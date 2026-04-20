Why Are There Desiccant Packets in My Supplements?

Do you know what desiccant packets are? You may not know them by name, but I bet you know them if I were to show you an image.

Let me explain.

How many times have you opened up a tub of your favorite supplements and found little packets inside and wondered what the heck they are?

You’re not alone.

In fact, most people have absolutely no clue what those little packets are and (unfortunately) throw them away, thinking it’s part of the packaging and protective seal.

However, those little packets buried in your supplements are actually desiccant packets — and they’re keeping you from a whole lot of frustration and profanity.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into desiccant packets and unpack exactly what they are and what they do.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Are Desiccant Packets?

Desiccant packets can vary in size and shape, but they all play the same role in your supplements — to keep your supplements moisture-free.

When moisture, humidity, and odor get inside your supplement container, bad things can happen. These helpful packets also play a role in removing CO2 and C12 from accumulating inside your supplement bottles or tubs.

Additionally, when you factor in all the benefits mentioned above, and the role desiccant packets play, it should be noted that these packets also keep your supplements from degradation and going bad before the expiration date.

How many times have you opened a new pre-workout, and a couple of weeks in, you have yourself a solid brick that was once a delicious and mouth-watering pre-workout that fueled your training session and helped you get swole? Your hand is probably raised (so is mine). The good news is that quality manufacturers and supplement brands are now putting desiccant packets in their pills and powder bottles, and tubs to help manage moisture and prevent your supplements from going bad on you.

Nothing is more frustrating than getting ready for a grueling workout only to find your pre-workout is now a solid or starting to get clumpy, where even using a knife to break it up doesn’t help. You could technically classify your rock-hard pre-workout as a deadly weapon (I do not recommend throwing it at a window).

Here’s something worth noting… desiccant packets ARE reusable.

Once your desiccant packets become completely saturated and unable to pull/hold any more moisture, you can either throw them away and use fresh new desiccant packets, or if you’re into DIY projects, you can toss the desiccant packets on a baking sheet and put them in the oven for around 300 degrees until they dry back out and can be reused, which extends the life of your packets.

Note: Do not break open the desiccant packets, and if you notice one is torn, and the contents have spilled out into or onto your supplements, do not use or consume the product. Contact the brand or manufacturer and explain that your supplement is bad and that the desiccant packets were torn and open upon inspection of the product after purchase. It should go without saying, but I guess we need to say it because I’m sure there has been someone who did this… DO NOT eat the desiccant packets, and keep them away from small children who could eat or choke on them.

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What is Inside Desiccant Packets?

While there are multiple types of desiccant packets used in the industry and put inside supplement bottles and tubs, the main three materials commonly found and used are silica (silicon dioxide or SiO2) gel, carbon, and/or bentonite clay.

When you look at some of these desiccant packets, let’s use the silica gel, for example, they contain tiny pores that have the ability to pull in and absorb any moisture that gets trapped inside your favorite supplements.

It is said that silica gel can absorb as much as 40% of its weight in moisture. Likewise, this could essentially take the humidity inside a bottle or container of supplements down by as much as 40%.

What Products Need Desiccant Packets?

The supplement industry should be fully vested in the model of using desiccant packets inside their products, but for whatever reason, some brands have not jumped on board.

But in terms of what products need desiccant packets? All of them can benefit and should use them as a precautionary measure — pills, powders, and capsules. The pros outweigh the cons of not using desiccant packets.

I know first-hand what happens when you don’t use desiccant packets from my days working for a supplement brand. I was a huge advocate for them even before they were considered somewhat of a standard.

The fact of the matter is, products that sit in a hot and humid warehouse that isn’t temperature and humidity-controlled can wreak havoc on supplements and turn your favorite powders into a brick, even without the seal being broken or tampered with.

Should you realize that the supplement you purchased does not have any desiccant packets in it, you can always purchase desiccant packets in bulk online at places such as Amazon.

The goal of this article isn’t meant to tell you what you should or shouldn’t do in terms of your supplement purchasing behaviors, but I would recommend that if the brand you’re using does not use desiccant packets, they are way behind with the times and are trying to cut corners to help pad their margins — it may be time to find a new brand of supplements to use.

What’s the bottom line? It’s simple. ALL supplements should utilize desiccant packets to preserve the quality of the product and prevent it from going bad.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.