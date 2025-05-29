Can the 3D Energy Relaunch Save the Brand?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Christian Guzman isn’t new to taking risks. He’s built a fitness empire on ambition, vision, and hustle. But not everything he’s touched turned to gold — at least not at first.

Case in point: 3D Energy.

The flashy cans. The influencer hype. The cult-like following. For a while, it all looked like a 3D Energy was a home run for Christian Guzman and his two partners.

Then things went quiet. Sales slowed. The brand started slipping. And now, years later, we’re looking at a full-blown relaunch. But this time? Guzman brought in some serious backup.

If you’ve been following my content for any amount of time, you’d know that I’ve been a fan of Christian Guzman for quite some time. I’ve talked about his clothing brand, his Disneyland-like gym, the downfall of his physique, and his 3D Energy drinks.

One article that has gained some traction online is the one I wrote back in 2022, where I said Christian Guzman and Chris Bumstead are the future of the industry. Even more interesting is that they are still popular today, and both have retired from competing. So, it should come as no surprise that they both teamed up for the relaunch of 3D Energy.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into the 3D Energy relaunch and whether I feel it’s going to move the needle this go-around.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Where 3D Energy Went Wrong

The original launch of 3D Energy (formerly Up Energy before they got sued by UPTIME because their products looked nearly identical — even their logos) came out swinging. It had the aesthetics. It had the marketing. And it had Guzman — one of the most influential fitness creators in the game — at the helm.

So, what happened?

Partners.

That’s what happened.

Behind the scenes, Christian was tied up with business partners who owned 40% of the brand. And those same partners? They were also involved with other major players in the beverage space through their company, Congo Brands, like Prime and Alani Nu.

That’s a direct conflict of interest if I’ve ever seen one.

As Christian recently revealed, those partners had no real desire to push 3D Energy forward. In fact, they allegedly blocked growth, created roadblocks, and left the brand spinning its wheels. Distribution deals stalled. Marketing momentum fizzled. And Christian was stuck trying to decide how to navigate this situation.

The fact is, he didn’t have full control. So, he stepped back. Restructured. And fought to get it all back.

Now, with those partners gone (he bought them out), he owns 100% of 3D Energy. That said, he’s not relaunching alone.

Enter: Jansen, Bumstead, and the Raw Crew

This time around, Christian called in the cavalry and the new friendships he’s built over the last few years.

He linked up with Matt Jansen and Chris Bumstead — names that hold serious weight in the fitness and supplement industry. But this isn’t just about slapping some famous names on a label.

It’s about strategy.

Jansen and Bumstead are two of the brains behind Raw Nutrition. In just a few short years, they’ve turned Raw into a monster of a brand. High-quality products. Smart marketing. Rapid growth. They know how to build and scale.

And now they’re helping Christian do the same with 3D Energy.

It’s more than a partnership — it’s a rebuild from the ground up, and I’m here for it.

A New Look, A New Strategy

Let’s talk changes.

First off, the can is different. 3D Energy is moving from just having solid-colored cans to now adding in some unique color gradients to bring some style to certain flavors. While I don’t think this is a big deal, some may prefer the newer can look.

Second, they’ve cleaned up the formula. No artificial colors. No unnecessary junk. Just clean energy, great taste, and better ingredients.

In other words, 3D Energy isn’t just back — it’s overall a better product in the can (which is refreshing).

The relaunch also features some new flavors. Christian even brought in his wife, Heidi Somers (Buffbunny), to help design one that he’s deeming “Heidi’s drink.” It’s a refreshing option that’s unlike anything else on the market, according to Guzman.

They’re not trying to copy what’s out there. They’re trying to raise the bar.

The Power of Distribution

One of the biggest issues 3D Energy faced in the past was distribution.

You can have the best product in the world, but if people can’t find it, it won’t sell.

With the Raw Nutrition team involved (and with their established retailer relationships), 3D Energy now has a shot at getting into GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and beyond.

For the record, I’ve found 3D Energy (the old formula) in places like Dollar Tree for $1.25 per can. So, if you’re fine with the old product, you can save a ton by loading up.

However, this new partnership with the RAW crew is super important for 3D Energy.

You need eyeballs. Shelf space. Exposure.

And now they have the team and resources to make that happen.

Influencer Power Done Right

Let’s be real — this new version of 3D Energy has an unfair advantage.

You’ve got Christian Guzman, a social media juggernaut with millions of loyal fans. You’ve got Chris Bumstead, five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champ and one of the most followed fitness athletes in the world. And you’ve got Matt Jansen, the coach and businessman, quietly orchestrating some of the industry’s biggest successes.

That kind of reach and credibility can’t be bought.

And when it’s used right, it creates a wave of demand you just can’t fake.

This isn’t about paying some influencer to hold a can and smile. This is real ownership. Real involvement. Real passion. And I’m also glad to see Bumstead is taking ownership in several brands in the industry and further making his mark in fitness and bodybuilding.

Will the 3D Energy Relaunch Work?

That’s the million-dollar question, right?

The truth is, 3D Energy always had potential. But it was chained down by bad business decisions and partners who didn’t believe in the vision.

Now? The chains are off.

Christian has control. He has a stronger team. A better formula. A smarter game plan. And perhaps most important of all, he has momentum.

Sure, the energy drink market is saturated. But there’s still room for a brand that does it right. And 3D Energy looks like it’s finally ready to compete.

Hopefully, This Go-Around 3D Energy Shows Growth

Christian Guzman has learned from his mistakes. He’s not relaunching 3D Energy to prove something — he’s doing it because he knows the brand still has something to offer.

With Matt Jansen and Chris Bumstead in the mix, this isn’t just a second chance. It’s a full-on resurrection.

If they play their cards right, 3D Energy could become the go-to energy drink for the fitness crowd and beyond.

Only time will tell how things play out in the end.

But one thing’s for sure… 3D Energy is officially back. And this time, it’s coming with some muscle behind it, and I wish them all the best.