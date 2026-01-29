Pro Bodybuilder Jason Lowe Passes Away

The passing of IFBB Pro Jason Lowe sent shockwaves throughout the world of physique-based sports. To be honest, I can’t believe I’m writing another article about a bodybuilder who’s passed, and I really can’t believe it’s about IFBB Pro Jason Lowe.

Jason was one of the most respected bodybuilders on the pro circuit. He had competed in classic physique, the 212, and was looking to make a splash in the Open. A lot of the 212 guys have been doing the same. They have decided to embark on the open Journey just because the money is better, the exposure is greater, and there’s also the potential to get more accolades. There are guys that do it recklessly and then there are guys that do it the way Jason did – intelligently, proactively, and gradually.

That’s why it’s very difficult for me to understand why he passed away. We were not friends and I can’t honestly say that we ever interacted. I don’t think we interacted in person nor do I think we interacted on social media. I do own and operate 212Bodybuilding.com and it’s very possible that we may have bumped into each other over the years. I’m almost positive I reposted his content and was able to do so with permission. Jason was very cool to the fans and was somebody that I think took the sport very seriously. Nonetheless, I knew a great deal about him through the magazines and the various message boards. Plus, you can’t be a writer in this industry and not know about top competitors. He was a top competitor, largely, because of the way he treated the sport and the people who love it. You can tell a lot about an individual based on that alone.

I really like what Dave Palumbo said about Jason on RX Muscle. Jason was not the overnight sensation type. He was a great bodybuilder, and he worked hard but he didn’t wake up one day and start winning every show he jumped into. In fact, much like Dave said, Lowe was somewhat of a longshot to go pro. The fact that he worked with the great Chris Aceto and gave his all speaks volumes about the power of the will. The will of the mind will conquer all obstacles. This is a guy who wanted to go pro and did what needed to be done in order to get that card. He understood that it wasn’t for everyone. Nowadays it seems like Pro cards are falling from the sky, but when he earned his, I believe that he really had to fight for it.

Jason was able to earn pro status in the highly competitive Classic Physique Division during its prime. Classic is still far more competitive on an amateur level – be it local, regional, and/or national level. You can pretty much go to any contest in any part of the country and Classic gets more entries than bodybuilding. This means there’s more guys vying for pro cards. This is in sharp contrast to divisions where competitors might get a pro card by beating one or two other people. When it comes to Classic Physique back when Jason got his pro card, even classic physique today, you’re up against dozens of top competitors. The fact that he was able to earn his pro card speaks volumes about the fact that he was not going to accept anything except victory. He knew what he wanted and he got it. That’s the true sign of a warrior. Moreover, he didn’t stop there, he won the San Antonio Pro, a highly competitive contest. So, between winning his pro card and winning a pro show, Jason was able to do what many other people only dream of. You can rest assured that those accomplishments came as the result of a lot of hard work and self-sacrifice. But again he did things the right way. Although we didn’t know each other beyond perhaps a couple of social media messages, you know as a writer and a journalist which competitors are reckless and which competitors do things right.

Jason did things the right way. He was a smart bodybuilder.

Another attribute that is important to mention is the fact that Jason did not get ahead by putting other people down. He was never involved in some of the petty squabbles that so many competitors engage in. He never got attention by being negative or toxic. He was very much a blue-collar bodybuilder. He stayed in his own lane, and he was a consummate good sport and professional whenever he got on stage. He never disrespected the sport. He never brought negativity into the gym, onto the stage, or into any expo. A lot of guys will do it however because it’s a clear path to going viral or developing an overnight fan base. Again there’s a right way to do things and then there’s a wrong way to do things. Jason was all about doing things the right way.

It’s very rare to find an individual that has been able to compete in three different divisions. It’s almost unheard of if you ask me. But I have tremendous respect for people that do it. There are guys like Jason, guys like Santi Aragon or Keone Pearson, who really tried their hand at classic, 212, and even open. At the end of the day, this is a sport about happiness. You do what makes you happy and I believe that Jason would have been happy in any of these divisions. Because it meant working hard to build the very best physique possible and then showcasing that physique and on stage with his contemporaries. This is a guy who really came alive whenever he lifted weights or posed in the mirror. Jason Lowe was the kind of bodybuilder that makes the sport awesome!

It saddens me deeply to hear of his passing. I don’t know what he passed from and I don’t want to know, either. It’s one of those things where I feel that what’s important is to celebrate a great person. Jason was certainly that. He was a great professional athlete, and he leaves behind a lot of fans that will remember him. He had a good heart and a good head on his shoulders. We are very saddened to hear about his passing and would like to add our article to the many others that have been shared throughout social media. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife and family. We also send the same to his friends and fans.

Hopefully this will be the last article we write about a bodybuilder that has left us way too soon. Unfortunately, as someone who’s been writing for nearly 20 years, I know that’s a very naive outlook. Our sport is what it is. I hope, for whatever it’s worth, you enjoyed reading my article here at IronMag. I hope that you will celebrate Jason throughout social media. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. Let’s make sure that no one forgets what a great guy Jason Lowe was.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.