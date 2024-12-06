What is the Purpose of the Liver Shrinking Diet?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The liver shrinking diet is something not many people know about unless you’re going to have bariatric surgery. That said, it doesn’t mean it’s something you couldn’t try for yourself as a weight loss tool.

Typically, before undergoing bariatric surgery, patients must subject themselves to a pre-operative diet, which has been branded as the liver shrinking diet. This diet is low in sugar, fat, and carbohydrates.

The purpose of the diet is to reduce the glycogen stores and lipids in the liver. As the lipids and glycogen leave the body, some water also leaves the liver, making it shrink.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and discuss the liver shrinking diet, as it may be something you’re going to be doing if you’re planning a bariatric surgery but something you could use for weight loss as well.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Who Should Follow the Liver Shrinking Diet?

Doctors usually recommend a liver shrinking diet before important surgeries. They will provide you with the full details of the plan so that you know exactly what you’re doing.

Now, you may be asking, “Who cares how big my liver is?” Well, enlarged livers are a bleeding risk during operations and a stumbling block for doctors to perform surgeries in the stomach, as the enlarged liver might get in the way.

Doctors also prescribe the liver shrinking diet before weight loss surgery (think along the lines of stomach banding or similar surgeries.

Individuals who already suffer from fatty livers can also follow the same diet.

What Are the Different Stages of the Liver Shrinking Diet?

There are three different stages of a liver shrinking diet, and we broke each of them down below:

1. Induction Phase

During this phase, the focus is on consuming fats and protein and avoiding sugar and carbohydrates at all costs. For the first three weeks of the phase, a liver detoxification supplement is introduced. This is important as it helps the patient lose fat in and around the liver and improves its functioning.

Additionally, certain foods are to be avoided in this phase — including canned foods, frozen dinners, and sweetened beverages. In terms of carbohydrates, patients must not eat refined carbs like white bread and pasta and fatty meals like sausage and bacon.

2. Stabilization Phase

In the stabilization phase, patients are now allowed to bring some carbohydrates back into their diet. Doctors still suggest that patients shouldn’t consume sugar or processed carbs even at this stage. Whole-grain bread, cereals, and pasta can be consumed alongside fruits and vegetables.

This phase aims to continue losing weight while maintaining the current liver.

3. Maintenance Phase

In the maintenance phase, patients are asked to continue the low-carb, healthy-fat diet with some protein. However, in this phase, detoxification supplements won’t be required, as patients will be required to maintain their current liver size while losing weight.

What Are the Key Components of a Liver Shrinking Diet?

Before starting the liver shrinking diet, below are some of the non-negotiables that you should be aware of:

1. Low-Calorie Intake

One of the primary aims of the diet is to help pre-operative patients lose weight. This involves consuming fewer calories than usual. The duration of the diet can vary, but people usually start following it two weeks before any procedure.

2. High Protein Food

As you reduce carbs and start losing weight, you must continue eating lean protein sources like tofu, fish, chicken, and beans regularly to preserve your lean muscle mass.

3. Low Carbs

When you don’t consume sugar, it depletes the glycogen reserves in the body, which was generated due to excess consumption of carbohydrates in the first place. In the absence of carbs and sugar, the body needs to burn its glycogen reservoir to generate energy for the body.

4. Hydration and Portion Control

Patients are encouraged to drink more water and avoid sugary drinks and excessive caffeine. Moreover, adapting to smaller meal sizes after the surgery is important because the surgery will significantly reduce the stomach capacity.

5. Supplements

Doctors will recommend various supplements besides the liver detox supplements that patients will have to take after surgical procedures, such as vitamins and minerals, to fill any nutrient gaps.

Tips To Stick to Liver Shrinking Diet

The liver shrinking diet is customized based on your needs, and the duration and meal plan will vary according to your situation. Your nutritionist and bariatric surgeon will collaborate to create a plan that prepares you for surgery while keeping you strong.

Below are a few general tips to follow: