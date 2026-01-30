Will Hadi Choopan Be Removed from the 2026 Arnold Classic?

Hadi Choopan is once again at the center of controversy in the bodybuilding world. But this time, it has nothing to do with conditioning, size, or whether he nailed his peak. This time, it involves the 2026 Arnold Classic.

More specifically… It’s politics. And I hate it.

Hadi Choopan is reportedly set to compete in the 2026 Arnold Classic. And now, some fans are actively calling for him to be removed from the show altogether.

Not because of bodybuilding.

But because of his perceived political alignment with the Iranian regime.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper, provide my opinions, and try to prevent views from being political and biased. Let’s jump into things.

What’s Going on with Hadi Choopan?

Over the past several days, there has been growing chatter online about Hadi Choopan and his views related to Iran’s current regime. Some fans believe he supports the Iranian government.

And because of that, people have taken to social media and even reached out directly to the Arnold Classic, asking that Hadi Choopan not be allowed to compete.

That’s a massive shift.

Especially when you compare it to how Hadi Choopan is treated in Iran, where he’s viewed as a celebrity and national icon. Every time he returns from the Olympia, he’s treated like a king. From those images and celebrations, you would think they love the guy, right?

So, why the change? The contrast couldn’t be more extreme.

Fans Turning on One of Bodybuilding’s Biggest Stars

Let’s be honest… Hadi Choopan has one of the most passionate fan bases in bodybuilding. Especially here in the United States.

People seem to love him over here, and personally, I think he’s good for the sport of bodybuilding. He’s known for his humility and kindness. He’s known for his work ethic. He’s known for wanting to give his fans the best physique ever.

He shows genuine appreciation for his fans all over the world. He doesn’t walk around like the typical celebrity, thinking people need to bow down before him. He wants to take photos and shake hands with everyone.

So, seeing people suddenly turn on him feels strange. And in my opinion, unfair.

Hadi Choopan is one person. One athlete. One bodybuilder. He is not a political threat. He is not shaping foreign policy. He’s just trying to compete on the biggest stages in the sport. And I think he should be able to.

I don’t think Arnold Schwarzenegger should listen to the Iranian fans and remove him. He deserves to be on that stage.

Politics Don’t Belong in Bodybuilding

This is where I draw a hard line. Politics has no place in sports. And it especially has no place in bodybuilding.

The Arnold Classic has always been about bringing together the best athletes in the world. Regardless of where they’re from. Different countries. Different cultures. Different beliefs.

That’s what makes international competition special.

If we start excluding athletes based on perceived political views, where does it stop? Do we vet everyone? Do we draw arbitrary lines? That’s a slippery slope that hurts the sport as a whole.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Visa Question Always Looms

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room.

Visas.

Hadi Choopan has always had issues with visas. That’s nothing new.

Whether it’s the Olympia or the Arnold Classic, his ability to compete often comes down to paperwork, timing, and government approvals.

At the moment, it’s not even clear whether Hadi Choopan is currently in Iran or not.

That matters.

If he’s outside the country, it could make things easier. If he’s in Iran, there’s always the question of whether the government will allow him to travel.

But that’s a separate issue from fans demanding he be removed.

Will Iran Prevent Him from Competing?

That’s the million-dollar question. Iran has a history of restricting travel for certain athletes. But it has also allowed Hadi Choopan to compete internationally before.

So, there’s no clear answer.

What we do know is this: If Hadi Choopan can secure a visa and get clearance to travel, he should be allowed to compete in the 2026 Arnold Classic.

Period.

Anything beyond that becomes political gatekeeping.

Why Hadi Choopan Should Compete at the 2026 Arnold Classic

From a pure bodybuilding standpoint, Hadi Choopan belongs on that stage. No debate. He’s one of the most complete physiques in the sport. He brings density, detail, and conditioning that few can match.

And let’s not ignore the obvious… Hadi Choopan is the favorite to win the 2026 Arnold Classic.

Fans want to see the best compete against the best. Removing him would hurt the lineup. It would hurt the show. And it would hurt the credibility of the event.

Hadi Cares About His U.S. Fans

Something that often gets overlooked is how much Hadi Choopan loves his fans in the United States.

You can see it in his interviews. In his interactions. In how he carries himself. Hany Rambod did a great job when Hadi was an Evogen athlete to include him in his brand and expose him to the U.S. market. And the U.S. market ate him up.

I genuinely don’t believe Hadi Choopan wants to disappoint anyone. Especially the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

To paint him as a villain based on assumptions ignores everything he’s shown us as an athlete and as a person.

Only Time Will Tell What Happens Next

The 2026 Arnold Classic should be about bodybuilding. Not politics. Not online outrage. Not assumptions about someone’s beliefs.

If Hadi Choopan can travel and meet the requirements to compete, he deserves his spot on that stage. Anything else sets a dangerous precedent.

Let the physiques do the talking. That’s what bodybuilding has always been about.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.