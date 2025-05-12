Strongman Eddie Hall Embarasses Himself On Viral Video

by Christian Duque

So one of the first things I want to say as I start this article is that no one’s perfect. We all have had instances in our lives where our tempers get the best of us. And in this particular situation I think that’s exactly what happened to you legendary strongman Eddie Hall. For starters, I think we need to have a little context here. I made an Instagram video for @StrengthAddicts and I got quite a bit of comments back. I always appreciate that. A lot of times people don’t agree with me, but it’s through dissent and dialogue that my perspective becomes all the sharper. That is why I love writing these types of articles for IM because I’m taking a little bit from every person’s argument and I’m trying to incorporate it into my outlook.



That’s oftentimes a lot easier said than done, but I think that a writer needs to look at various approaches before submitting a final article. This is because the readership is not homogenous. There’s a lot of diversity in ways of thinking and I certainly don’t want to push my agenda on you. That being said, this particular news story that went viral also has a lot of legal implications and I would like to tackle those as well. Or at the very least, I would like to explore some of the legal ramifications regarding public property versus private property.

So for starters Eddie Hall is British and lives in Britain That is a very important detail because what he did to the two carloads of people outside of his home would probably have not ended the same way in the United States. In fact, I can almost assure you that what he did would not have gone over very well in a southern red state, for example. How do I know? Because I live in a southern red state. Although, Eddie may have been making the point he was protecting his home, his home was never in any sort of risk. On the flip side, there was at least one car that had a young child in it. When Eddie, a massive, towering strong man approaches a car, threatening physical violence and there are children in the back are crying, that is enough for any reasonable jury to believe that the parent would have had justification to potentially deploy the use of a firearm in defending their family. Again when you are in a car, you’re seated, you’re buckled in, and if you have a screaming infant in the backseat and you have a gargantuan man probably juiced to the gills, threatening to do physical bodily harm, you are within your rights to take action. And action probably would have been taken, here, in the United States. Eddie is a very, very lucky man that he got roidrage in the United Kingdom and not in the United States.

And that’s exactly what I think happened. Then again, his wife is probably not on any kind of gear, probably doesn’t compete in any sort of federation, and she was pretty much a Karen by telling people on a public road to move it along. When she didn’t get her way, her dope of a husband comes out trying to intimidate people. That’s always a good idea, right?

I don’t know how it is in Britain and I don’t know if Eddie is the lord of a feudal estate, but unless that is the case, he probably lives in a house just like everybody else in that neighborhood. That means that the public sidewalk is public. That means that the public roadway is public. That means if you don’t like what is happening on public property and you think it may be illegal, CALL THE POLICE, but don’t think that you have some sort of a moral justification to tell people on public property what to do in their private time. And when they won’t obey, you put them in fear of being attacked and chase them down? That’s a crime. And when they don’t move and you threaten them with violence, now you’ve committed assault.

I went to Eddie’s YouTube page and I looked at the video and I listened to his bullshit commentary. He very much committed assault. At least it would be assault in the United States.

Does assault require touching of any sort of a person? No. An unwanted touching would be a battery. Assault simply means that the aggressor puts the victim in an imminent fear of a battery. Imminent means that it’s likely to happen in a very proximate time and that the aggressor has the ability to make good on his/her threats.

When you have a gargantuan roided out strong man chasing you down threatening to do you physical harm and then coming within an inch of your car window while you’re screaming child is terrified in the backseat, we all know what a single mom in the United States would have done. Maybe in the UK, it’s fine. In the United States, Eddie would have had a real problem. And the person that gave him that real problem, would have been totally justified to do it. Not only that, but Eddie would’ve been arrested and prosecuted. I don’t know how the laws are in the United Kingdom, but for this asshole to chase down private citizens on a public road because they stood around the road longer than he wanted them to, is so wrong on so many levels that I really wish this asshole got prosecuted. I’m really trying to be impartial here, but I hate the fact that there’s a screaming baby in the background. Who in the goddamn hell does Eddie Hall think he is? And what a blackeye he’s given to strength sports. What a tool.

You know, I have written probably 900 articles for IM. I don’t believe I have ever used more than two or three curse words in an article. And I don’t believe that I need to remove these curse words from this article because I’m pretty livid. The way that I write articles, is I use Google voice first. I speak my article. When you’re reading my article, you’re hearing me speak out loud. Then I proof it and when I proof it, I will sometimes polish it up a little bit because this is a premier publication. I pride myself in being a professional. That said, no matter how much I may polish up an article, you are ultimately hearing me speaking my peace, The spirit of the article remains unchanged no matter how much I proof it and/or tweak it. So if it sounds like I’m absolutely livid at Eddie Hall, it’s because I am absolutely livid at Eddie hall. Maybe I’m not so livid as a bodybuilding fan, but I definitely am as an attorney. If I were licensed in the United Kingdom and these people needed a lawyer, I would jump at this case. Even though Eddie never touched them, he put the fear of God into them and he chased them down for simply milling around on a public roadway.

Milling around on a public roadway could be a criminal charge like loitering, but Eddie Hall is not the city police officer. If he thought these people were loitering, if he thought these people were causing a noise disturbance, if he thought any of these things he has a phone and he could have called the police. But apparently none of the other neighbors had a problem with it because nobody else seemed to have called the fuzz. If they would have called, I would imagine the police would have arrived at some point during this whole incident between the wife, Eddie, and then Eddie chasing the cars down the street. The fact is, Eddie Hall is probably an asshole and he probably thinks he owns the whole neighborhood. It must be a joy to coexist with him.

As always folks, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine. This is probably the least unbiased article I have ever written. I don’t feel the need to try to be impartial. I think Eddie acted like a lunkhead and find aspects of his behavior criminal.. What do you think? Maybe you think I’m an asshole? That is a very high possibility. (lol)

I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. And if you’re an Eddie Hall fan please copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. All I ask is that when you talk shit about me, that you please make sure you spell my name correctly.