Have you heard the word “mogging” come out of anyone’s mouth? I cringe every time I hear it. I guess we’ve officially reached a point where the English language has thrown in the towel.

The word “mogging” has officially been named Collins Dictionary’s 2026 Word of the Year. Yes, you read that correctly. Out of all the words in the English language, this is the one that apparently deserves recognition.

And what’s even funnier? The word actually has roots in bodybuilding.

As someone who has been around the fitness and bodybuilding industry for decades, I find this whole thing pretty entertaining. Not necessarily because the word itself is particularly impressive, but because something that started in bodybuilding culture has now made its way into everyday conversations among younger generations.

Apparently, we’re all supposed to know what mogging means now and be able to use it in everyday conversation. Fantastic. I think my IQ just dropped.

What Does Mogging Actually Mean?

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid hearing the word mogging, allow me to bring you up to speed.

Mogging refers to outshining, outperforming, or making someone else look inferior by comparison. It can involve someone’s physique, height, facial features, appearance, confidence, or overall presence.

In bodybuilding, the concept is pretty easy to understand.

Put two guys next to each other. One has significantly more muscle, wider shoulders, a smaller waist, better proportions, and an overall more impressive physique. The other guy looks like he wandered into the wrong gym.

Congratulations. One is mogging the other.

The term has also evolved into different variations, including:

Physique mogging: Having a significantly more impressive muscular physique than someone else.

Height mogging: Being noticeably taller than another person.

Face mogging: Having more conventionally attractive facial features.

Frame mogging: Having a bigger or more impressive physical structure.

Basically, if someone makes you look less impressive simply by standing next to you, you’ve been mogged.

I can’t believe I just spent time explaining this.

Mogging Actually Started in the Bodybuilding World

Here’s where things get interesting.

According to Collins Dictionary, mogging is believed to have evolved from the acronym AMOG, which stands for “Alpha Male of the Group.”

I guess you have to be in a circle of people who share a brain cell if you think mogging and AMOG belong in our vocabulary. I actually feel dumber by simply typing those words out.

The term started appearing around 2016 as a noun in bodybuilding culture. It referred to the most physically dominant man in the gym.

Eventually, it evolved into a verb and spread through online communities, including the manosphere, before becoming more widely recognized.

It’s worth pointing out that bodybuilding has always involved comparing physiques. That’s part of the sport. Judges compare muscle development, conditioning, symmetry, proportions, and presentation to determine who brings the best package to the stage.

And anyone who has spent time in a bodybuilding gym knows there are always going to be guys who stand out from everyone else.

Some guys are just built differently. They walk into a gym and immediately command attention because of their size and development.

That was essentially the original idea behind mogging.

Now, nearly a decade later, we’re watching that terminology become mainstream slang.

How Did Mogging Become So Popular?

Social media deserves plenty of credit for helping mogging spread beyond bodybuilding and fitness communities.

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have helped younger generations adopt the word and use it in everyday conversations. The term has also become associated with looksmaxxing, which involves trying to optimize one’s physical appearance.

Today, mogging isn’t even limited to the gym.

Someone can mog another person with their appearance, clothing, athletic performance, or just about anything else where one person outshines another.

Apparently, you can even use it to describe something as random as one person’s sourdough bread being better than someone else’s. Collins used that type of example when explaining how the word is now being used.

No, I’m not making that up. That’s how doomed our society is. We’ve officially reached the point where bread can mog bread.

What a time to be alive.

Mogging Is Now the 2026 Word of the Year

On November 3, 2026, Collins Dictionary announced mogging as its Word of the Year.

The dictionary reported that usage of the term increased by 210% during 2026. Its experts monitor a database containing approximately 27 billion words, including content from social media, to identify emerging language trends.

According to Collins, the word has become increasingly popular among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who often use it in a playful and ironic way.

And that’s fine. Language evolves. New slang comes and goes. Every generation has its own vocabulary that makes the older generations scratch their heads (like I’m currently doing).

But I have to admit, seeing mogging receive Word of the Year recognition is pretty hilarious.

Out of all the words we could have celebrated, we landed on something that essentially means making someone else look bad by comparison. I guess that goes along with how society treats people these days.

I’m sure Shakespeare would be proud.

The Bodybuilding Industry Has Officially Gone Mainstream

All jokes aside, I think there’s something pretty cool about a word with roots in bodybuilding culture making its way into mainstream language.

The fitness industry has influenced pop culture for years. Training terminology, physique trends, bodybuilding personalities, and gym culture have all helped shape conversations outside the industry.

Mogging is another example of that.

However, I don’t think I’ll ever get used to hearing kids casually throw the word into conversations as if it’s something we’ve all been saying forever.

Maybe I’m getting old. Maybe I’m just not interested in keeping up with every new slang word that gets popular on social media.

Or maybe I’m just tired of watching people invent new ways to describe things we already had perfectly good words for.

Outshine. Outperform. Dominate. Make someone look small.

Nope. Apparently, we need mogging.

So, the next time someone walks into the gym with a ridiculous physique and makes everyone else look like they skipped leg day for the past decade, feel free to tell them they’re mogging everyone.

Just don’t expect me to start using the word in every conversation.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.