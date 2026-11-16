Oh boy… it’s like DJ Khalid is shouting “ANOTHER ONE!” Eddie Abbew is at it again. This time, the former professional bodybuilder is taking aim at one of the most popular products in the supplement industry: whey protein.

In a video circulating on social media, Abbew questions the origins of whey protein, its nutritional value, and why people are spending money on protein powders when they could simply eat real food.

His message? If you want protein, eat an egg.

While I agree that whole-food protein sources should be the foundation of someone’s diet, calling protein powder a scam is ridiculous. There is a big difference between saying people don’t need protein supplements and claiming they don’t work or have no nutritional value.

And that’s where I think Eddie Abbew misses the mark. But then again, I think a lot of the stuff he puts online is to simply stay relevant in the industry, so he knows he has to ruffle a few feathers and get people talking about something he said (and it’s worked thus far).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting an exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

Eddie Abbew Questions the Origins of Whey Protein

One of Abbew’s arguments is that whey protein originated as a dairy waste product.

He’s not entirely wrong about its history. Whey is the liquid separated from milk during cheese production. It was historically treated as a byproduct, and companies eventually found ways to process it into a commercially valuable protein ingredient.

Today, whey protein is a multibillion-dollar industry.

But here’s my question: What does its origin have to do with its nutritional value?

Just because something was once considered a waste product doesn’t mean it is nutritionally worthless. Whey is a naturally occurring milk protein that contains all nine essential amino acids. It’s recognized as a high-quality, complete protein.

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements even identifies whey as one of the complete proteins commonly used in protein supplements.

The argument that whey was once discarded doesn’t make it a scam. It simply means the dairy industry found another use for a product that could provide nutritional value.

Is Eddie Abbew Right About Eating Real Food?

This is where I actually agree with Eddie Abbew.

People should prioritize whole-food protein sources. Beef, chicken, fish, eggs, dairy, and other protein-rich foods should make up the foundation of a solid nutrition plan.

Whole foods also provide additional nutrients that you won’t necessarily get from a scoop of protein powder.

Eggs, for example, provide complete protein along with nutrients like choline, selenium, and vitamin B12.

But why does it have to be one or the other?

Whey protein and eggs can both have a place in someone’s diet. They serve different purposes and offer different nutritional advantages.

Whey protein provides a convenient way to increase protein intake without having to prepare another meal. It can also help people meet their daily protein requirements when eating enough whole food becomes challenging.

Not everyone has the time, appetite, or ability to prepare multiple protein-rich meals throughout the day.

That’s where protein powder can be useful.

What Does the Research Say About Whey Protein?

The science doesn’t support the idea that whey protein is a scam.

The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) published a position stand on protein and exercise, explaining how protein intake and resistance exercise work together to stimulate muscle protein synthesis.

The research supports daily protein intakes of approximately 1.4–2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight for most exercising individuals looking to build or maintain muscle mass.

Whey is one of the high-quality protein sources that can help people reach those requirements.

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements also recognizes protein powders and drinks as potential ways for athletes to increase protein intake when their dietary needs aren’t being met through food alone.

Does that mean everyone needs whey protein? Absolutely not.

Does it mean whey protein is mandatory for building muscle? No.

But neither of those things makes it a scam.

Not Everyone Tolerates Whey Protein, and That’s Okay

Another point Eddie Abbew brings up is digestive discomfort.

Some people genuinely struggle with whey protein. Some of my training and nutrition clients and athletes fall into this category. Those who are lactose intolerant may experience digestive issues, particularly with whey concentrate, which generally contains more lactose than whey isolate.

Whey isolate typically contains considerably less lactose, although individual tolerance varies.

Some people may also experience discomfort from particular formulations or other ingredients in a protein powder.

That’s not evidence that all whey protein is bad. It simply means not every product or protein source is appropriate for everyone.

There are plenty of alternative protein options available, including eggs, meat, fish, dairy, and plant-based protein powders.

Consumers should find what works for them.

The Real Scam Is Misleading Supplement Marketing

If there’s something worth criticizing about the supplement industry, it’s the marketing.

There are companies charging ridiculous prices for ordinary formulations. There are products making exaggerated claims. And there are consumers being convinced they need every new supplement that hits the market.

That’s a legitimate conversation.

But whey protein itself isn’t a scam.

Protein powder isn’t magic. It won’t build muscle without proper training, adequate nutrition, and consistency. It’s simply a convenient way to consume high-quality protein.

Calling it a scam because people can get protein from eggs is like calling bottled water a scam because someone has a faucet in their kitchen.

The existence of an alternative doesn’t make the original product fraudulent.

Eddie Abbew Needs to Separate Supplement Marketing from Nutrition Science

I agree with Eddie Abbew that people should eat more real food and stop relying on supplements to fix a poor diet.

However, there’s a difference between questioning the supplement industry’s marketing practices and dismissing an entire category of products that have scientific support.

Whey protein has a legitimate place in sports nutrition. It’s not required, and nobody should feel pressured to buy it. But for people who struggle to meet their protein requirements through food, it can be an incredibly useful tool.

Eat your eggs. Eat your chicken. Eat your beef. Build your diet around real food.

But if you want a protein shake after training or need something convenient to help hit your daily protein target, don’t let someone convince you that you’re getting scammed.

Protein powder isn’t the problem. Misleading marketing and a lack of nutritional education are.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.