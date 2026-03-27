If you’re like me (or even younger), you may suffer from sore shoulders. I’ll be up front and say I’m no spring chicken anymore. Since I’m in my 40s, I’ve had aches and pains kick in. For instance, coaching two baseball teams for my sons has caused some shoulder pain.

No matter what you did to cause the issue, shoulder pain and tightness are more common than most people realize. It’s something many of us carry around without even noticing until it starts to interfere with daily movement.

Take a moment, close your eyes, and check in with how your shoulders feel. There’s a good chance you’ll notice some level of tightness or discomfort. You’re not alone. Shoulder issues affect a significant number of people and are shockingly more common in women than in men. I would have thought the total opposite, but I stand corrected.

But I have some good news. There are many ways you can deal with your sore shoulders that will help release tension, improve flexibility, and increase your range of motion.

In this article, I want to go over how you can improve your sore shoulders so that you’re hopefully not living your day-to-day life in pain and discomfort.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Common Causes of Sore Shoulders

Shoulder pain is something most people deal with at some point. It can come from everyday strain or underlying conditions that affect how the joint moves and functions.

Some common causes include:

Arthritis

Frozen shoulder

Muscle strain

Impingement

Rotator cuff injury

Bursitis

Tendinitis

Fractures

Best Remedies for Sore Shoulders

There are a few easy things you can do at home to help relieve shoulder pain. Simple remedies can reduce inflammation and gently strengthen the muscles around the joint.

Below are some of the best remedies for sore shoulders:

1. Pain medication

Over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications like aspirin or ibuprofen can help reduce pain and swelling, especially for conditions such as tendonitis, arthritis, or minor injuries. They’re often the first thing people reach for, and in many cases, they do help take the edge off.

Topical gels and creams can also be applied directly to the area for more targeted relief. Muscle relaxants may be prescribed in some cases to ease tension and spasms, though they can make you feel drowsy.

2. Heat therapy

Heat can be a simple and effective way to ease shoulder pain at home.

A heating pad is the most common option. One thing to take note of is to just make sure to use it on a medium setting, not high. Always check your skin to avoid burns and avoid falling asleep with it on (use a timer if it has such a feature).

Moist heat can work well, too. You can use microwaveable heat packs or even a simple rice bag at home. Just like with dry heat, keep an eye on the temperature to make sure it stays comfortable and safe.

3. Cold compress

A cold compress is an easy way to reduce shoulder pain, especially when there’s swelling or inflammation. You can use an ice pack, frozen gel pack, a cold wet cloth, or even a bag of frozen food wrapped in a cloth.

Cold therapy helps numb the area and reduce swelling, providing quick relief. It’s simple to do at home and works best during the early stages of pain or after a flare-up.

4. Compression

Compression is a simple way to manage swelling and ease shoulder pain. You can use an elastic bandage, like a crepe bandage, and wrap it around the shoulder so it feels snug but not too tight.

Pharmacies also offer ready-made shoulder wraps or compression bandages, which can make things easier. Just make sure the wrap supports the area without cutting off circulation.

It’s a good idea to keep a bandage like this at home. You don’t think about it until you need it, and then it’s suddenly very useful.

5. Stretching

Stretching the muscles around your shoulder can help relieve pain and reduce tension. When your muscles move freely through their full range, they’re less likely to stay tight or strained.

Flexibility also plays a big role in preventing future injuries. If your pain is linked to poor posture, adding posture-focused stretches can really help. The pec stretch, for example, is great for opening up tight chest muscles and correcting forward shoulders.

As easy as this may seem, I’ve found the best results with my shoulders by simply stretching them regularly (especially when doing workouts that involve any sort of shoulder movement at all).

6. Improve your posture

Good posture can make a big difference when it comes to shoulder pain. Many people tend to round their shoulders or lift them forward without realizing it (especially if they do a lot of chest movements and their chest muscles are stronger than their back muscles), which adds unnecessary strain over time.

A simple fix is to stay mindful of your shoulder position during the day. Try gently pulling your shoulders back and down, and hold that position as often as you can.

One easy check is to stand against a wall with your head, shoulders, back, and heels touching it. Notice if one shoulder doesn’t sit flat against the wall. I’ve tried this myself, and it’s a quick way to catch bad posture. The more you practice it, the more natural it starts to feel.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.