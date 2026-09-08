Fasting Teas 101: Potential Benefits, Known Risks, and More

I’ve been asked a number of times if fasting teas are any good. While I’m skeptical of these types of things, I dug into the research and was actually somewhat shocked.

As intermittent fasting has grown more popular for weight loss and overall health, tea has quietly become a go-to drink for many people who practice it. Since most teas can be enjoyed without sugar or calories, they typically won’t break a fast.

I’ve noticed this myself. When you’re trying to fast for longer periods, having something warm and flavorful to sip can make the process feel much easier. I can only drink so much water without some type of flavor, and a tea certainly hits the spot.

It’s for that reason that teas have become closely tied to the “fasting trend.” Some companies have even started marketing specific “fasting teas,” claiming they can support the fasting process or make it more effective.

But are these teas actually helpful, and are they safe for everyone? Let’s take a closer look at the potential benefits of intermittent fasting teas.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What are Fasting Teas?

Fasting teas are simply unsweetened teas that you can drink during a fasting period. The key rule is that they must be consumed on their own, without adding sugar, milk, or other calorie-containing ingredients.

When you’re fasting, the goal is to avoid foods or drinks that provide calories. Beverages like black coffee, unsweetened tea, and water are generally allowed because they contain little to no calories and won’t significantly affect the fasting state.

To understand where fasting teas fit in, it helps to look at how intermittent fasting works.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and periods of fasting. There are several common approaches, including:

Time-restricted fasting: Eating within a specific daily window, often around eight hours. For example, some people skip breakfast and eat between noon and 8 p.m.

Eating within a specific daily window, often around eight hours. For example, some people skip breakfast and eat between noon and 8 p.m. Alternate-day fasting: Eating normally one day, then fasting or limiting intake to around 500 calories the next.

Eating normally one day, then fasting or limiting intake to around 500 calories the next. The 5:2 method: Eating normally five days a week and fasting on the remaining two days.

Research suggests intermittent fasting may offer several potential health benefits.

Studies have linked it to weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and better cholesterol management.

Some research also suggests it may help reduce inflammation, which is associated with conditions such as arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s disease, though more evidence is still needed.

That said, intermittent fasting isn’t suitable for everyone. It may not be appropriate for people with a history of eating disorders, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or individuals with seizure disorders.

Because fasting can affect blood sugar levels, anyone with diabetes should consult a doctor before trying it.

4 Benefits of Fasting Teas

Intermittent fasting teas can help in several ways, including:

1. It helps reduce calorie intake

Drinking tea during a fast can also support healthier habits. When consumed plain, without sugar or cream, tea contains virtually no calories. That makes it a smart swap if it replaces higher-calorie drinks like fruit juice or lattes.

2. It provides hydration

Staying hydrated is essential during intermittent fasting, and water should always be your main source of fluids. The good thing is that tea can help with that, too. As it contains virtually no calories, it’s safe to drink while fasting and can count toward your daily fluid intake.

3. It may help relieve gut issues

Some teas may also help settle digestive discomfort that can come with fasting. Ginger tea, for example, has long been used to ease nausea, and research supports its effectiveness for this purpose.

Peppermint tea can also be helpful, as it’s known to calm the stomach and reduce feelings of queasiness.

Interestingly, studies have shown that even the scent of peppermint oil has helped soothe upset stomachs in certain patients, which explains why peppermint-based drinks are often recommended when digestion feels off.

4. It may help with sleep

Certain teas can also help you wind down. Herbal options like chamomile and jasmine are known for their calming effects and may support better sleep.

Research has even found that the scent of jasmine tea can have a mild sedative effect, which improves mood and the autonomic nervous system.

Better sleep is often one of the goals of intermittent fasting, especially if it encourages earlier bedtimes and fewer late-night snacks.

If you can swap a late-night snack for a cup of decaffeinated herbal tea, it can be a simple way to relax and ease into sleep. For example, a warm cup of chamomile at night can make the transition to bedtime feel a lot smoother.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.