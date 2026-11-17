The bodybuilding world might be getting ready for something special in Columbus, Ohio. And if everything falls into place, the 2027 Arnold Classic could give the 2026 Mr. Olympia a serious run for its money.

In fact, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the Arnold Classic could potentially have a more impressive Men’s Open lineup than the Olympia did this year.

Why? Because we’re talking about a potential showdown involving multiple Mr. Olympia champions, the newly crowned Mr. Olympia, and some of the biggest names in professional bodybuilding.

And there’s one name that could make this entire conversation even more interesting: Derek Lunsford.

If everyone else shows up, Derek needs to be there, too. Period.

The 2027 Arnold Classic Is Already Looking Dangerous

Let’s start with what we know…

Hadi Choopan is preparing for the 2027 Arnold Classic. His coach, Milos Sarcev, confirmed that Hadi had officially started preparing for the competition.

That’s a big deal, and everyone should be excited to see what Hadi brings to the stage.

Hadi missed the 2026 Mr. Olympia because of visa issues, so we never got to see him compete against Nick Walker, who ultimately walked away with his first Sandow trophy.

Now, we’re potentially getting that matchup in Columbus.

Nick Walker has also been confirmed for the 2027 Arnold Classic. Add in the possibility of Samson Dauda and Andrew Jacked, and you have the makings of an incredible Men’s Open bodybuilding lineup.

Think about what these guys bring to the stage.

Hadi has arguably some of the most impressive conditioning in the division. His muscle density, back development, and overall hardness make him incredibly difficult to beat when he brings his best package.

Nick Walker is the reigning Mr. Olympia. His freaky muscularity, density, and conditioning helped him get past a very dangerous field at this past Olympia.

Samson Dauda brings incredible size, round muscle bellies, and a physique that can be difficult to match when he’s dialed in.

Andrew Jacked has the structure, height, and aesthetics that make him one of the most impressive physiques in the division.

That’s already a pretty ridiculous group of competitors.

But we’re missing someone (although they hinted they may compete at the Arnold).

Derek Lunsford Needs to Be Part of This Conversation

If Derek Lunsford wants to regain his Mr. Olympia title, I believe he needs to seriously consider competing at the 2027 Arnold Classic.

I’m not saying he needs to compete at every show. That’s not realistic, and we know how demanding the bodybuilding calendar can be.

But when you have a potential lineup like this, sitting on the sidelines isn’t necessarily the best move.

Derek finished third at the 2026 Mr. Olympia after entering the contest as the defending champion. Nick Walker took the title, while Samson Dauda finished second.

Derek has already proven he can win at the highest level. He’s a two-time Mr. Olympia champion, having won in 2023 and 2025. He’s also won the Arnold Classic.

So, what’s next?

If Nick, Hadi, Samson, and Andrew are all willing to get onstage and compete against one another, why wouldn’t Derek want to be part of that conversation?

He needs to put himself back in the mix.

And let’s be honest… If Derek wants another opportunity to become Mr. Olympia, he needs to show that he’s willing to compete against the best in the world, not just wait until Olympia weekend to make his case.

Derek hasn’t announced his plans for the 2027 Arnold Classic. But I think this is a show he should seriously consider entering.

The 2026 Mr. Olympia Top Five vs. the Potential Arnold Classic Lineup

Let’s look at how things finished at the 2026 Mr. Olympia:

Nick Walker Samson Dauda Derek Lunsford Andrew Jacked Tonio Burton

That’s a strong top five. Nobody is taking anything away from those competitors.

However, imagine replacing Tonio Burton with Hadi Choopan and having all five of these competitors potentially meet again at the 2027 Arnold Classic.

Now we’re talking!

You’re looking at the current Mr. Olympia, multiple former Mr. Olympia champions, and some of the most recognizable names in professional bodybuilding.

The credentials alone make this an incredible potential lineup.

And unlike the 2026 Olympia, Hadi would actually be in the mix.

Of course, we still need to see who officially commits and what kind of shape everyone brings to Columbus. A lineup on paper doesn’t win trophies. Conditioning, presentation, and the physiques competitors bring to the stage ultimately determine the results.

But the potential competitor list of the Arnold Classic is wild.

Could the Arnold Classic Actually Outshine the Olympia?

I think it absolutely could.

The Olympia will always carry a different level of prestige. It’s bodybuilding’s biggest title, and there’s no taking that away from the event.

However, that doesn’t mean every Olympia automatically has the most exciting lineup or the most competitive top five.

The 2027 Arnold Classic could bring together a group of athletes with an incredible amount of championship experience and unfinished business.

Nick will want to prove that his Olympia victory wasn’t a one-time thing. Hadi will have an opportunity to remind everyone why he’s one of the most dangerous bodybuilders on the planet. Samson will want to get back to the top. Andrew will want to continue establishing himself among the division’s elite.

And Derek?

He needs to be there if he’s serious about getting his Sandow back. If he doesn’t show up, it’s hard for me to see him taking home the 2027 Sandow (but that’s just my opinion).

The 2027 Arnold Classic is scheduled for March 4-7 in Columbus, Ohio. There’s still time for the lineup to develop, and Derek’s participation remains a question mark.

But if these guys all commit, bodybuilding fans could be in for one of the most entertaining Men’s Open contests in recent memory.

The Olympia might have the title, but the Arnold Classic could have the lineup that steals the show.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.