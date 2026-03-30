Should You Do Cardio Before or After Lifting Weights? New Research Might Finally Have the Answer!

Most people, including me, don’t have the time to split cardio and weight training into separate sessions. Between life and work, many of us feel it’s an accomplishment to even fit in a workout with our crazy daily schedule.

You may feel the same.

So, what do we do? We end up combining both cardio and weight training into one workout and asking the same question: what should come first, cardio or weights?

For a long time, I used to follow the gym advice that suggested cardio would kill your gains, and that building muscle would hurt your endurance. But that thinking has shifted.

Research now shows that the two can actually support each other. Regular cardio can contribute to better muscle strength over time, while strength training can improve overall performance and endurance.

Both forms of training offer different benefits, and your body needs both for complete fitness. The real answer isn’t about choosing one over the other but understanding how to balance them based on what you want to achieve.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into your cardio session and whether you should do it before or after you hit the weights. Does it really matter anymore?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Does the Research Say?

For years, people have debated whether cardio or weights should come first. Most of the time, it came down to preference. Some liked starting with a run, while others preferred lifting first, especially for fat loss.

Recent research gives a clearer direction for us to follow.

In a 12-week study, participants followed the same workout plan, with the only difference being the order of exercises. One group lifted weights before cardio, while the other did cardio first. Both groups trained three times a week and showed improvements in strength, fitness, and body composition.

But the primary differences showed up in fat loss and performance.

Those who lifted first:

Lost more total body fat and visceral fat

Became more active overall, taking significantly more daily steps

Improved muscular endurance and explosive strength

Cardio-first participants still saw benefits, but not to the same extent in these areas.

Interestingly, cardiovascular fitness improved similarly in both groups, suggesting exercise order doesn’t matter much for heart health, but it does for fat loss and strength outcomes.

What to Prioritize in Your Workout?

This question comes up all the time, and the answer isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

The right approach depends on a few things:

Your fitness level and experience

Your specific goals

How much time do you have to train

It’s also worth noting that you don’t always have to separate the two. Methods like HIIT or circuit training combine strength and cardio into a single session, which can be effective for general fitness.

But if you plan to include both in the same workout and want a simple rule to follow, start with weights and finish with cardio. This approach usually helps you perform better during strength training while still getting the benefits of cardio afterward.

If you decide to split your sessions into two workouts per day, you can structure them to better support your overall goals.

Why Does the Exercise Sequence Matter?

When you start resistance training, your body uses up muscle glycogen, which serves as its primary fuel source. Once these stores drop, your body shifts to using fat for energy.

So, when you move into cardio after lifting, fat becomes a larger fuel source, which helps explain the greater fat loss seen in weights-first routines.

Multiple studies support this idea.

A 2022 systematic review found that resistance training alone can significantly reduce total body fat and visceral fat, which is closely linked to chronic disease. Since muscle tissue remains metabolically active, it continues to burn calories even at rest, strengthening this effect.

On the other side of the equation, doing cardio first can reduce the quality of your strength training. It depletes glycogen early and causes fatigue, which can limit strength and explosive power.

Research on concurrent training showed that explosive strength gains may drop when cardio is performed before resistance training.

Another meta-analysis found that resistance-first training leads to better strength improvements compared to endurance-first routines.

Research from a 2023 statement by the American Heart Association also highlights that resistance training improves lean mass and reduces fat mass. Still, it needs to be combined with cardio for full cardiovascular benefits.

What It All Comes Down To

No matter which order you choose, both cardio and weight training support your overall health. That part doesn’t change.

The difference shows up in the details.

Starting with weights tends to give you an edge when it comes to fat loss, reducing abdominal fat, and even increasing how active you stay throughout the day. Strength training can also lift your energy and confidence, which naturally pushes you to move more.

If your main goal is better cardiovascular fitness, the order doesn’t matter much. Both approaches improve aerobic capacity in a similar way.

But if you’re aiming for fat loss and staying more active overall, putting weights first makes more sense based on current evidence.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.