Kali Muscle Resurfaces

It’s been several days, if not at least a couple of weeks since Kali Muscle collapsed while training at the gym. Sources say he was hospitalized but there wasn’t very much information regarding what was going on with the social media influencer. Kali first hit the social media scene as a crossover star fusing prison life and bodybuilding. He created a niche and from there was able to market himself with themes like Slap City, hardcore training, and a vibe that saw guys get jacked without competing. KM did compete and was able to win top titles throughout the state of California, very much like Rich Piana, but Rich decided that competing was not going to be what paid the bills. Kali decided the same. He gave up the stage for social media and large expos. As a result, he would go on to promote clothing companies, collaborations with other social media influencers, and put out his own supplement brand out.

As is often the case with guys that carry as much size as Kali did, he had his first heart attack and was ordered off of everything. At least that was what the talk of the town was. He reduced his size dramatically and started doing other things to keep the social media momentum going. For example, he started juicing fruit and vegetables, and of course his gaming platforms also took off. But bodybuilding was always part of what he was all about. I suspect in recent times he started hitting the weights hard again. He did not regain his original size, but he was certainly getting bigger. Kali is also an individual that’s known for taking risks. For example, he changed his eye color, which is an extremely dangerous surgery that can leave a person blind. Why did he do it? I think he did it because he was bored and was rich, so why not? I also think he did it because he wanted to look different than everybody else. I mean that is pretty much why most people get into bodybuilding to begin with. They want to stand out from the crowd.

As of late however Kali was starting to hit the lifestyle hard again. It is very difficult for bodybuilders that have carried around maximum poundages to all of a sudden to decide they are going to look like everybody else. He also did a lot of collaborations with Strength Cartel on Tiktok and we all know how big those guys are and how hard they train. Sometimes birds of the same feather flock together. In any event, only Kali knows what he was running. All we can do is speculate at this point, but the fact of the matter is Kali had what everybody, myself included, thought was a heart attack. In fact it was a windowmaker – one of the most dangerous heart attacks there is. Just moments ago, Kali resurfaced on social media after countless other influencers made videos asking about his whereabouts and his well-being. People were very worried; people are still worried. The fact of the matter is Kali is a social media influencer that has been able to amass a tremendous following and keep that following remarkably close to everything that he’s doing. It’s remarkably interesting what Kali had to say though when he resurfaced. I will tell you that it blew my mind.

As the video got started, Kali seemed very candid. He talked about his past use of anabolic steroids, he talked about living recklessly, he outlined everything that we believe he should have talked about. Kali is not an old man by any stretch of the imagination. I would say he’s probably in his mid-40s and not even close to his late forties. But then again maybe I’m wrong. Maybe he’s 50 years old. In any event, 50 is not old. And less for him to have not one, but two heart attacks would suggest that unless he is dealing with pre-existing conditions or some sort of a genetic trait, that it would be a result of the drugs and the lifestyle. So, when he started talking about both, I thought that perhaps we were going to get an honest look into what was actually going on. However, very shortly into the video he started talking about carbs. He started talking about oatmeal and rice. Then he talked about fruits and then he talked about water retention in his ankles. He talked about high carbohydrate diets from the days he was in prison. He made sure to point out that he did a seven-year stretch followed by another four-year one, for a total of11 years in the penitentiary. As a result of what he ate there and what he ate as a bodybuilder, he attributes these eating patterns to his second heart attack more so than the drugs.

I’m not a doctor, but that seems like horseshit to me. It’s quite a stretch if you ask me. Carbs? Carbs caused a second heart attack. He also said that it was important for people to get stress tests, get their blood pressure checked, all of the standard stuff, but carbs? Again, I don’t know if I believe him or not, but it certainly seems like a stretch in my humble opinion. I have heard of carbs causing diabetes but I have not heard about carbs causing heart attacks. And again, I don’t know if that is even possible, but I think it’s very interesting because this is a person that has been very rigid when it comes to censorship. Just one look at the comments and you can see people saying that he blocked them on TK or he blocked them on YouTube – or he blocked them on some other platform just because they raised the issue of anabolic steroids.

I can remember a time when Kali became infuriated with Rich Piana for suggesting he wasn’t natural. Really Kali? Sure enough. It’s like Piana blew his big secret!!

At the end of the day many of these bodybuilders like to keep that under wraps. I mean most people with a shred of sense would know that you can’t walk around at 260lbs with single digit body fat percentages without taking something. Other people feel that guys that are this strong are also probably not 100% natural. I thought it was cool that Kali talked about staying natural and taking care of your health, but I think it’s also a bit of a copout because if he had stayed natural and if he had stayed off the drugs, he never would have become famous. A big part of the reason these guys get so super famous is because of the fact they carry freaky physiques around. I still remember what Rich Piana had to do in order to look impressive at the expos. If you don’t look impressive, no one’s going to go to your booth. It’s as simple as that. But instead of talking against falling victim to becoming a social media influencer, Kali opted to talk more about carbs, fruits, and ramen noodles than anything of substance. Although he initially sounded like he was going to lay down some cold hard facts, he ended up just doing what he always does. Bullshit his viewers.Fruits did not cause this heart attack. Rice and oatmeal did not cause this heart attack. If they did, I would be shocked. It’s one thing if he had swollen ankles, but it’s quite another if his heart just gave out. And by his own admission, he was training to a point where he was exerting himself. Again, maybe it wasn’t anything over the top for everybody else, but once you have a heart attack, you need to take better care of yourself. I don’t know if he’s actually doing that or not. I will tell you that having a second heart attack near the first should be a wakeup call.

In his video, Kali said he wanted to be around another 20 years for his friends and family. I would hope that he will be around a lot more than that. At the end of the day we don’t know very much information about Kali’s condition. While I’m very happy to see him making a video to let us all know that he’s okay, whatever he says on that video may or may not be 100% the truth. What reason would he have to lie? Well again I can’t really answer that with any degree of certainty. Social media influencers are notorious for putting out alternative narratives for whatever their ulterior motives may be. Sometimes pride might be a factor, other times it might be about trying to portray themselves as positive role models. Could fruits have caused the heart attack? I guess anything could have caused it, but I don’t buy it.

I’m very happy to announce that Kali is back and that he looks healthy. That might also be a major assumption on my part, but at least he’s alive and he’s talking and he’s not in the hospital. These are all good things. That being said, my hope is that he will take extra good care of himself. Does he need to train with the SC guys in the future? I would say not. I would say he should take it easy and if he goes to the gym he should try to go just for the pump and get out of there. There is no need to do 60 sit-ups in a row or do supersets or anything that could cause him stress. At the end of the day, what does he have to prove? All that matters is that he is around for as long as possible for his family and friends.

What do you think caused the second heart attack? Do you think it was the product of anabolic steroids and lifestyle, or do you think it was the product of years of eating carbs, like oatmeal, rice, and fruits? As always, I hope you enjoy reading my article here in IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.