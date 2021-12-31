Various Types of Tea and Their Amazing Health Benefits

by Matt Weik After water, tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. It is something many drinks on various occasions, both ho

After water, tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. It is something many drinks on various occasions, both hot and cold. With various types of tea out there, some consume a cup of their favorite tea to achieve the health benefits associated with the various types of tea they enjoy.



As per the Tea Association of the USA, over 159 million Americans drink various types of tea on any given day. In 2019, Americans consumed around 84 billion servings of tea (which is more than 3.8 billion gallons). Of the total tea consumed, 84% was black tea, 15% was green tea, and the remaining 1% was dark, oolong, and white tea.

Let’s take a deeper look into the various types of tea and their benefits.

Various Types of Tea

Below are four of the most common types of tea available.

1. Black Tea

Black tea is one of the most commonly consumed types of tea globally. It is primarily produced in India, China, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Black tea is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant and is made by picking, drying, and crushing the leaves. It is an excellent alternative to coffee as it contains a good amount of caffeine per serving. On top of the caffeine content, black tea is commonly associated with being an anti-inflammatory beverage and can help improve the immune system.

2. Green Tea

When we talk about different types of tea, green tea is the first one that comes to mind, right? For years now, we’ve been hearing about the benefits of green tea and even have green tea extract in many supplements that revolve around the weight loss and energy categories. Green tea is derived from the same plant as black tea (Camellia sinensis plant). The only difference is that it is not oxidized, and this is why it gives a sweet and sort of grassy taste. Green tea helps to support mental health and improves brain function (all thanks to caffeine).

3. Oolong Tea

Oolong tea is also known as “black dragon tea.” It is a semi-oxidized tea, and the level of oxidation affects the color, taste, and aroma of the tea. The less it is oxidized, the lighter the color is. It is best known for supporting heart and brain health.

4. White Tea

White tea is also made from the new and young leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, and therefore it has the most delicate flavor of the types of tea mentioned above. White tea has a low caffeine content, and the processing style gives it a delicate and fruity flavor. This specific type of tea has some pretty interesting benefits, such as helping with weight management, strengthening teeth, and supporting skin health.

The Health Benefits of Tea

Consuming tea can provide you with several different health benefits. Many types of tea possess the same benefits, which is what we’ll look at below.

1. Lowers stress and improves mental health

Tea consumption is known to reduce the risk of neurological diseases as well as help minimize stress. A cup of tea can be your perfect partner after an exhausting day where you need to unwind and recharge.

2. Helps to boost the energy levels

The presence of caffeine in various types of tea helps to boost energy levels. This can help you get through a long day in the office or an intense workout where you want to push the boundaries.

3. Lowers the risk of heart attack, strokes, and blood clots

The presence of anti-inflammatory properties in various types of tea helps improve the health of blood vessels. As per a study, tea helps to minimize inflammation, which then can promote proper blood circulation.

4. Accelerate weight loss and enhance workout efficiency

If you are on a weight loss journey, try adding green tea to your routine. It is a low-calorie drink that can help you to burn fat and make your workout more efficient.

5. Regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion

Tea is good for people who have Type 2 diabetes. A cup of black tea just after having a meal can help to lower blood sugar levels. Also, many types of tea can improve digestion, relieve constipation, and reduce indigestion.

How Much Tea is Too Much Tea?

Everything should be consumed in moderation, and the same goes for drinking any of the types of tea mentioned in this article. Drinking tea is a healthy choice, but exceeding the consumption of more than 3-4 cups in a day can have various adverse effects. Here are a few side effects that you may experience if you consume too much tea:

● It reduces iron absorption. If you have iron deficiency, excessive tea consumption may worsen the situation.

● Tea leaves contain caffeine, and overconsumption may contribute to anxiety, stress, and restlessness.

● Excessive intake of tea may also disturb your sleep cycle.

● A few compounds present in various types of tea can also cause nausea if consumed on an empty stomach.

● If consumed during pregnancy, it can lead to various complications.

In case you experience any of these side effects, it is better to cut tea consumption to a level that is right for your individual tolerance. If you are still not sure, it is recommended to consult your doctor. If you overconsume on tea and take in a high amount of caffeine, you may suffer from an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. Call your doctor immediately if you don’t feel right after drinking tea.