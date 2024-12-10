Did You Know THIS About Vitamin K1?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There seems to always be much talk and discussion about vitamins B, C, and D. Yet, for some reason, vitamin K never gets the attention it deserves. The fact is, you should be paying more attention to this key nutrient.

Vitamin K is an essential nutrient that comes in two forms: K1 and K2.

Vitamin K1, found mainly in leafy green vegetables, is a fat-soluble vitamin crucial for blood clotting. While less well-known than vitamins A through E, K1 plays a vital role in our health, potentially benefiting bone strength and heart health as well.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore the basics of vitamin K1 and all the benefits you can experience through its use.

What Are the Benefits of Vitamin K1?

Below are some of the benefits of vitamin K1:

1. Blood clotting

Vitamin K1, scientifically known as phylloquinone, plays a crucial role in blood clotting.

This vitamin is essential for activating specific proteins in the liver that are responsible for the blood clotting process. Without sufficient vitamin k1, even minor cuts could become dangerous, as the body wouldn’t be able to stop bleeding effectively.

The body focuses on using vitamin K1 for blood clotting.

When consumed through food or supplements, it’s quickly transported to the liver. There, it acts as a co-factor for an important enzyme that activates clotting factors. These activated factors are then ready to be activated if an injury occurs.

It’s worth noting that while vitamin K1 is vital for proper blood clotting, taking it doesn’t increase the risk of excessive clotting in healthy individuals. The body regulates this process carefully, ensuring that clotting occurs when needed without becoming problematic.

2. Supports Bone Health

Creating a protein called osteocalcin helps bones by imparting strength and preventing low bone density.

Some studies indicate that getting enough vitamin k1 can lower the chances of bone injuries and fractures.

3. Enhances Cardiovascular Health

A new study highlights the potential heart health benefits of vitamin k1 and phylloquinone.

Research conducted by the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging found that vitamin K1 may slow the progression of coronary artery calcification (CAC) in individuals with pre-existing conditions. Participants taking a daily vitamin K1 supplement with multivitamins experienced a 6% reduction in CAC progression compared to those only taking multivitamins.

What Happens When You Have a Vitamin K1 Deficiency?

Low levels of vitamin K1 can cause uncontrolled bleeding. That being said, a vitamin K1 deficiency is rare in adults, but it is quite common in infants, which is why doctors usually recommend a standard injection for newborns.

A Vitamin K1 deficiency is common in people who are on blood thinning medication.

Below are some of the situations that can cause this deficiency:

Have diseases that affect the absorption in the digestive tract, like Celiac or Crohn’s disease

Consuming drugs that hinder vitamin k1 absorption

Instances of malnourishment

Alcoholism can affect your vitamin k1 levels

What Are Some Natural Food Sources of Vitamin K1?

You can’t think of vitamin K1 without thinking of leafy greens. In certain cases, cooked greens have more vitamin K1.

Below are some very rich sources of vitamin K1:

Cooked Turnip Greens

Cooked Collard Greens

Cooked Kale

Cooked Spinach

Raw Swiss Chard

Raw Arugula

Raw Dandelion Greens

Dried herbs like basil, thyme, and oregano

What Are Some of the Non-Food Sources of Vitamin K1?

Even though vitamin K1 is widely available in leafy greens, here are some other sources:

1. Vitamin K1 Oral Supplements

You can find vitamin K1 in a ton of supplements — mostly vitamins and multivitamins. Even though vitamin K1 can be found in standalone supplements or supplements in combination with magnesium, calcium, and Vitamin D

2. Vitamin K1 Injections

Doctors usually recommend a standard vitamin K1 injection to newborns to prevent the onset of a disease called vitamin K1 deficiency bleeding (VKBD)

3. Vitamin K1 Drops

If injections are not something you want for your newborns, doctors also often prescribe vitamin K1 drops. These are usually three doses of the vitamin within the first six weeks of their birth.

What is the Recommended Dosage of Vitamin K1?

The amount of vitamin K1 required in your body is determined through a blood test.

According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, here’s how much vitamin K1 you need: