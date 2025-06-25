Medical Schools Under Fire: Integrate Nutrition or Face Federal Cuts

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It’s about time someone in power calls out medical schools for what they really are — pill-pushing prep academies. RFK Jr. just lit a fire under the entire medical education system, and I’m here for it.

During a recent event in North Carolina, Kennedy dropped a bombshell: if medical schools don’t start teaching nutrition, they’ll lose federal funding. That’s not a suggestion. That’s a mandate. And frankly, it’s long overdue.

One of my biggest complaints and the reason I don’t go to a doctor for anything anymore is because all they do is push prescriptions. I’m not seeing them to swallow pills. I’m seeing them to look into issues and find ways to fix it, not manage it.

You can also say what you want about my view on this, but it’s hard for me to sit down with an obese doctor and believe anything that comes out of their mouth. They are supposed to embody everything “health,” and there they are, smelling like cigarettes and with a belly that looks like they’re nine months pregnant.

But, in this article, I want to dive deeper into what RFK Jr. is looking to do with medical schools. Will they comply, or will they simply walk away from the millions of dollars they are typically given?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Doctors Know Nothing About Nutrition

Let’s be real. Most doctors come out of school knowing how to prescribe drugs — not how to prevent disease through diet or lifestyle. And that’s not entirely their fault. The system was never built to support true preventive health. It was built to treat sickness after it shows up… and to make a lot of people a lot of money doing it.

No longer are doctor visits about finding what’s wrong with you. Now, it’s like a conveyor belt, and they want to get as many people in and out as possible each day by simply using a pen and paper to write a script.

Many doctors these days don’t care why you’re sick. They’ll give you drugs to help manage what you have, rather than help you understand why you got it in the first place.

According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Biomedical Education, medical students in the U.S. only get an average of 19 hours of nutrition education. That’s over four years. You think 19 hours is enough to understand how food impacts metabolism, chronic disease, inflammation, gut health, performance, or even basic fat loss?

Not a chance in hell.

And because of that, you have physicians staring blankly at patients when they ask about the foods they should be eating to help lower blood pressure, control their blood sugar, or lose weight without popping pills.

Instead, patients leave the office with prescriptions for statins, insulin, or blood pressure meds — when, in many cases, a change in diet and some basic exercise could’ve made a world of difference.

Kennedy’s Plan: Teach Nutrition or Lose the Cash

RFK Jr.’s plan is simple: teach nutrition or lose access to federal funds.

This is all part of his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, which focuses on getting to the root of the problem (chronic disease) through lifestyle changes rather than pharmaceuticals. It’s about making nutrition a central part of how doctors are trained. Not a side note. Not an elective. A core component.

And if medical schools refuse? The Department of Health and Human Services will cut off their federal money. Brutal? Maybe. Necessary? Absolutely.

This could force every major medical school to take a hard look at their curriculum and ask: are we preparing doctors to heal people — or just to manage symptoms?

Why This Matters More Than Ever

We’re living in a world where fast food is easier to get than clean water. Where energy drinks replace sleep. Where 60% of American adults have at least one chronic disease. And our answer so far? More prescriptions, more surgeries, more side effects.

It’s broken.

And it’s exactly why we need a reset, starting with the education system that trains the people who are supposed to be our health experts.

If doctors had even a basic understanding of how the food we eat affects our body, we’d see a dramatic shift in how we handle everything from obesity to diabetes to heart disease. But right now, most of them couldn’t tell you the difference between omega-3s and omega-6s if their life depended on it.

Some Schools Are Ahead — But Most Aren’t

To be fair, some medical schools are doing better. Weill Cornell Medicine says it has an “extensive” nutrition curriculum. The University of North Carolina School of Medicine works closely with its public health department to integrate nutrition into its programs. Great. Gold stars for them.

But the majority still fall way short.

That 2015 study? It showed that even when schools offer nutrition education, it’s often inconsistent and minimal. Which again leaves future doctors totally unprepared to have real conversations about food, supplements, or lifestyle with patients who are struggling.

Food Should Be the First Prescription

You and I both know this: nutrition isn’t just important — it’s foundational. Whether we’re talking about muscle growth, fat loss, cognitive health, or longevity, it all starts with what you’re putting in your mouth.

The supplement industry exists because people are trying to correct deficiencies or get an edge that the standard American diet simply doesn’t provide. But imagine if we didn’t need to play catch-up all the time.

Imagine if doctors were proactive — educating patients before they got sick, instead of treating them once they’re already broken.

That’s the kind of system RFK Jr. is pushing for. And I’m here for it.

Let’s Make Prevention the Priority

This isn’t just a political move — it’s a health revolution. By demanding that medical schools teach nutrition, Kennedy is shifting the focus from reactive to proactive care. From prescriptions to prevention. From managing disease to promoting health.

It’s a slap in the face to the pharmaceutical model that dominates healthcare today — and maybe that’s exactly what we need.

Because if we don’t start prioritizing what goes into our bodies, we’re just going to keep treating the symptoms of a broken lifestyle.

Nutrition isn’t optional. It’s the foundation. And any medical school that doesn’t teach that truth has no business training the next generation of healthcare providers.