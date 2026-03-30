For starters… we need a new name. Soft cardio sounds incredibly lame. It almost sounds like something lazy people would do. But there are some actual benefits that you can experience by doing it.

Soft cardio is the latest fitness buzzword sweeping social media. But the truth is that it’s not some brand-new invention. It’s quietly walking, biking, or moving at a slow pace so your heart rate goes up just enough without beating you up. It’s been rebranded, sure, but the idea is simple: move more, stress less.

You may have also heard it referred to as “cozy cardio” on social media. That’s basically soft cardio with a comfy twist. Think treadmill walks while watching a show in your favorite hoodie… all while keeping your body in motion.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into soft cardio, what it is, how to do it, and whether or not you’re wasting your time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Makes Soft Cardio… Soft?

There’s a major difference between soft cardio and traditional cardio efforts.

Most people think zone 2 cardio is “easy.” But that’s still a moderate-intensity workout where you’re breathing heavier, breaking a sweat, possibly reaching about 60–70% of your max heart rate.

Soft cardio is gentler, closer to around 40–60% of max heart rate. That means you’re moving, your heart is working, but you’re not gasping for air like you’re running from your in-laws on Christmas.

With soft cardio, you should be able to talk comfortably the whole time. If you can’t, you’re probably working harder than soft cardio.

Why Are People Are Loving Soft Cardio?

Let’s look at some of the reasons why people are moving towards soft cardio:

1. It’s Gentle on Your Joints

True story: pounding the pavement or grinding through high-intensity workouts every day takes a toll. I don’t even want to do it daily, and I’m a fitness nerd. Ankles, knees, hips… they all get tired after a while.

Soft cardio keeps the movement happening with way less impact and strain (which your body will thank you for as you get older).

If you’ve ever felt beat up after a tough week of training, this low-impact option lets you keep moving without adding stress to your joints.

2. You Can Recover Without Doing Anything

Rest days are great, but “doing nothing” can sometimes make you feel stiff or sluggish. Soft cardio gives you a middle ground, and I’m actually here for it. I love incorporating it on my rest days just to get outside and do something active without beating my body up further.

Instead of lying on the couch scrolling through your social media feed, you’re walking, biking, or cruising on the elliptical. You get blood flowing. You help your muscles recover. But you’re not smashing your body into the ground like you would in a hard session.

That’s active recovery — and it’s a real thing.

3. It Makes Consistency Easier

I’ve said this a million times… the best workout is the one you do consistently.

Hard workouts are awesome. But life happens. You get tired. You miss sleep. And suddenly, hitting a brutal HIIT session feels, well… darn near impossible.

That’s when soft cardio comes into play. It’s easy to stick to. You can fit it in on days you’re not feeling motivated. You’re still doing something for your health. That’s more important than another monster session you bail on and then feel defeated that you did nothing active for the day.

4. A Good Entry Point

Soft cardio is especially great if you’re new to training or coming back from time off.

Maybe you took a break after an injury. Maybe it’s been years since you stepped into a gym. Soft cardio lets you build an aerobic base without intimidation. Let your body re-acclimate to movement, then progress as you feel comfortable.

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Can Soft Cardio Help with Fat Loss?

Yes… but let’s keep expectations realistic. You’re still moving your body. That boosts calorie burn and can help raise your baseline metabolic rate over time.

It won’t torch fat like high-intensity sessions or zone 2 cardio will, but you’re still working. In fact, some low-impact walking routines have been shown to burn calories similar to running (you just have to stay at it longer).

The secret sauce here? Volume and consistency. Do it often enough, and it contributes to your overall energy expenditure and health.

Your Mind Likes It Too

Here’s where soft cardio can really help out a lot of people: mental health.

Hard workouts can spike cortisol. That’s part of why you feel drained afterward, even if the session felt good.

Soft cardio? It’s calming. It doesn’t stress your system the same way. It lets you enjoy movement instead of enduring it.

Add in fresh air from an outdoor walk with some sunlight, and you’re doing more than just exercise… you’re boosting your mood.

How to Do Soft Cardio

Honestly, it’s less “what” and more “how.”

You can do soft cardio on:

The treadmill at a relaxed speed

A bike or spin bike at low resistance

Walking outside at a conversational pace

Elliptical or other cardio machines

The goal is to keep your heart rate in that modest zone (about 40–60% of max).

Most fitness trackers can tell you which zone you’re in. If you don’t have one, the simple test is this: can you talk without pausing for breath? If yes, you’re in the right ballpark.

How Much Should You Do?

General health guidelines suggest about 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. This is nothing new. If soft cardio is your main form of activity, doubling that to around 300 minutes weekly is a reasonable target. But at the 150-minute goal, that’s only around 30–45 minutes most days to hit your mark.

But if you’re already doing strength training, interval work, or tougher cardio sessions, you don’t need that much. One or two soft cardio workouts per week can still support recovery and keep your consistency up.

Should You Try Soft Cardio?

If you want more consistent movement with less stress on your body, soft cardio deserves a place in your routine. It isn’t a replacement for harder workouts if your goals are aggressive performance or max fat loss. But it’s a powerful tool for staying active, recovering smarter, and making fitness something you actually enjoy.

In short… soft cardio isn’t weak. It’s actually strategic. And it’s worth trying if you want more sustainable movement in your life.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.