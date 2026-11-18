Are you utilizing landmine exercises? If not, you’re missing out on some great muscle and strength gains.

As a certified strength coach, one of the biggest mistakes I constantly see in the gym is people forcing themselves to perform certain lifts just because they’re considered “essential” exercises.

I’ve seen lifters keep pushing through movements that clearly don’t suit their bodies, thinking the pain or discomfort is simply part of getting stronger. But that’s not always true, and the whole “no pain, no gain” is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.

An exercise that works well for one person may not work as well for someone else. Factors like height, limb length, mobility, injury history, body structure, and overall conditioning all play a role in how a lift feels and performs.

For example, taller people with longer legs often struggle with conventional deadlifts from the floor. Even with good mobility, the movement may simply not match their body mechanics.

Instead of forcing exercises that feel awkward or painful, it often makes more sense to use variations that better fit your structure. One highly underrated option is the barbell landmine setup, which can offer a more comfortable and joint-friendly alternative for many lifts.

In this article, I’m going to unpack seven of the best landmine exercises for full-body strength that you can leverage into your training for better results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Are Landmine Exercises?

A landmine exercise is a type of strength training movement that uses a barbell anchored at one end with a landmine attachment. This attachment usually connects to the floor or the base of a squat rack and allows the barbell to pivot and move freely in different directions.

I have one in Weik Fitness, and I absolutely love it for all sorts of exercises. It’s a nice change of pace.

Landmine exercises follow a more natural arcing path, unlike traditional straight-bar movements. This makes them feel smoother on the joints while allowing you to train different muscle groups across the entire body.

Best Landmine Exercises for Full Body Strength

My favorite landmine exercises usually recreate major compound movements while putting the body in a more comfortable, joint-friendly position.

I’ve found them especially useful for people dealing with past injuries, mobility limitations, or body structures that make certain traditional lifts uncomfortable.

At the same time, healthy lifters can also benefit from landmine exercises. With a few small adjustments, they can work extremely well for building strength, improving conditioning, and adding variety to training.

Let’s look at my seven favorite landmine exercises.

1. Half-kneeling landmine press

Being in a half-kneeling position creates contralateral loading by placing the landmine bar in the hand opposite the front leg. Avoid holding onto anything for balance and allow the front knee to move slightly forward over the foot to keep the hips open and encourage core engagement.

One of the biggest benefits of this exercise is that it improves trunk stability while also feeling safer on the shoulders than traditional overhead presses. The angled movement pattern and neutral grip place less stress on the joints compared to standard dumbbell or barbell pressing.

2. Standing 1-arm press

This is one of my favorite exercises for several reasons. Unlike presses performed while sitting or lying on a bench, this movement happens on your feet, making it feel more athletic and applicable to sports and real-world movement. It’s also an explosive exercise that offers plenty of variations and progressions depending on your training level.

3. Landmine single-leg RDL

The landmine single-leg Romanian deadlift (RDL) is excellent for targeting the hamstrings while improving hip stability and balance. The movement also places the hamstrings through a large range of motion, providing a deep stretch that can help improve overall hamstring mobility.

4. Landmine squat

If you struggle with mobility, have trouble reaching proper squat depth, or tend to lean too far forward during squats, a landmine squat variation can be a smart alternative.

The anchored bar acts as a counterbalance, making it easier to sit back into the squat while staying more stable at the bottom of the movement. Since the exercise loads the weight in front of the body, it also encourages a more upright torso position, which can help you squat deeper with better control.

5. Meadows row

The Meadows row is a one-arm landmine rowing exercise that targets the lats, upper back, biceps, and grip strength. Since it trains one side at a time, it can also help improve strength and muscle imbalances between the left and right sides of the body.

6. Landmine rainbow

Also known as landmine twists, this exercise is highly effective for training anti-rotational core strength. A common mistake people make is using too much range of motion, which leads to excessive torso rotation and detracts from the purpose of the movement. Instead, keep your head and torso facing forward while your arms guide the barbell side to side.

7. 1-arm bicep curl

I don’t usually include a lot of direct bicep work in training programs, but the landmine variation is one exercise I really like. The movement angle feels different from a traditional curl, starting low and slightly outside the body before moving across as you lift. Holding the thicker end of the barbell also challenges your grip strength throughout the exercise.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.