Don’t Sleep on TONIO BURTON!!

As the 2026 IFBB Pro League New York Pro quickly approaches, there’s one competitor flying under the radar who can win it all. There’s a competitor that comes in with razor-sharp condition and can out-pose anyone, but who rarely gets the accolades he deserves. The athlete I’m referencing is none other than Tonio “The Predator” Burton. This former 212 competitor has put on a tremendous amount of size, while keeping his signature shape and symmetry. He continues to turn skeptics into supporters. The problem with Tonio is a similar one to guys like Brandon Curry and William Bonac. Tonio has made a name for himself by working hard and doing what’s necessary to bring the best physique possible to the stage. That’s an important detail in a sport that seems obsessed with big talk and drama. It seems that’s what sells and that’s what’s required to get taken seriously. Guys like Tonio would rather forgo fame if it means they can sleep well at night. It takes all sorts, but what I love about The Predator is that he settles scores on stage – not on Instagram. He’s been underestimated by many, but he proves everyone wrong. From successfully transitioning from the 212 to The Open, to winning pro shows with deep lineups, Tonio has commanded major respect. He’s earned it. That said, with the 2026 New York Pro just days away, many people are looking at others, like KRIZO, while ignoring Tonio.

Some of the best bodybuilders to rule the planet have suffered from lukewarm love from the media. It’s not like the press hates The Predator, but they don’t consider him the same way they do top Olympians. A win at the New York Pro would not only change the way the media looks at Tonio, but it would create a whole new level of speculation for the 2026 Olympia. That’s because the New York Pro is one of The Big 3.

The Big 3 in order of importance starts with the Olympia, the Arnold Classic (USA), and the New York Pro (the former Night Of Champions). Just look at the momentum that was built when Andrew Jacked won the Arnold Classic USA & UK. That’s the second biggest title in bodybuilding. That win did more for his career than even getting Top 3 at last year’s Olympia. When you win a Big 3 show, you’re now looked at by everyone as a REAL contender to win the Olympia. Now of course, in theory, any man who qualifies for the Olympia is a contender, but when you’ve won a Big 3 show, you’re now on a whole other level. If Tonio wins the New York Pro, especially against a peeled Krizo, that could be the spark that sets Tonio’s career off to a whole new level. That’s how powerful a win that is, and it’s totally within reach for Burton.

Just last week, I wrote an article about how impressive Michal Krizo looks. He’s really doing the work that’s needed, but here’s the issue. Tonio is a 360 bodybuilder. He doesn’t have weak or injured body parts that hinder his look. Without being negative, I think it’s safe to say that the Slovakian giant’s front shots are killer, but he fades on certain side shots. That’s something that doesn’t happen with Tonio. While Krizo does seem to be Tonio’s main competition, I think The Predator is a far more complete bodybuilder. He may not be as tall as Michael, but it’s not a height contest. He may not weigh as much, but you guessed it – it’s not a weight contest, either. Plus, if you factor in completeness, then I think you can make a strong case for the fact that Tonio’s look would be superior to that of Krizo. This requires the trained eye of a judge. I’d my hang my hat on this argument. The bottom line is that Michael might with a couple front poses, but if he loses everything else to Tonio, then who wins? Tonio, that’s who!

In addition to his gifted physique, I think it’s worth noting that Burton’s posing is on a totally different level. Posing serves a variety of purposes as far as I’m concerned. For starters, great posers know how to present their physique to the judges. I’ve seen veteran competitors who still struggle with executing mandatory poses. Some like to put a signature on it, but in most cases that’s just an excuse for not knowing how to do it.

Tonio has won multiple titles and has received top honors in countless shows he’s competed in. There’s no question that Burton understands the value posing plays. This is especially true in tight contests. Sometimes the judges – just like everyone else – struggle. They may be torn between two competitors and that’s when posing comes into play as well. A top competitor needs to take everything into consideration, including extended posing rounds. If a competitor isn’t ready to go the distance, they may not get the win. Tonio has been in countess all out battles and held his own throughout. The worst thing is seeing a guy doubling over or having trouble breathing. Not all shows are easy to score so top guys practice and practice and practice their posing.

Tonio’s posing also serves another important other purpose – entertainment. Many times, the competitors just go through the motions. A lot of guys focus on social media; they start to believe their own hype. Social media isn’t the real world, but some of these guys are convinced they’ve won the show before it started. There’s the court of public opinion and that there’s the scorecards. All that matters is what that panel of judges think. That’s why showing them the physique is so important. Those who pose more artistically and/or creatively make an otherwise boring round into something more entertaining. One of the best parts of a bodybuilding show is watching bodybuilders execute each of the mandatory poses during the prejudging. Although some of the talking heads will argue that I’m wrong, bodybuilding shows have always been decided in the prejudging. Therefore, any real bodybuilding fan can’t miss that very important part of the show.

That said, I’m curious how the media will treat Tonio in the days before the New York Pro. I’ve seen some say he will be Top 5, other says Top 3, but few are predicting him to win. I can’t honestly say I’ve even seen one make the claim. So let me be the first – right here at IronMag!! I predict Tonio Burton will win the 2026 New York Pro – the 3rd most important bodybuilding contest in the world!! And what a way to qualify for the 2026 Mr. Olympia. If this happens, Tonio will catapult his career to a whole new level.

What say you? Do you think The Predator will win in New York? As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.