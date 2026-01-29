6 Mistakes to Avoid If You Are on A Vegan Diet

Going vegan is a lifestyle change that has gained popularity over the last few years. Many people have made the switch to a vegan diet for various reasons.

Transitioning to a vegan diet is one of the best things you can do for your health, environment, and, of course, animals. But just because it sounds great, it is not free from challenges.

So, if you are new to the vegan world and lifestyle, don’t worry! Here are a few insights that will help you navigate the journey.

Let’s uncover six common mistakes that people make when shifting to a vegan diet and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Avoid These 6 Mistakes on a Vegan Diet

Below are six things you should avoid if you are vegan and follow a vegan diet.

1. Assuming That Everything is Healthy

Let’s not get it twisted, just because something says that it’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s healthy.

You need to understand what is good for your body and be aware of the nutritional benefits of the substitutes you are using. For example, though almond milk is a popular plant-based milk, it is not necessarily healthier than cow milk. Does it have some added benefits? Sure. But just because it’s an alternative doesn’t mean you can consume an endless supply as if calories don’t count.

Foods that are marketed as vegetarian or vegan sometimes lack certain nutrients. So, make sure to consume a wide range of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, etc., in order to avoid any nutrient deficiencies. It may be beneficial to also toss a multivitamin into your supplement regimen to help ensure you have all your vitamins and minerals covered.

2. No Proper Planning

The first step to achieving your goals is to have a proper plan.

This is one of the most common mistakes people make when going vegan. Adopting a vegan diet may look tempting and sustainable, but going in without a plan in place can be disastrous. No matter how good something may look, you cannot change your diet in just a few days. There’s going to be an adjustment period.

So, do some proper planning because, more than diet, veganism is a lifestyle change, and it won’t happen overnight. Start with the basics and slowly start branching out as you feel more comfortable.

3. Not Consuming Enough Water

In general, unfortunately, even those who aren’t on a vegan diet or follow such a lifestyle don’t drink enough water throughout the day. However, those who follow a vegan diet need to be conscious of and pay close attention to their water intake.

A vegan diet is a high-fiber diet that needs a lot of water for the body to function properly. Water helps the fiber move properly through the digestive tract and prevents problems like bloating, gas, digestive issues, etc.

Fiber is known to reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, stroke, and more. So, drinking enough water can help smoothen the entire process.

4. Not Getting Enough Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is extremely important for our body as it helps with various processes, like creating red blood cells. And the main source of Vitamin B12 comes from animal products like meat, eggs, milk, etc. Clearly, a vegan diet does not include such foods. This is the reason why people on a vegan diet are at risk of a vitamin B12 deficiency.

When going vegan, you need to ensure that you take supplements that include vitamin B12, as its deficiency can cause serious problems like memory loss, fatigue, strokes, and more.

A few vegan-friendly foods that contain vitamin B12 include seaweed, cereals that include vitamin B12, and yeast extract, among others.

5. Consuming Fewer Calories

Meeting your daily caloric requirements can be a bit challenging if you are just starting a vegan diet, as the caloric intake of most vegans is very low compared to people who consume animal products (generally because the fat content is much higher, which drives up the calories).

A calorie is the main source of energy, and its deficiency can lead to issues like poor metabolism and fatigue. To avoid that, you need to keep an eye on your caloric intake and make sure to meet your daily requirements.

A few items high in calories that you can include in your vegan diet include sweet potatoes, brown rice, and avocados, to name a few.

6. Forgetting About Iron

Vegans are at risk of developing an iron deficiency as they can consume only non-heme iron (which your body does not absorb easily). Heme iron is primarily present in meat and certain animal products.

The solution to this common problem is that vegans can increase their consumption of iron-rich foods by including items such as lentils, cashew nuts, broccoli, and oats. They can also pair it with foods that are high in vitamin C as it can improve the absorption of iron.

If needed, you can also utilize iron supplements to help increase the iron content in your vegan diet plan.

Be Aware of the Common Pitfalls, and You’ll Be Fine

Despite what you may hear, a vegan diet isn’t bland. All you need to do is try out new ways to shake up your nutrition plan and make it more enjoyable. Just make sure to avoid the above-listed mistakes and pitfalls.

Don’t be too strict or hard on yourself if you’re just starting a vegan diet and lifestyle. Ease into things. What you’ve embarked upon is good for your health in the long term.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.