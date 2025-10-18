Magnesium Citrate vs. Magnesium Glycinate: Which One Should You Take?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Standing in the supplement aisle and seeing multiple forms of magnesium can be somewhat overwhelming. And unfortunately, the sales clerk probably has no idea what the difference is between magnesium citrate and magnesium glycinate.

Magnesium supports essential functions like muscle movement, nerve signals, and mood balance, but not all forms work the same, which is why we should dive a little deeper into this topic.

Magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate are two of the most popular types, each serving different purposes. Knowing how they differ can help you choose the right one for your specific health needs when you’re staring at both online or in your local supplement store.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss the main differences between magnesium citrate and magnesium glycinate to help you choose the right supplement.

What is Magnesium Citrate?

Magnesium citrate is a highly absorbable form of magnesium made by combining magnesium salt with citric acid. It’s known for supporting overall health, especially heart function.

As an organic salt, it offers better absorption and fewer digestive issues compared to inorganic forms. Its high water solubility allows the body to use it efficiently, making it a cost-effective option.

Other combinations include magnesium oxide and magnesium succinate to create comprehensive formulas supporting both bone and cardiovascular health.

Benefits of Magnesium Citrate

Magnesium citrate offers several health benefits and is a widely used supplement for increasing magnesium levels. Below are some benefits you should know about:

What is Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate is a form of magnesium combined with glycine, an amino acid known for its calming properties. Glycine helps produce neurotransmitters like serotonin and GABA, which support mood balance and sleep.

This chelated form of magnesium is well-absorbed and easy on the digestive system, making it a good choice for those with sensitive stomachs. Its calming effects on the nervous system make it useful for managing stress, migraines, sleep issues, and muscle tension.

It’s also commonly used to support conditions like anxiety and PMS, where stable magnesium levels can improve comfort. During pregnancy, magnesium glycinate helps support both the mother and the developing baby.

Benefits of magnesium glycinate

Here are the benefits of magnesium glycinate:

What’s the Difference Between Magnesium Citrate and Magnesium Glycinate?

Magnesium citrate and magnesium glycinate are both well-absorbed forms of magnesium, but they serve different purposes based on their properties.

Magnesium citrate is often used to support digestive health and promote regular bowel movements. It’s also a cost-effective option for maintaining overall magnesium levels. However, it may cause loose stools or dehydration when taken in high doses.

Magnesium glycinate, in contrast, is typically chosen for its calming effects. It’s commonly used to support sleep, reduce stress, and ease muscle tension. This form is gentler on the stomach and less likely to cause digestive discomfort, although overdosing may lead to mild symptoms, such as headaches or lethargy.

While both forms offer high bioavailability, the choice between them depends on individual needs. It is mostly citrate for digestive support and glycinate for relaxation and mood balance.

Which Version of Magnesium Should You Use?

The answer is one that not many people like… It depends.

Choosing the right magnesium supplement depends on your goals. For general deficiency or boosting overall levels, magnesium citrate works best due to its high bioavailability.

Magnesium citrate also helps with digestive health, though too much can cause loose stools. It’s important to follow the recommended doses to avoid this effect.

For relaxation, mood support, or better sleep, choose magnesium glycinate. Its calming properties make it ideal for stress management and nighttime use.

Both forms are safe. Your body eliminates excess magnesium through urine once adequate levels are reached.