true cause of the issue and work on fixing that (one of my main complaints with doctors these days).

If high insulin levels are the cause, those skin tags might just come back, even if you got them removed. It’s the old, “Don’t put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

By managing your insulin levels, you’re not just preventing skin tags — you’re improving your overall health. Lower insulin levels can help reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some types of cancer.

And let’s face it: You’d rather spend your time enjoying life than Googling “how to remove skin tags” every six months.

Get in Control of Your High Insulin Levels and Skin Tags

Skin tags might not seem like a big deal, but they can be a sneaky clue that something’s not quite right internally. It’s easy to see the stuff that shows up on the outside of our bodies (but unfortunately, it’s typically too late at that point).

High insulin levels don’t just mess with your skin — they mess with your health.

Take the time to clean up your diet, get your body moving more, and take care of yourself.

And the next time you see a skin tag… Don’t just think of it as an annoying little flap of skin. Think of it as a nudge to take a deeper dive into your current health.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.