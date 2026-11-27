Hear me out… AI judging is the future of bodybuilding.

Now, I know many of you are literally screaming at your screen, all the ways you want to physically hurt me for saying that. But I think the concept has legs (actually, AI doesn’t have physical legs) and could be a good thing.

What if the future of bodybuilding judging didn’t involve arguing about why one competitor placed ahead of another? What if, instead of questioning the judges’ decisions, competitors could look at actual data showing where they excelled, where they fell short, and what separated them from the athletes who finished ahead of them?

That’s an interesting possibility with AI judging.

There’s been some discussion about artificial intelligence potentially making its way into IFBB bodybuilding competitions. While there hasn’t been a verified announcement that the IFBB Pro League plans to replace human judges with AI, I actually like the idea of exploring it.

And not necessarily for the reasons you might think.

I don’t look at AI judging as a way to eliminate judges because they’re getting things wrong. I look at it as an opportunity to make bodybuilding judging more transparent, provide competitors with valuable feedback, and potentially bring a new level of consistency to the sport.

How Could AI Judging Work in Bodybuilding?

Bodybuilding is a subjective sport. Judges evaluate several characteristics when comparing competitors, including muscularity, conditioning, symmetry, proportions, muscle development, and overall presentation.

Could there be some personal bias in placings? I think we’d all be naïve to say the possibility isn’t there.

The IFBB Pro League currently uses mandatory poses, lineup comparisons, and individual callouts to evaluate competitors against one another. Judges assess the entire lineup before making their placements.

But what if AI could analyze that entire process?

Imagine cameras capturing competitors during mandatory poses and comparisons. An AI system could potentially evaluate each competitor against the established judging criteria and generate measurable comparisons.

Rather than simply assigning a placing, the system could provide a breakdown of different physique characteristics.

For example, it could evaluate:

Overall muscular development.

Left-to-right symmetry.

Upper and lower body balance.

Muscle proportions.

Visible conditioning and muscular definition.

Differences between competitors in mandatory poses.

These are potential applications, not capabilities that have been demonstrated or approved for IFBB judging.

The goal wouldn’t necessarily be to make AI the final decision-maker overnight. It would be to give the judging process another layer of information.

AI Judging Could Give Bodybuilders Something They’ve Never Had

This is where I think AI judging could become incredibly valuable.

How many times have we watched a bodybuilding competition and heard fans question the placings?

Someone finishes fourth, and people believe he should have been second. Another competitor wins, and the audience can’t understand why.

The discussion usually turns into opinions about what the judges saw.

But what if competitors could actually see the data behind their placings?

Imagine an athlete receiving a detailed breakdown after a competition showing where he compared favorably against the other competitors and where he fell short.

Perhaps his back development was behind the athletes who placed ahead of him. Maybe his legs lacked the same separation. Or perhaps his overall proportions weren’t as balanced.

Instead of walking away frustrated and wondering what happened, he would have information to work with.

That’s a pretty significant opportunity.

It could also help bodybuilders identify exactly what they need to improve when chasing competitors who consistently finish ahead of them.

Rather than guessing what needs work, they could use objective measurements and comparisons to help guide their offseason improvements.

Of course, the data would need to be accurate, standardized, and relevant to the division’s actual judging criteria.

Could AI Make Bodybuilding Judging More Consistent?

Another potential benefit is consistency.

The IFBB Pro League already has test-judging procedures that evaluate judges through Top 5 and total-class assessments. This demonstrates that judging accuracy and consistency are already important considerations within the organization.

AI judging could potentially take that concept further.

If every competitor were evaluated using the same analytical framework, it could help identify inconsistencies between placements and provide additional information for review.

It could also help identify differences between what judges are prioritizing when evaluating a lineup.

That doesn’t mean AI judging would automatically eliminate bias. An AI system is only as reliable as its training data, programming, and evaluation criteria.

If it learns from historical judging decisions, it could also inherit some of the inconsistencies found in those decisions.

That’s something the IFBB would need to consider before implementing anything like this.

AI Shouldn’t Automatically Eliminate Human Judges

Here’s where I would pump the brakes a little.

I don’t necessarily believe bodybuilding needs to remove human judges completely.

There are elements of physique presentation that aren’t easily reduced to numbers. Muscle flow, aesthetics, structure, stage presence, and how a competitor presents his physique all contribute to the overall package.

AI would need to account for those factors, too.

Camera angles, lighting, posing execution, and stage positioning could also affect how accurately a system evaluates competitors.

I’d rather see AI introduced as an additional judging tool before anyone starts talking about eliminating the human element.

Let AI analyze the entire lineup, provide its assessments, and generate detailed comparisons. Then allow judges to consider that information alongside their own evaluations.

Over time, the organization could determine whether the technology provides enough accuracy and consistency to warrant a larger role.

Is AI Judging the Future of Professional Bodybuilding?

I actually think AI judging deserves serious consideration.

Not because human judges are incapable of evaluating physiques, but because competitors deserve more information about their performances.

Bodybuilders spend months preparing for competitions. They diet, train, sacrifice, and put their physiques on display. Walking away with a placing and little actionable feedback doesn’t give them much direction for what comes next.

AI could potentially change that.

Imagine competitors leaving a show with detailed performance reports they could take back to their coaches and use to plan their next offseason.

That could change how athletes approach their development.

And if AI can help make judging more consistent while giving competitors useful information, I don’t see why the bodybuilding industry shouldn’t explore it.

The technology would need to be thoroughly tested, independently evaluated, and transparent about how it reaches its conclusions.

But I’m not against the idea.

In fact, I’d like to see what it could do.

Maybe the future of bodybuilding judging isn’t about replacing human judges. Maybe it’s about finally giving competitors more than just a number next to their names.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.