Behrooz Tabani Wins The Dubai Pro!

by Christian Duque

Guys what a hard fought victory this was. And what a great bodybuilding show just happened. As you know I have written a few articles over the last couple of months about the lackluster contests that we have seen on the pro bodybuilding circuit as of late, but The Dubai Pro is certainly one that outshines the rest. I mean this contest was one for the record books. The promoters pulled out all the stops. from the venue, to the stage, to the lighting. They just knocked it out of the park with this one.



The production value, alone, was through the roof, but then you look at the competitor list. There was so much talent here and these guys came in really hungry. With over $140,000 in prizes, The Dubai Pro stood the test of time. And I’m so proud to announce that Behrooz Tabani, who won last year, won it again. He brought a phenomenal physique and he really shined on stage – both at the prejudging and the finals. You always know when you’re dealing with a certain kind of individual who really wants something. Here is somebody who could have rested on his laurels as being the defending champion and let the other competitors try to step up. He didn’t do that. Behrooz was all about the hard work. He put the hard work in during his prep, probably posing hours and hours in the mirror, and he was able to bring back a win for his native Iran. But there lies a series of issues. From whether or not he will be able to do the Olympia, if he will be able to get a visa, where is the world going and what is this competitor going to do with regards to his physique.

Before we talk about Behrooz’s big win I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about the competition. Because these guys also brought one heck of a great amount of muscle, symmetry, and balance. Nobody who was in the top five was anything but amazing. These guys were really all about bringing the quality because after all they were all in the running to win the biggest show in the Middle East. That’s right folks – this wasn’t just another rinky dink show for $10,000. This was the end all be all for Middle Eastern shows. You have got to realize that we are talking about a part of the world where bodybuilding is king. And these guys were not looking to look anything but amazing. I have to say that when I saw the competitor list my jaw dropped. Because we have been seeing so many of these lackluster shows that when you finally see a good one it is truly noteworthy.

Before going on, I want to focus on the runner-up. William Bonac looked phenomenal. He was every bit The Conqueror in 2025 that he was in 2019 when he was battling for the Olympia. He has been able to maintain a crisp, always-improving, always-impressive physique. And William gave his all on the stage.

I really want to stay on that point just for a moment because I think it is important. When it comes down to it, William made Behrooz fight for the title. I believe those two were locked in competition and it was pretty obvious that neither guy was going to let the other guy walk away with an easy win. And who benefits from that? The fans do. Whether it’s fans watching the show live or it’s fans watching it on livecasts or watching it through commentaries on other people’s channels. The fans are always the ones that benefit from hard battles. But something needs to be said about this particular battle. These guys were ever the good sports about it. They knew they were both in the mix and they knew they were both in the running to take it all. There was no bad sportsmanship. There was no negativity. It was all positive vibes and it was all about being the best on that given day. So I want to tip my hat to the runner up William The Conqueror Bonac. He really deserves the accolades and he will continue to shine as we get closer to the Olympia.

With regards to third place, Tonio Burton did not leave any stone unturned. The former 212 bodybuilder has truly progressed with his physique and always brings it dialed in. This is not a guy that likes to sit on his hands or sit on his laurels, either. He has won major titles and he has been on the Olympia stage. And guess what? He is going back to Las Vegas Nevada with great improvements. He was always about that and he continues to be about that. You have to respect a bodybuilder who takes the stage seriously. The Predator most definitely does. I also think that Tonio has developed a loyal fan base in Dubai, a country where bodybuilding is a top draw. And that is because of competitors like this one. The Predator is no stranger to hard work and he is definitely no stranger to adversity, but he always rises to the occasion. He is a bodybuilder’s bodybuilder. He totally deserved that third place finish and could have placed even higher given a different judging panel.

At 4th place was The Prophecy Nathan De Asha. Nathan has been somebody that I have looked up to for years. I have followed his journey and I have seen how much he has worked hard to really bring it. Some years he gets looked over because of visa issues, other years because life just happens in such a way that does not help him. But the truth of the matter is he is not a quitter, he is not a complainer, and he just presses on. He is somebody that really represents the blue collar work ethic of the sport of bodybuilding and it’s no mystery that he comes from the same land as 6x Mr Olympia Dorian Yates. When you think of dungeon workouts, when you think of really digging deep when it seems like there’s nothing left in the tank, guys like Nathan just keep shining. And that is because they really want to win. Winning means more than just a title. Winning is about the respect that comes with it. And Nathan has a lot to be proud of giving his outing in Dubai. As does 5th Place finisher Moe Fadda.. Moe is a guy that a lot of people overlook because he doesn’t have that huge fan base (YET), but he is also someone that brings an amazing physique and did not disappoint at the Dubai Pro.

Rounding out the top six was Neckzilla. Now to be totally honest with you I think that Rubiel Mosquera is one heck of a great bodybuilder and really truly fights hard but I have to be honest. If I am not honest what does any of this matter anyways, right? I don’t like this guy’s physique. I don’t want to see him as Mr Olympia or winning any major titles. It’s not personal and I think he’s a terrific guy. I think he’s got a great personality too, but I don’t like the look of his physique. I don’t think it’s aesthetic and I don’t think it’s a direction bodybuilding should go in. I understand he’s disappointed about his placing and I understand that he is trying to cater to a certain niche but it’s just not a niche that I think is appropriate to lead the sport. He looks like a cartoon character and if that’s what you like – that’s what you like, but it’s not bodybuilding was intended to be.. Nonetheless he made the top six, he was in the money, and he got some accolades. I think 6th is the best he deserved at this particular show.

With regards to Behrooz, however, he was most deserving of the win. Who would have thought that at the same time that he won this contest the United States would have joined the war between Israel and Iran? Who would have thought that now the world is on the brink of WW3? It has always been difficult for Iranian athletes to get visas to compete in the United States. Even though they qualify under the category of being athletes for special sporting events, I really think that 2025 will be an incredibly hard year for guys like Behrooz and Hadi to get those visas to get into the United States to compete. I hope I’m wrong and I hope that they can get on the biggest stage in bodybuilding, but right now the way things are looking I don’t think it looks very positive. The reality of the matter is that Behrooz and Hadi are two guys that could easily be in the 2025 Olympia Top 6 and they could potentially win the show. I agree with Behrooz that Dubai is almost like a mini Olympia. The competition was that stacked and the production value was that high. I truly believe that the association made by this top-tier competitor was on the money. Sometimes you will see competitors embellish when it comes to the contests they have won, but I again believe that it’s accurate to hold Dubai in close proximity to the Olympia. It was a great show. And I give all credit to Behrooz on his huge win.

As of press time, President Trump just announced a total and permanent ceasefire between Israel, the U.S., and Iran. Sounds good, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

As always I like to end these articles asking you what you thought of the placings. Did you agree with them, would you have had someone else winning? I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments and I thank you for taking the time to read this article here at IronMag. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this story on all your social media feeds, as it will generate lively conversation.