Tactical Brands Collab with Supplement Brands?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’re like me, you love seeing worlds collide — especially when it’s fitness and tactical brands.

Previously, I published some content that talked about Chris Bumstead doing some tactical training with the boys from GBRS Group (DJ Shipley and Cole Fackler) and then Chris putting them through some training sessions together.

Well, I’m happy to see that tactical brands are collaborating with supplement brands and bringing out the best in both brands to leverage their reach and audience.

BUM Energy just teamed up with GBRS Group on a brand-new energy drink collab. And honestly, I’m here for it. You may see these energy drinks popping up in coolers with a super cool Hard to Kill Edition in a can that’s wrapped in bronze or copper with a camo pattern intertwined (it looks really sharp).

In this article, I want to dive deeper into this collaboration between tactical brands and supplement brands. I’d love to see more on the horizon, but I somewhat feel that supplement brands really don’t want to touch anything that has to do with firearms or tactical training (self-defense).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

A Collab That Makes Sense

GBRS Group is one of the most respected tactical brands out there. One of the most popular episodes of the Shawn Ryan Show was the one he held with DJ Shipley.

These guys are the real deal — retired Navy SEALs and ex-military dudes who live and breathe the tactical lifestyle and train hard (both from a physical and tactical standpoint).

If you check out GBRS, they have a full fitness program you can join. One look at DJ, and you’ll see that fitness is one of his passions, and he doesn’t sandbag his training sessions. You’ll also see him making some protein shakes in some of his videos and even breaking down what he puts in them and why.

Now, pair all of that with BUM Energy (founded by fitness influencer Chris Bumstead) and you’ve got a crossover that’s both surprising and perfect.

It’s not just a collab. It’s a statement. And a bold one at that.

Tactical Meets Fitness

Let’s face it — there’s a lot of crossover between the tactical world and the fitness world.

Whether it’s special forces guys staying in peak condition or gym rats running tactical drills on the weekends (my hand is raised), there’s common ground. Discipline. Grit. Performance.

That’s why this partnership makes so much sense.

It’s about pushing limits. Mentally and physically. It’s about energy and endurance. Whether you’re on the range or in the gym.

What This Collab Says About the Industry

This move opens the door for more tactical brands to step into the supplement space.

And that’s exciting (in my opinion).

Because a lot of tactical guys rely on energy drinks, protein powders, and pre-workouts just like athletes do. Sometimes even more.

We’re seeing the lines blur between supplement companies and tactical brands. It’s not just about muscle anymore. It’s about mission readiness.

Who is GBRS Group?

If you don’t know GBRS yet, it’s time to change that.

These guys aren’t just operators. They’re instructors, leaders, and innovators in the tactical training space as well as the tactical kit (gear) space.

They train law enforcement, military, and (some) civilians.

They’re not flashy. They’re not loud. They’re just damn good at what they do and enjoy transferring knowledge to those who train with them or who subscribe to their YouTube channel.

That’s why this collab with BUM Energy feels authentic. It’s not forced. It’s not some marketing gimmick.

It’s two brands with overlapping values coming together.

Who is BUM Energy?

You’ve probably heard of Chris Bumstead — aka “CBum.”

He’s the 5x Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champ and a major figure in the fitness world.

His energy drink line, BUM Energy, has been making waves. Clean formulas. Great flavors. Solid performance.

Now, toss in some tactical flavor with GBRS, and you’ve got something unique. I think it’s a great way for the tactical community to get involved into the fitness space and vice versa.

The Drink Itself

Let’s talk about the product.

The GBRS x BUM Energy collab comes in a new flavor — Strawberry Lemonade.

The can looks rugged. Tactical camo vibes. GBRS branding on point.

What’s inside? A clean energy formula. No sugar. No crash. Just steady energy. 112mg of natural caffeine for energy and patented Cognizin® for a boost in focus.

This energy drink is perfect for training sessions, long days on the range, or just staying sharp when you’re on the move.

Are We Seeing a Shift in the Market?

This might just be the start of something bigger.

Tactical brands are seeing how powerful their reach is. And supplement brands are taking notice.

This isn’t about slapping a logo on a can. It’s about community.

People in the tactical world want to support companies that speak their language. They want products made for them — not just bodybuilders or casual gym-goers.

That’s what makes this BUM x GBRS drop so exciting. It’s not trying to be cool. It is cool.

Why I Love This

If you’ve followed my content, you know I’m deep into the tactical space. It’s part of my lifestyle. I enjoy training with Tremis Dynamics when I can find time in my schedule, and that community has brought me under their wing over the last few years.

I’ve even done presentations at their events on fitness and nutrition and was invited back again this year to do an outdoor training session with a massive group to show them how they can stay in shape at home without even needing a gym membership.

So, seeing one of the top tactical brands team up with a supplement brand I respect? That fires me up.

The guys at GBRS are solid. No fluff. No ego. Just results. I’d love to train with them one day or at least get to sit down and chat with DJ and Cole.

But all in all, this is the kind of energy the supplement industry needs more of.

Tactical Brands Have a Voice

For a long time, tactical brands stayed in their own lane and somewhat in the shadows.

Training. Gear. Weapons. Apparel.

Now they’re expanding. Podcasts. YouTube. Lifestyle products. And supplements are the next logical step.

And why not? These dudes train hard. They need fuel. They need recovery. They need focus.

It’s not just about warfighters anymore. The tactical lifestyle has gone mainstream.

The Future of Tactical Collabs

I hope this collab is just the beginning. I want to see more tactical brands stepping into the health and fitness space. There are a ton of tactical instructors out there who are in amazing shape and train hard. They’d be a great asset for a brand to bring in and work with on a project.

And not just energy drinks. Let’s see tactical-inspired protein bars. Hydration formulas. Nootropics. Sleep aids.

Functional products built by people who get it. People who know what it’s like to operate in high-stress environments. People who understand the value of real performance — not hype.

I Hope to See More Tactical Brands Collab

The GBRS x BUM Energy collab isn’t just a cool partnership. It’s a signal.

Tactical brands are starting to realize their influence outside the gear world. And supplement companies are smart to team up with them.

I love to see this shift happening.

Because at the end of the day, whether you’re behind a barbell or behind a rifle, the goal is the same — perform at your best.

Stay sharp. Stay fueled. Stay tactical.

And let’s keep building that bridge between fitness and the tactical world.