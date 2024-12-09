Michal Krizo is Just Another Overhyped Bodybuilder

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Every time I hear Michal Krizo open his mouth, I can’t stop yawning. This dude ran his mouth so hard before becoming an IFBB pro that you’d think his jaw was made of stone.

Recently, he said that if he had competed in the Prague Pro, he would have placed second, edging out Chris Bumstead.

After a good belly laugh, I decided I’d write an article. Now, I’ve gotten away from bodybuilding articles for over a year now, mainly because the sport is boring AF lately. But this whole Michal Krizo nonsense seems to have pulled me back in.

Listen, I love some good shit-talking and rivalry in the sport. But for the love of everything holy, at least back it up. I look at Krizo the same way I look at guys like Sergio Jr. They both love to run their mouths but can’t back it up with wins. They are both delusional in thinking their physiques are better than what they actually are.

I totally get it — hype is currency. Fans, media, and even competitors themselves thrive on bold predictions, trash talk, and promises of domination. But sometimes, the hype train derails, leaving everyone wondering what went wrong. And that’s where Michal Krizo is currently.

We watched and listened to Krizo yap his jaws overseas, saying he’d destroy IFBB pros before turning pro. Now that he has his pro card, we’re all left asking: What happened to all the smack talk and domination you spoke of?

In this article, I want to dive deeper into the hype that was Michal Krizo and the total letdown of what he has been since getting his IFBB pro card.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

The Michal Krizo Hype Machine

For those who’ve followed Michal Krizo’s journey, it’s impossible to forget how he burst onto the scene. A freakish physique with jaw-dropping size, insane vascularity, and a social media following that rivaled seasoned IFBB pros.

Before he even stepped on an IFBB stage, Michal Krizo had established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the amateur circuits, especially in the Elite Pro division. He didn’t just look like a contender — he acted like one, too, making bold claims about how he’d dominate and destroy IFBB competitions and competitors.

From afar, Michal Krizo had an impressive physique, but then again, he wasn’t standing next to IFBB pros when he was in the Elite Pro division.

In interviews and on social media, Michal Krizo frequently criticized the quality of competitors in the IFBB, insinuating that they were overrated and lacked the kind of package he brought to the table. He promised to crush the competition, claiming it was only a matter of time before he ascended to the top.

But there’s a big difference between talking the talk and walking the walk — and Michal Krizo has yet to prove himself to fans and competitors. After all, what major IFBB shows has he won? Think about it… I’ll wait.

Winning His Pro Card

In 2022, Michal Krizo earned his IFBB pro card, and bodybuilding fans around the world started paying closer attention and were waiting for the smack-talking to hold its weight on the stage.

With his imposing size and towering stage presence, the anticipation for his IFBB debut reached a fever pitch. Fans were already picturing him on the Olympia stage, pushing veterans like Big Ramy, Hadi Choopan, and Nick Walker to their limits.

Unfortunately for Michal Krizo, it’s one thing to dominate in the amateur leagues or a different federation; the IFBB is a different animal.

The level of competition, the standards of judging, and the depth of the talent pool are unlike anything else in the sport. And while Krizo’s debut was met with curiosity and excitement, it didn’t take long for the cracks in the facade to show.

The Reality of Being in the IFBB

Since earning his pro card, Michal Krizo has been far from the dominant force he promised to be. In his initial outings, he looked impressive but failed to deliver the knockout blow he had alluded to during his rise.

Sure, he has the muscle mass, the structure, and the raw potential, but when it comes to the finer details — conditioning, symmetry, and presentation — he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. He’s a mammoth of a man, but that’s all he has going for him.

You can’t win a show simply because you’re a mass monster — you need to be conditioned, which he has yet to show.

And let’s not sugarcoat it: the IFBB isn’t a league where you can coast on potential alone. It’s a battleground where only the most polished and prepared athletes take home the big checks.

For all his bravado and shit-talking, Michal Krizo hasn’t cracked the upper echelon of competitors. While he hasn’t been a complete disaster, he’s fallen well short of the lofty expectations he set for himself.

Overhyped or Overwhelmed? (Or Both?)

The problem with Krizo’s hype machine is that it set him up for failure before he even had a chance to succeed. By making such bold claims and belittling the competition, he created a target on his back. Every misstep, every weak showing, and every loss is magnified because people remember the trash talk.

Bodybuilding fans are fickle. They’ll rally behind someone with potential, but they’ll also turn on that person just as quickly if they don’t deliver. Michal Krizo is learning that the hard way.

Some might argue that Krizo is still adjusting to the level of the IFBB and that it’s too early to label him a flop. After all, it takes time to refine your physique to match the standards of top-tier competition. But others will point out that Krizo’s own words have worked against him.

When you claim you’re going to dominate, people expect you to dominate — not just show up and look big (*yawn*).

A Lesson Learned… But Repeated

If there’s one takeaway from Michal Krizo’s story, it’s that actions speak louder than words. In bodybuilding, as in life, talk is cheap. It’s easy to make bold claims when you’re the big fish in a small pond, but once you enter the ocean, you have to prove you belong there.

Michal Krizo still has time to turn things around, but the clock is ticking. The bodybuilding world doesn’t wait for anyone, and the competition only gets tougher with each passing year. If he wants to shed the label of “overhyped flop,” he needs to do more than just show up — he needs to dominate, just like he said he would.

Until then, Michal Krizo will remain a cautionary tale for aspiring bodybuilders: don’t let your mouth write checks your physique can’t cash. You’d think he would have learned that by now, but with the latest comments about Chris Bumstead, perhaps he thinks he can bully around a Classic Physique competitor? Honestly, I don’t think he wants to get on stage with Cbum. I believe Chris would hand him another “L” in the IFBB since Krizo doesn’t have a complete package for the stage.

Can Michal Krizo Back Up the Talk?

Here’s the bottom line before you start saying I’m a hater or that I’m dissing on the sport of bodybuilding and the IFBB. As a fan of the sport, I want to see everyone succeed. There’s nothing better than a great underdog story or a redemption. But Michal Krizo needs to back up the talk with results. If he doesn’t, his career might end up being remembered not for his achievements but for the hype he couldn’t live up to and the shit he talked.

Only time will tell if Michal Krizo can rise to the occasion or if he’ll remain a prime example of why humility matters in bodybuilding. Until then, the jury is still out. But one thing’s for sure — he’s got a long way to go before he can claim the throne he once said would be his.