by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It seems like nutrition advice goes back and forth with each passing year. Now, beef tallow is making a comeback.

The latest news is that companies like Steak ‘n Shake, Outback Steakhouse, Popeye’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings (among others) are switching back to using beef tallow instead of seed oils.

Additionally, you’ve probably seen it trending on social media (especially people talking about it on TikTok). There have even been some health experts and chefs talking about it.

But the question comes down to: What’s so great about beef tallow? Why are more restaurants switching to it? And is this something you should actually care about?

In this article, we’re going to dive deeper into beef tallow and get a better understanding of what it is, why it’s being used, and if it’s something you should make the switch to.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Beef Tallow?

Beef tallow is a rendered form of beef fat. When you cook down beef fat, strain it, and let it solidify, you get tallow. You may be saying, “That doesn’t sound healthy.” But it actually is — most animal fats are.

Beef tallow is solid at room temperature, shelf-stable, and has been used for centuries in cooking, skincare, and even candle-making.

Back in the day, McDonald’s used beef tallow to fry their fries. People still talk about how much better those fries used to taste. Today, those same fries are loaded with a bunch of unnecessary ingredients.

After beef tallow came the surge of vegetable oils. Everyone thought they were “healthier.” So, beef tallow took a backseat, and a bunch of hydrogenated oils came in to make us fat and unhealthy.

Now, as with most nutrition trends, beef tallow is back — and for good reason.

Why the Sudden Push for Beef Tallow (Again)?

People are starting to wake up (or at least they are following social media trends).

They’re realizing that the so-called “heart-healthy” vegetable oils (like canola, soybean, and sunflower — ingredients used in your McDonald’s fries) aren’t exactly doing us any favors when it comes to our health and waistline.

These seed oils are highly processed, oxidize easily under heat, and can lead to inflammation when consumed regularly.

Beef tallow, on the other hand, is a natural fat. No chemical extraction. No industrial processing. Just rendered animal fat.

It’s simple. It’s traditional. And our ancestors thrived on it.

Is it just me, or does it seem like our ancestors had things right, and then big companies came in to cut costs and lower the quality of food, which essentially makes us sick and big pharma rich? Am I the only one seeing this trend?

It’s already been proven that brands put certain things in their food that trick the brain into thinking you’re hungry, so you continue eating their food/snacks. I think those people should be put in jail.

The Nutritional Profile of Beef Tallow

Beef tallow isn’t just about taste — it has some solid nutrition behind it.

It’s rich in:

Saturated fats (which are not the enemy, despite old-school advice)

Monounsaturated fats (like the kind in olive oil)

Vitamins A, D, E, and K (all fat-soluble)

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which may support fat loss and overall health

It also has a high smoke point (around 400°F) making it perfect for high-heat cooking.

Also, beef tallow doesn’t oxidize or break down easily like seed oils do when they’re heated. That means less inflammation in your body, which is a good thing as our bodies are already inflamed to the max.

Why Are Restaurants Making the Switch?

The answer is simple. Beef tallow makes food taste better.

It delivers a rich, savory flavor that’s hard to beat. Fries taste crispier. Burgers have more depth. Even vegetables roasted in beef tallow get a flavor boost.

But taste isn’t the only reason restaurants are making the switch back to beef tallow.

Restaurants are also seeing the health-conscious crowd push back against seed oils. More customers are asking, “What are you cooking in?”

Chefs and restaurant owners are paying attention.

They’re realizing that switching to beef tallow isn’t just healthier — it’s also a branding advantage. It sets them apart.

And yes, it can be more expensive. But customers who care about quality are willing to pay a little more for it.

Beef Tallow and Clean Eating

If you’re trying to eat clean and stick to whole foods, beef tallow is the way to go.

It’s not ultra-processed. It doesn’t come from genetically modified crops. And it’s as natural as it gets.

Some people are even using beef tallow in place of butter or coconut oil. They cook their eggs in it, roast veggies in it, and even use it to season cast iron skillets.

It’s keto-friendly. Paleo-approved. Carnivore-loved.

If you’re staying away from seed oils, beef tallow is one of the best swaps you can make.

But is Beef Tallow Actually Healthy?

That’s the big question.

For years, saturated fat got a bad rap. But now, more research is showing that not all saturated fats are created equal.

Beef tallow is a naturally occurring fat. It doesn’t come from a lab. It doesn’t need to be bleached or deodorized.

Some studies suggest that animal fats like beef tallow may support hormone production, brain function, and overall energy.

And when it comes to heart health, the real enemy might not be saturated fat — but rather the processed junk we’ve been told is good for us.

How to Use Beef Tallow at Home

If you want to try beef tallow yourself, it’s easy to get started.

You can find it in jars at health food stores, farmer’s markets, or online. You can also make your own by slowly cooking down beef fat trimmings.

Use it in place of oil or butter when frying or sautéing. It’s great for:

Roasting potatoes

Frying eggs

Searing steaks

Making hash browns

Cooking anything that needs a flavor boost

Just scoop it out, heat it up, and enjoy.

Making the Switch to Beef Tallow is a Good Thing

Beef tallow is more than just a cooking fat — it’s a throwback to traditional nutrition.

It’s flavorful, stable, and free of the junk that comes with seed oils. No weird additives. No chemical solvents. Just real food.

Restaurants are catching on. Home cooks are making the switch. And the health world is finally giving beef tallow the credit it deserves.

So next time you’re in the kitchen or out at a restaurant, ask yourself: what fat are they using?

If it’s beef tallow, you’re in for a treat.