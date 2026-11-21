Do you work with a trainer? If so, you may know what an RPE scale is. That said, even if you are working with a trainer, this may not be a tool they’ve ever used with you.

Anyone who’s been strength training for a while has probably heard someone say things like, “Push harder” or “Go until it feels tough.” But many people don’t know what that actually means? And that’s ok, because no one has really defined it for them.

Terms like “hard” or “tough” can feel pretty subjective, and it’s not always easy to know whether you’re pushing enough to see results or pushing so hard that you risk burnout or injury.

I’ve trained clients who thought they were training hard, only to realize they were either holding back or overdoing it. That’s exactly where the Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) scale can help.

RPE is a simple tool that helps you measure how hard you’re working during a workout so you can adjust your training more effectively. Whether your goal is strength, muscle growth, endurance, or general fitness, understanding RPE can help you train smarter and stay consistent.

In this article, we’re going to break down what RPE and the RPE scale are and how to use them with your training to get better results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is RPE?

In fitness, the rate of perceived exertion (RPE) measures how hard you feel your body is working during exercise. It’s completely subjective and relies on your own perception rather than objective metrics like heart rate, pace, or power output.

A Swedish researcher developed the RPE scale in the 1960s while studying how people perceived their physical effort during exercise. The original goal was to compare a person’s perceived effort with their actual heart rate without directly monitoring it.

At the time, wearable heart rate trackers weren’t easily available, especially outside research settings, so the RPE scale gave people a practical way to judge workout intensity on their own.

How to Use RPE in Your Training

Every workout should place the right amount of stress on your body to help you improve.

If your training feels too easy, your body may not get enough stimulus to adapt or make progress. On the other hand, if you constantly push too hard, you can slow down recovery and increase your risk of overuse injuries.

The real challenge is finding that middle ground where your workouts feel challenging enough to drive progress without pushing your body too far. RPE can help you find that balance more effectively.

What Are the Ways to Measure RPE?

You can measure RPE in a couple of ways, depending on what feels easier for you to understand during a workout.

1. The Borg Scale

The original RPE scale uses a 6-20 rating system and is named after the researcher who created it.

At first, the numbers may seem random, but the scale was designed to match your heart rate roughly.

For example, if you rate your effort as a 20, your heart rate may be close to 200 beats per minute. It’s only a general estimate, though, and can vary from person to person.

2. The Modified RPE Scale

Most people today use the simpler 0 to 10 scale because it feels more practical during workouts.

On this scale:

0: Full rest

1: Easy walking

2: Brisk walking

3: Light jogging

4-5: Moderate effort

6-7: Hard effort

8-9: Very hard effort

10: Maximum effort or an all-out sprint

This version doesn’t connect to heart rate. It simply helps you judge how hard a workout feels based on your own effort.

What Are the Benefits of The RPE Scale?

Below are some of the benefits of using the RPE scale.

1. Strength gain

One effective way to personalize your workouts is through autoregulation. This approach helps you adjust training variables like weight, reps, or intensity based on how your body feels on a given day.

Instead of forcing yourself to lift the same weight every session, autoregulation lets you train based on your actual performance levels, and many people use RPE to make those decisions.

Research published in Frontiers in Psychology compared traditional one-rep max (1RM) percentage-based training with RPE-based loading. Both methods helped improve performance, but the study found that RPE-based training offered slight advantages for many individuals.

2. Muscle gain

The RPE scale can also make progressive overload more effective, which is key to building muscle and strength.

When you gradually increase training demands through heavier weights, more reps, extra sets, or other adjustments, you challenge your muscles enough to force adaptation over time.

Research shows that adaptation drives muscle growth and strength gains.

3. Mental strength

RPE can benefit your mindset, too. Regularly paying attention to how hard a workout feels can help you build a healthier relationship with fatigue and discomfort.

Over time, you start recognizing the difference between normal training discomfort and actual warning signs. That muscle burn or heavy breathing may feel uncomfortable, but it doesn’t always mean you need to stop.

In many cases, it simply means you’re working at the intensity your workout demands.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.