Let’s say Thanksgiving morning is here, and you wake up ready to gobble until you wobble. But then you remember you need to get in a Thanksgiving workout before you even think about sitting down in front of all that food.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, football, and, of course, food. Lots of food.

Between the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie, it’s easy to turn Thanksgiving into an all-day eating event. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying yourself. One day of eating more than usual isn’t going to derail your fitness progress.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to spend the entire day sitting on the couch waiting for dinner.

Why not get a workout in before the festivities begin?

A Thanksgiving workout is a great way to get your body moving, burn some calories, boost your energy, and start the holiday feeling accomplished. Better yet, you don’t need to spend two hours in the gym to get the job done.

I’ve put together a fun, full-body Thanksgiving workout that you can tackle at home before heading off to enjoy the holiday. It’s challenging, requires minimal equipment, and won’t take your entire morning.

Let’s get after it!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting an exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

Why You Should Do a Thanksgiving Workout

First, let’s get something straight. You don’t need to earn your Thanksgiving meal.

Food isn’t something you need to punish yourself for eating. You should be able to enjoy the holidays without feeling guilty about having an extra helping of your favorite foods.

That said, there are several reasons why getting a Thanksgiving workout in is a great idea.

1. Start Your Holiday with Some Momentum

There’s something satisfying about getting a workout completed before most people have even gotten out of bed.

You’ll start your Thanksgiving with a win. You’ll also get some movement in before the day’s activities take over.

2. Increase Energy and Improve Your Mood

Exercise increases blood flow and stimulates the release of feel-good chemicals in the brain.

A morning workout can help you feel more energized, improve your mood, and put you in a better headspace heading into the holiday.

3. Keep Your Fitness Routine Consistent

One of the biggest challenges with fitness is consistency.

Holidays, vacations, birthdays, and other events can easily become excuses to skip workouts. But maintaining a routine doesn’t mean you need to follow your normal training schedule every single day.

A shorter Thanksgiving workout is a great way to stay active without disrupting your holiday plans.

4. Get the Family Involved

Who says Thanksgiving workouts need to be done alone?

Get your spouse, siblings, kids, or other family members involved. Make it a friendly competition and see who can complete the workout first (while maintaining proper form).

It can become a fun holiday tradition that everyone looks forward to.







The Ultimate Thanksgiving Workout

Now for the fun part!

This Thanksgiving workout is designed to hit your entire body while incorporating some conditioning to get your heart rate up.

You don’t need a gym membership or an expensive collection of equipment. All you need is your body weight, a little space, and the willingness to put in some work.

The workout is designed to be completed as a circuit. Perform each exercise for the prescribed repetitions before moving to the next movement.

Once you’ve completed all the exercises, rest for 60-90 seconds and repeat.

Aim for three total rounds.

Thanksgiving Workout Chart

Exercise Reps / Duration Jumping Jacks 30 reps Bodyweight Squats 20 reps Push-Ups 15 reps Walking Lunges 10 per leg Mountain Climbers 30 seconds Plank 30-45 seconds Burpees 10 reps High Knees 30 seconds Reverse Crunches 15 reps Bodyweight Jump Squats 12 reps

Workout details:

Rounds: 3

Rest between exercises: 15-30 seconds as needed.

Rest between rounds: 60-90 seconds.

Estimated workout time: 25-35 minutes, depending on fitness level and rest periods.

How to Perform the Thanksgiving Workout

Here are a few quick reminders to help you get the most out of each movement.

Jumping Jacks: Keep a steady pace and get your entire body moving.

Bodyweight Squats: Keep your chest up and lower your hips until you reach a comfortable depth.

Push-Ups: Keep your core tight and avoid letting your hips sag.

Walking Lunges: Take controlled steps and keep your front knee aligned with your foot.

Mountain Climbers: Maintain a strong plank position while alternating your knees toward your chest.

Plank: Keep your body straight and brace your core.

Burpees: Move from standing into a squat, kick your feet back, return to standing, and jump. Modify by stepping back instead of jumping if needed.

High Knees: Drive your knees upward while maintaining a quick, controlled pace.

Reverse Crunches: Bring your knees toward your chest while lifting your hips slightly off the floor.

Bodyweight Jump Squats: Explode upward, land softly, and immediately prepare for your next repetition.

A Few Thanksgiving Workout Tips

Before jumping into this workout, spend five minutes warming up. Do some light cardio, arm circles, leg swings, and dynamic stretches to get your muscles ready.

Don’t sacrifice form just to finish faster. This isn’t a competition against the clock. It’s about getting a quality workout in and enjoying yourself.

If you’re new to exercise, reduce the repetitions or complete two rounds instead of three. The more advanced you are at working out, the more you can increase the rounds to four or shorten your rest periods.

Listen to your body and make adjustments as needed.

Don’t Forget to Enjoy Thanksgiving!

Here’s my final piece of advice…

Don’t turn Thanksgiving into a day of stressing over calories, macros, or how much food you’re eating.

Enjoy the holiday. Spend time with family and friends. Eat the foods you love. Have some dessert.

A Thanksgiving workout is simply a fun way to get some exercise in, maintain your routine, and start the day on a positive note.

Remember, your fitness journey isn’t determined by what you eat on one holiday. It’s determined by the habits you maintain throughout the year.

So, get up, get moving, knock out this Thanksgiving workout, and then go enjoy that turkey!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.