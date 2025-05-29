3 Must-Have Supplements to Help Prevent a Heart Attack

If I told you there were supplements available over the counter that you could use every day to help prevent a heart attack, would you use them?

I would hope so.

The fact of the matter is that heart disease is a silent killer. It remains one of the top causes of death across the globe. While diet, exercise, and healthy habits are the foundation of heart health, the right supplements can provide extra protection.



Cardiac surgeon Dr. Jeremy London recently shared his top three supplements for heart health. According to him, these supplements support heart function, reduce risk factors, and enhance overall cardiovascular wellness.

I’ve also interviewed a cardiologist (Dr. Jared Green) who spoke in depth about the importance of fitness as it relates to heart health if you want to check it out.

In this article, we are going to take a deeper dive into not only why supplements matter when it comes to heart health but also what supplements you should be taking if you want to help prevent a heart attack.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Supplements Matter for Heart Health

Before jumping into specific supplements, it’s important to understand their role.

Far too many people use supplements and think they don’t need to change any other aspect of their lives. You’re wrong if you think that way.

Supplements are not a replacement for proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep. They serve as an extra layer of support — especially if you’re at risk for heart disease or dealing with lifestyle-related stressors.

Certain supplements provide key nutrients that may be lacking in your diet. Others help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improve circulation. The right combination can help strengthen your heart and reduce the likelihood of heart attacks.

But let’s dive into some of the supplements you should have on your radar and that you should be using to help support heart health and help prevent a heart attack.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): The Heart’s Energy Booster

Those of us in the supplement industry are well aware of COQ10. In fact, we find it in some supplements that help boost energy levels. However, helping naturally increase energy in the cells is only one of the many benefits you can experience when supplementing with CoQ10.

Let’s dive a little deeper into this antioxidant.

What Is CoQ10?

Coenzyme Q10 is a powerful antioxidant that helps fuel heart cells. Your body actually produces CoQ10 naturally on its own, but your levels decline with age, stress, and certain medications like statins.

How CoQ10 Helps Prevent Heart Attacks

Supports Heart Cell Energy : The heart needs a constant energy supply to function. CoQ10 plays a key role in this energy production.

: The heart needs a constant energy supply to function. CoQ10 plays a key role in this energy production. Lowers Blood Pressure : Research shows CoQ10 supplementation can help reduce hypertension.

: Research shows CoQ10 supplementation can help reduce hypertension. Protects Against Plaque Buildup : It prevents oxidative stress, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and may prevent a heart attack.

: It prevents oxidative stress, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and may prevent a heart attack. Essential for Statin Users: Statins lower cholesterol but also deplete CoQ10 levels, leading to muscle pain and fatigue.

Natural Sources & Recommended Dosage

CoQ10 is found naturally in fatty fish, meats, and nuts. However, supplementing with 100–300 mg daily is often necessary — especially for those on statins.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: The Ultimate Heart Protector

While heart health and being able to potentially prevent a heart attack are important factors for using omega-3 fatty acids, this is a supplement that you should be using daily for overall health benefits.

What Are Omega-3s?

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that are found primarily in fish oil. They contain two key components: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These healthy fats have been widely studied for their cardiovascular benefits.

How Omega-3s Help Prevent Heart Attacks

Reduce Triglycerides : High triglyceride levels increase heart disease risk, and omega-3s help lower them.

: High triglyceride levels increase heart disease risk, and omega-3s help lower them. Lower Blood Pressure : Regular intake helps keep hypertension in check.

: Regular intake helps keep hypertension in check. Prevent Blood Clots : They reduce platelet aggregation, lowering the risk of clot-related strokes, and can help prevent a heart attack.

: They reduce platelet aggregation, lowering the risk of clot-related strokes, and can help prevent a heart attack. Stabilize Heart Rhythms: Omega-3s help regulate heartbeats, reducing the chances of sudden cardiac arrest.

Best Sources & Recommended Dosage

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are excellent sources. A daily supplement containing 1,000–2,000 mg of EPA and DHA combined is recommended for optimal heart health.

Magnesium: The Heart’s Stress Reliever

When you hear magnesium, the first thing that comes to mind may be that it’s an electrolyte. So, how can an electrolyte help prevent a heart attack? Well, the properties of this mineral are pretty amazing and often overlooked when it comes to heart health.

Why Magnesium Is Essential

Magnesium is a vital mineral that supports over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including heart function. Yet, many people are deficient due to poor dietary intake.

How Magnesium Helps Prevent Heart Attacks

Regulates Heart Rhythm : Magnesium is crucial for maintaining a steady heartbeat and preventing arrhythmias.

: Magnesium is crucial for maintaining a steady heartbeat and preventing arrhythmias. Lowers Blood Pressure : Deficiency is linked to hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease.

: Deficiency is linked to hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease. Reduces Inflammation : Chronic inflammation is a key driver of heart disease, and magnesium helps keep it in check.

: Chronic inflammation is a key driver of heart disease, and magnesium helps keep it in check. Prevents Artery Hardening: Magnesium keeps blood vessels flexible, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis.

Best Sources & Recommended Dosage

Leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and whole grains are rich in magnesium. However, for optimal heart support, supplementation of 200–400 mg per day (preferably magnesium citrate or glycinate) is recommended.

Take Control and Help Prevent Heart Attacks

If you want to truly prevent a heart attack, it starts with smart lifestyle choices — regular exercise, a healthy diet, stress management, and quality sleep.

Supplements like CoQ10, Omega-3s, and Magnesium offer powerful support, helping to protect your heart from common risk factors.

If you’re looking to strengthen your heart and help prevent a heart attack, consider adding these supplements to your daily supplement and nutrition routine.