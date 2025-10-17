5 Surprising Health Benefits of Vervain

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you heard of vervain? Probably not, right? Well, you’re not alone. If it weren’t for some digging on Google, I would have never stumbled upon vervain and found it’s loaded with some impressive health benefits.

Vervain (Verbena officinalis) is a flowering herb native to Europe and Asia, also known by names like pigeon’s grass, herb of grace, pamukh, and karenta. It typically grows up to 40 inches tall, with jagged, lobed leaves and small, light purple flowers.

For centuries, vervain has actually been used in traditional and folk medicine. Research has found that it may offer antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anticonvulsant benefits.

However, most of these findings come from lab or animal studies. Even still, vervain continues to show some potential in supporting various health conditions.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about vervain and all the health benefits it has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Vervain?

Vervain belongs to the Verbena (Verbenaceae) family, with the scientific name Verbena officinalis.

It’s known by many names, such as common verbena, wild verbena, simpler’s joy, holy herb, enchanter’s plant, mosquito plant, wild hyssop, Indian hyssop, blue vervain, juno’s tears, pigeon’s grass, pigeon weed, herb of the cross, and more. Essentially, just combine a few odd words together, and it’s probably one of its names.

While vervain and lemon verbena (an article I wrote about over 7 years ago) come from the same plant family, they aren’t used the same way. Other medicinal varieties include blue vervain (Verbena hastata) and white vervain (Verbena urticifolia).

Verbena officinalis is a perennial, which means it grows back each year. It produces small, five-petaled flowers in pale lilac shades, though you might also see pink, white, light blue, or purple blooms. Despite their delicate appearance, the flowers lack a pleasant scent.

Over time, vervain has spread to areas like North America. It adapts well to most soil types, typically growing 12 to 36 inches tall. Vervain grows slowly and low, blooming from midsummer through early fall.

But let’s check out some of the benefits you can experience by using vervain.

5 Health Benefits of Vervain

Vervain is commonly used in herbal medicine and sold as a dietary supplement. It’s often used for helping with depression, inflammation, digestive issues, skin injuries, ear infections, and other conditions.

Below are a handful of the vervain benefits:

1. It may increase breast milk supply

Vervain is sometimes suggested as a galactagogue, a substance believed to increase milk supply during breastfeeding.

One small study showed that breastfeeding parents who drank an herbal tea containing vervain, along with other ingredients, had a greater increase in milk supply compared to those who didn’t.

However, since the tea had multiple ingredients, it’s unclear whether vervain was responsible for the effect.

2. It may have anti-tumor effects

Test-tube and animal studies suggest that compounds in vervain, including glycosides, triterpenoids, and essential oils, may help slow tumor growth and induce the death of cancer cells.

In one mouse study, high doses of vervain extract were found to reduce tumor growth by over 30% compared to a control group. This effect was linked to specific glycosides (verbenosides A and B) and triterpenoids.

Citral, a key compound in vervain essential oil, also shows anticancer properties by promoting programmed cell death.

In another study, a 0.01% concentration of vervain essential oil increased the death rate of abnormal immune cells in people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, suggesting a possible use in future treatments.

3. It may help with anxiety and depression

Verbenalin, a compound in vervain known for its calming properties, has been studied for its potential to reduce anxiety and depression.

In a 2016 animal study, mice given 100 mg/kg of vervain extract showed the strongest anti-anxiety response, measured by their movement through a maze. A higher dose of 300 mg/kg was less effective, possibly due to sedative effects at that level.

A 2020 animal study also examined vervain’s antidepressant effects. Rats that received 200 mg/kg of the extract showed signs of improvement, including reduced immobility, more time spent in light, and more entries into the central area of a maze.

I wouldn’t be surprised if big pharma tried to get vervain removed from shelves if it can actually help manage anxiety and depression.

4. It may help fight infections

Vervain shows potential as an antimicrobial agent. In one study, researchers tested extracts from the leaves, stems, and roots of the plant against several types of bacteria in a lab setting.

The extracts were especially effective against Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They also showed antibacterial activity against Citrobacter freundii, S. aureus, and Bacillus subtilis.

5. It may help with insomnia

The relaxing properties found in vervain compounds have led researchers to investigate whether this plant might help people struggling with sleep problems.

A 2016 study examined vervain’s sleep-inducing qualities using laboratory mice. Researchers administered varying doses of vervain extract ranging from 50 to 300 mg per kilogram of body weight.

Results showed that higher doses produced stronger sedative effects. Mice receiving the vervain treatment fell asleep faster and slept for longer periods compared to those who didn’t receive the extract.