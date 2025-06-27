Can an Under Desk Elliptical Machine Improve Health?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Let’s be real — sitting all day is slowly killing us. Trust me, I know, as I sit behind my desk typing articles all day long. But with work, deadlines, and life responsibilities, sometimes getting up and moving isn’t as easy as we’d like. But then brands started putting out an under desk elliptical machine.

Now, I’m a huge fan of ellipticals, in fact, I have one in my home gym. But does this little contraption improve your health, or is it just another overhyped gadget collecting dust under your desk that you’re going to kick and bump all day long?

In this article, we’re going to dive deeper into the under desk elliptical machine and get a better understanding of the pros and cons.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Is an Under Desk Elliptical Machine?

An under desk elliptical machine is exactly what it sounds like — a compact, pedal-driven device that lets you cycle your legs while you sit. It’s supposed to keep you active even when you’re tied to your desk.

If you’ve seen the under the desk bicycle, it looks very similar, but instead of pedaling in circles like a bike, it mimics the movement of an elliptical machine gliding.

The under desk elliptical machine has been marketed as a way to improve circulation, burn calories, and even help with weight loss. But do they really work, or are they just a fancy foot fidget spinner for those who suffer from restless leg syndrome (which I may actually have)?

Can You Improve Your Health with an Under Desk Elliptical Machine?

Yes — but with some caveats.

If you think an under desk elliptical machine is going to replace your workout routine and give you etched abs, let’s pump the brakes. This isn’t going to give you shredded abs or turn you into an endurance athlete by any stretch of the imagination.

But if your goal is to be less sedentary and sneak in some extra movement throughout the day, then yes, it absolutely helps.

5 Benefits of Using an Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Let’s unpack some of the benefits you may experience when consistently using an under desk elliptical machine.

1. Burns More Calories Than Sitting Still

Even small movements add up. It has been shown that even light activity can help with weight management. While you’re not going to torch hundreds of calories in a sitting session, you’ll burn more than if you were just sitting like a statue.

2. Improves Circulation

Sitting for hours can lead to poor circulation, swollen feet, and even an increased risk of blood clots. Moving your legs, even at a slow pace, keeps blood flowing and reduces stiffness.

3. Helps Reduce Restlessness

Have you ever found yourself bouncing your leg under the desk? My hand is raised. That’s your body screaming for movement. An under desk elliptical machine can channel that energy in a more productive way.

4. Low Impact on Joints

Unlike walking or running, pedaling is easy on the joints. This makes it a great option for people who have joint pain or injuries but still want to stay active.

5. Boosts Focus and Productivity

Movement increases blood flow to the brain, which can help with concentration and productivity. So, if you’re struggling to power through a long work session, a little pedaling might be just what you need.

What Are the Downsides?

Before you rush to buy one, let’s talk about some of the downsides of an under desk elliptical machine.

Limited Intensity: Don’t expect to get the same cardio benefits as a run or a high-intensity workout. The resistance levels are usually light, so it’s more of a low-intensity activity. Can Be Distracting: If you’re in a quiet office, the movement or noise might bug your coworkers. If you work from home, though, this is a non-issue. Not a Standalone Fitness Solution: It’s a great supplement to your activity, but it shouldn’t be the only exercise you do during the day, and you should still get up and walk around.

Do I Recommend an Under Desk Elliptical Machine?

As someone who’s been in the fitness industry for years, I’ve tested my fair share of gadgets. Some are total garbage (looking at you, ab stimulators), but the under desk elliptical machine isn’t exactly one of them.

Do I think this piece of equipment is life-changing? Nope.

Would I trade my workouts for one? No way.

But would I use it while answering emails or sitting through a boring Zoom call? Sure.

Who Should Get One?

If you have a desk job and struggle to move throughout the day, an under desk elliptical machine can be a great tool. It’s not a game-changer, but it’s a small step toward better health and movement throughout the day.

If you’re expecting major results, though, you’re going to be disappointed. It’s minor bits of movement — not magic.

The Under Desk Elliptical Machine Doesn’t Work Miracles

An under desk elliptical machine isn’t a scam, but it’s also not a miracle worker. It’s a decent way to stay active while working (killing two birds with one stone), but it’s not replacing your gym membership anytime soon.

If you want to move more, burn a few extra calories, and improve circulation without leaving your desk, it’s worth considering. Just remember, real fitness still requires getting up, moving, and pushing your body beyond its comfort zone.

So, should you get one? If it helps you move more, then why not? Just don’t expect it to turn you into an elite athlete from the waist down.