Was Andrew Jacked Overlooked at the Olympia?

I couldn’t be a judge at the Olympia. Why? Because I’d have someone completely different winning the show. Who would I have winning? Andrew Jacked.

For some reason, I feel Andrew Jacked is always overlooked. In smaller shows, he can win. But in bigger shows, it seems past winners or those with a ton of hype going into the show get the nod.

I’m not the only one who feels this way. Fans were once again left wondering how Andrew Jacked didn’t place higher. His combination of shape, structure, and aesthetics is something we haven’t seen since the golden era of bodybuilding. Yet, year after year, it feels like he’s being overlooked by the judges.

So, the question remains — what more does Andrew Jacked need to do to finally claim his spot at the very top?

The Rise of Andrew Jacked

When Andrew Jacked first stepped on an IFBB stage, he left the fans with their jaws on the floor. From the very start, he brought a level of shape, flow, and symmetry that instantly turned heads. His proportions are near-perfect, his lines are clean, and his muscle insertions create a physique that looks almost too good to be real.

What makes Andrew Jacked special is that he doesn’t rely on sheer size alone. He has that rare balance between mass and aesthetics that’s becoming harder to find in today’s Open division. Not to mention the fact that he has a tiny waist and doesn’t look like some competitors on stage today who resemble a refrigerator.

While many competitors chase thickness and graininess, Andrew brings beauty and balance — a physique that reminds fans of legends like Flex Wheeler and Shawn Ray. But still, he seems to get overlooked.

The Aesthetic Advantage

Let’s be honest… when Andrew Jacked walks on stage, he looks like a superhero come to life. His V-taper is one of the best in the game, his waist is tight, and his muscle bellies are full and round. In an era where many physiques look blocky and overdone, Andrew stands out as one of the few who has kept that aesthetic appeal alive.

Judging today’s bodybuilding can be tricky because the standards seem to shift between size and symmetry. But when you look at Andrew Jacked under the lights, it’s hard not to think he checks every box that defines an ideal physique and what bodybuilding should be.

His front double biceps pose is world-class. His side chest is balanced and full. And his back shots have dramatically improved over the past couple of seasons, showing his commitment to progression and detail. He has a complete package on stage.

Why Andrew Jacked Could Be the Next Mr. Olympia

If Andrew Jacked continues refining his package, it’s only a matter of time before he’s standing for photos with the Sandow in his hand. His frame can carry even more muscle without sacrificing aesthetics — a rare gift in bodybuilding.

If he can bring up a few areas, like slightly more back density and sharper conditioning, he could easily leapfrog some of the top bodybuilders in the world.

His work ethic is another reason to believe he’ll get there. Andrew trains like a machine and has been working closely with some of the best coaches in the sport to fine-tune his physique.

Each season, he’s shown up better — tighter, fuller, and more complete. That progression alone tells you he’s nowhere near his ceiling.

Let’s also not forget his stage presence. Andrew Jacked knows how to command attention. He poses with confidence and grace, showing pride in his physique without overdoing it. The crowd always responds (and that kind of charisma is something you can’t teach).

The Challenge of Being Different

One of the main reasons Andrew Jacked might be overlooked is that his look doesn’t fit the mold of what the judges seem to favor right now. The Olympia stage has been leaning toward bigger, denser physiques, where sheer muscle mass often edges out shape and flow.

Sure, Samson won in 2024, but we went back to the battle between Derek and Hadi in 2025.

Andrew brings something different to the stage. He brings a look that combines beauty with power. But sometimes, being different means waiting for the sport to catch up to you. It’s happened before. Think back to when guys like Flex Wheeler or Dexter Jackson were penalized early in their careers for being “too pretty” compared to the mass monsters of their time. Eventually, though, the sport always comes back to rewarding the most complete physique.

And when that pendulum swings again, Andrew Jacked will be right there.

What’s Next for Andrew Jacked?

Andrew’s potential is undeniable, and I’m a fan. The key for him moving forward is to keep improving those finer details (conditioning, posing, and stage presentation). His structure is already elite, so dialing in the sharper look that judges seem to reward could finally push him into that Olympia-winning conversation.

I already see it. The fans already see it. The industry veterans see it. It’s just a matter of time before the judges start to see it too.

The Future Looks Bright

Andrew Jacked represents the future of bodybuilding. He has the perfect blend of aesthetics, mass, and modern conditioning. He’s proof that the sport doesn’t have to choose between beauty and size. It can have both.

Was Andrew Jacked overlooked at the 2025 Olympia? Absolutely. In my eyes, I would have had him winning. But then again, I would have had Logan Franklin beating Ramon in Classic (but that’s just what my eyes see and what I view as “classic” bodybuilding).

But sometimes, being overlooked is just part of the journey. Every champion faces that moment when the world doesn’t yet recognize their greatness.

If Andrew keeps doing what he’s doing (refining his look, improving year after year, and showing up with undeniable confidence), it’s not a matter of if he’ll be Mr. Olympia. It’s when.

Because sooner or later, everyone’s going to have to admit it: Andrew Jacked isn’t just one of the best physiques on stage today. He’s one of the best we’ve seen in decades.