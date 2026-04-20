How to Get Rid of Loose Skin After Weight Loss?

A fairly common side effect of weight loss is loose skin or “saggy skin.” More than 70% of people who have weight loss surgery experience saggy skin. While this is normal, it does come with a lot of discomfort.

I’ve seen a bunch of people who used drugs like Ozempic drop 100+ pounds but then find themselves swimming in loose skin after weight loss, unsure how to fix this new issue.

Loose skin can be painful as it tugs at you or irritates your skin by rubbing against you. It can also affect your mental health and increase your self-consciousness (even though you used to be much heavier and have now lost a significant amount of weight and should be feeling better about yourself).

Excess skin can even interfere with physical activity and exercise. Hence, while weight management encourages people to work out, the outcome of loose skin is not really a favorable sight.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss how you can get rid of loose skin after weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Why Does Skin Become Loose After Weight Loss?

When you lose a significant amount of weight, your skin doesn’t always snap back immediately. During weight gain, your skin stretches to accommodate extra body mass, relying on collagen and elastin, two key proteins.

Collagen provides the skin’s structural framework and strength, while elastin allows it to stretch and then return to its original shape.

Several factors influence how well skin rebounds after weight loss. Age plays a big role; younger people typically have more abundant collagen and elastin, which helps skin maintain its elasticity.

Genetics also matter as some individuals are naturally predisposed to having more resilient skin. The speed of weight loss is another key factor. Rapid weight loss gives your skin less time to adjust and shrink back gradually, which can result in looser skin, particularly around the stomach area.

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How to Tighten Loose Skin After Weight Loss?

Lifestyle changes play a crucial role in improving skin elasticity. Below are some essential habits and practices to promote healthy-looking, tighter skin:

1. Strength training

Though it will not eliminate loose skin on your stomach, strength training helps you build muscle through resistance exercises. You can fill out the space once occupied by fat with muscles, creating a firmer, more toned appearance.

Focus on exercises that target your abdominal muscles, such as planks, crunches, leg raises, and Russian twists.

Aim for 2-3 strength training sessions per week, gradually increasing the intensity and duration as you get stronger. Remember to consult a fitness professional to ensure you’re using proper form and technique to avoid injuries.

2. Firming creams

A firming cream that contains retinoids is a good choice. Retinoids are chemical derivatives of vitamin A and include specific compounds that increase the proliferation, maturation, and turnover of skin cells.

A plastic surgery and medical spa expert also suggests using creams that contain hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid attracts and holds onto water molecules, helping reduce the depth of wrinkles, increase skin firmness, and diminish skin roughness.

The expert advises steering clear of skin care products containing lanolin, as it has been increasingly linked to cases of contact dermatitis (an allergic skin reaction).

3. Diet and hydration

Diet goes hand-in-hand with exercise when it comes to weight loss. But cutting calories should not mean cutting down on the nutritious foods your body needs, especially your skin.

For both weight loss and to improve skin health and firmness, include the following nutrients:

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as certain fish, nuts, and legumes, can help restore collagen in your skin and improve firmness.

Fruits and vegetables packed with vitamins C and E help prevent cell damage.

Plant or animal protein is crucial for the maintenance and repair of skin tissue and muscle building.

But one of the most important things you can put in your body is water. Since skin cells are 64% water, it’s essential for healthy skin. Drinking two or more liters of water per day may significantly improve skin health.

4. Skin tightening treatment

Professional skin tightening treatments offer a targeted approach to loose stomach skin. These advanced technologies stimulate collagen production and promote skin regeneration:

Laser Skin Tightening : Uses heat energy to contract collagen fibers, providing immediate tightening with continued improvement over time.

: Uses heat energy to contract collagen fibers, providing immediate tightening with continued improvement over time. Ultrasound Therapy: Uses sound waves to heat deeper skin layers, targeting specific areas without surface damage.

As new collagen builds up, our skin gradually becomes tighter and firmer. Results typically become noticeable after multiple treatment sessions.

5. Supplements

Studies indicate that weight loss can lead to a reduction in skin proteins. Taking a collagen supplement may boost collagen production, enhance hydration, and tighten sagging skin.

For best results, opt for a collagen peptide supplement, available in pill or powder form.

Vitamin C plays a key role in collagen production and is vital for maintaining healthy skin. To increase your intake, consider a supplement that combines vitamin C and vitamin E.

One study showed that fermented papaya extract, taken with a supplement containing vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium, and trans-resveratrol, improved overall skin health.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.