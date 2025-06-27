Should You Be Using a Health Tracking Ring?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I like technology. It makes my life easier, and technology is everywhere these days. It tracks our steps, calories, heart rate, and even sleep. But what if I told you that instead of strapping on a bulky smartwatch, you could get all that data from a sleek, lightweight health tracking ring?

These little pieces of cool tech are popping up everywhere and people are falling in love with them as they can still wear whatever watch they want and don’t need to be tied to their Garmin or Apple Watch in order to track their health and fitness.

A health tracking ring is essentially a small but powerful tool that you wear like a typical ring on your finger, only it’s for monitoring your health and fitness.

Being a fitness nerd in the industry, testing gadgets, and helping people improve their health is something I’m always striving to accomplish. So, naturally, I had to see what the hype was all about.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into what a health tracking ring does, the benefits, and whether it’s something you should be wearing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is a Health Tracking Ring?

A health tracking ring is a smart wearable that fits on your finger and collects data about your body without you having to do anything. Think of it like a smartwatch but without the extra bulk.

These rings use sensors to track things like heart rate, body temperature, sleep patterns, and even activity levels.

Companies like Oura, RingConn, and Ultrahuman have jumped into the space, offering sleek designs slammed with advanced health-tracking features.

The best part? You don’t have to charge them every day like most smartwatches. Some rings last up to a week on a single charge! That’s actually the main reason I ditched my Apple Watch and picked up a Garmin Instinct Tactical. I was so annoyed that I had to charge it every day that I’ll never wear anything I need to charge daily ever again.

What Can a Health Tracking Ring Tell You?

A health tracking ring may be small, but it delivers a ton of helpful insights and data to those interested in diving deeper into their health and fitness. Below is what you can expect to find in a health tracking ring (at least most of them):

1. Sleep Tracking

Good sleep is crucial for recovery and overall health. These rings track sleep cycles, deep sleep, REM sleep, and how long you stay asleep. I tested one and was shocked to see how restless I was at night — it turns out I toss and turn A LOT each night!

2. Heart Rate Monitoring

Your ring can measure resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and even pick up on stress levels. If you’re overtraining or dealing with too much stress, the data will show it. This is great for optimizing your workouts and recovery.

3. Activity Tracking

While not as advanced as a smartwatch, a health tracking ring still tracks steps, movement, and activity levels. It won’t replace your GPS running watch, but it gives you a solid picture of your daily activity levels.

4. Temperature & Readiness Score

Some rings measure body temperature and use it to give you a readiness score. This can help you determine if you should push hard in the gym or take a rest day.

I’ve found this super useful for preventing burnout. It’s actually super accurate, too. The days I just don’t feel like training, I check my health tracking ring, and it tells me I should focus on recovery.

Can a Health Tracking Ring Improve Your Fitness?

Short answer? Yes — but only if you use the data wisely. A health tracking ring won’t magically make you fitter, but it gives you the insights to train smarter.

I’ve personally used one to dial in my recovery, as I tend to push myself too hard before my body is fully recovered. By tracking my sleep and HRV, I could tell when I needed an extra rest day. The result? Better performance in the gym and fewer injuries.

If you love numbers and optimizing your health, a health tracking ring is an awesome piece of tech. If you’re someone who ignores their smartwatch notifications, you might not get much out of it.

The Pros and Cons

Before you rush to buy a health tracking ring, let’s break down the good and the not-so-good.

Pros:

Small, lightweight, and comfortable to wear 24/7

Longer battery life than most smartwatches

Accurate sleep and recovery data

Great for people who don’t like wearing bulky wearables

Cons:

More expensive than some fitness trackers

No built-in screen, so you need to check the app

Less advanced workout tracking compared to a smartwatch

Should You Get a Health Tracking Ring?

If you want deep health insights without the bulk of a smartwatch, a health tracking ring is a solid investment. It’s great for people who prioritize sleep, recovery, and overall wellness. Plus, it looks way better than a clunky watch on your wrist.

In fact, most people may not even know it’s a health tracking ring and may just think you’re wearing a normal piece of jewelry.

I personally love mine for sleep tracking and recovery monitoring. But if you need GPS tracking, a smartwatch might still be the better pick (I still wear my Garmin Instinct Tactical watch every day).

But at the end of the day, it depends on your health goals.

Would I personally recommend a health tracking ring? Absolutely — if you actually use the data to improve your health. If not, it’s just an expensive piece of jewelry that will probably sit on your nightstand or get tossed somewhere and forgotten about.