by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

One of the hottest fat-burning supplements on the market today is L-carnitine. Everyone seems to be leveraging liquid L-carnitine and are seeing fantastic results by including it. But for those looking to take things a step further in their fat loss journey, ProGBB is where it’s at.

Now, if you’re scratching your head wondering what ProGBB is, you’re not alone. And while ProGBB isn’t a new ingredient, it’s a powerful patented ingredient that is finally getting the attention and recognition it deserves (or at least we’re doing our part to showcase this amazing ingredient and let you know why it’s something you should be using).

We know that L-carnitine is an excellent supplement to add to your supplement regimen as it helps you not only take the food you consume and use it as fuel but it also helps take stubborn body fat and help convert it into usable energy. This can be extremely beneficial when used pre-workout.

Essentially, what you’re left with when using ProGBB is a win-win scenario, as the food you consume is less likely to be stored as body fat, and those pockets of body fat you want to get rid of can more easily be used as energy.

But enough with the jibber jabber, let’s get into the meat and potatoes of the article. In this article, we will dive deeper into what ProGBB is, its benefits, and how you can utilize this ingredient to achieve better fat loss results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is ProGBB?

ProGBB® (also referred to as GBB-EEC or Gamma-Butyrobetaine Ethyl Ester Chloride) is a carnitine precursor. Because of this, some consider ProGBB to be considered a “super carnitine” of sorts.

The brains behind this patented compound is SYNMR Biotechnology Limited.

The role of ProGBB is to naturally increase your body’s carnitine production as well as provide a powerful thermogenic effect. Add these two benefits together, and what you’re left with is sweat dripping down your brow and sopping wet clothes.

The thermogenic properties of ProGBB are something you’re going to start feeling shortly after taking your first dose. That heat will intensify as the effects set in — so, be ready to feel those little beads of sweat start forming on your skin and a warming sensation that engulfs your entire body from head to toe.

The nice thing about ProGBB is that it’s incredibly bioavailable and therefore, you only require a low dose of the ingredient in order to get incredible results.

ProGBB is best used pre-workout as it can provide several training benefits.

Stack this compound along with other fat-burning ingredients, and you have yourself an intense thermogenic that can support your fat loss goals. We’ll actually dive into what stacks well with ProGBB at the end of the article to help you further along on your fat loss journey.

What Are the Benefits of ProGBB?

Let’s dive into some of the benefits you can experience when supplementing with ProGBB.

While there is still limited research on ProGBB, we were able to grab some of the studies that are out there to showcase just how powerful this compound truly is.

1. Powerful thermogenic effect

There are people who say, “I never really sweat when training, even when pushing myself.” If that sounds like you, good luck staying dry with ProGBB!

Users of ProGBB have mentioned that they’ve never sweat so much in their lives when using this patented ingredient. In fact, this is one of the reasons so many people gravitate toward ProGBB.

Research has shown that GBB users experience excessive sweating and salivation upwards of 3 hours after taking the ingredient.

Furthermore, when using GBB, you may experience an increase in serum carnitine concentration — as much as 60-78%, according to this study.

SYNMR Biotechnology Limited has mentioned that their patented ProGBB compound can “stop the accumulation of fatty masses in the body, thus giving you a leaner self.”

Therefore, if your goal is to better manage your weight and shed some unwanted body fat, ProGBB can be a powerful solution.

2. Increase energy production

When looking at GBB research, one study found that GBB can drastically increase L-carnitine concentration.

As we know, when L-carnitine concentration increases, this can lead to increases in energy production.

Your body can better manage energy levels by either taking the food you consume in your meals and converting it into usable energy rather than shuttling it into fat cells to be stored or simply dipping into the fat cells themselves and “burning” them to be used as fuel.

The use of ProGBB pre-workout can naturally boost your energy levels without the need for stimulants. This is important for those who are sensitive to stimulants, such as caffeine, or who train later in the afternoon or evening and don’t want their pre-workout to negatively affect their sleep quality.

Additionally, the boost in energy can play a role in allowing for peak performance during workouts by helping fuel your training sessions and preventing you from hitting the wall early on in your training.

3. Boost nitric oxide levels

Those who have used L-carnitine or even ProGBB in the past have probably done so with the goal of improving fat loss and boosting energy levels. But what if there was a shocking benefit that could further enhance your training sessions?

A unique benefit of GBB is that it can increase nitric oxide levels. Yes, you read that correctly. GBB can help you get some mind-blowing muscle pumps. Being that most people hit the gym to achieve an insane pump that causes them to do a double take in the mirror, GBB has been deemed a potent vasodilator.

Being that GBB can expand the blood vessels, this also means that when using something like ProGBB, you can benefit from improved blood flow that can shuttle not only oxygenated blood into the working muscles but can also supply those muscles with key nutrients to further enhance workout results.

Insane pumps with fat-burning capabilities? SIGN ME UP!

4. Helps preserve lean muscle mass

One thing that many people fear when trying to burn fat is muscle wasting or a loss of lean muscle mass. After all, you worked hard to build the muscle mass you have — the last thing you want to do is burn it off.

When you put yourself in a caloric deficit, the body may tap into lean muscle tissue and break it down to be used as an energy source.

To help prevent this, carnitine can be leveraged. Being that ProGBB is a precursor to carnitine, it can be considered an anti-wasting agent and help improve nitrogen balance to reduce the chance of muscle tissue wasting.