The road to the 2026 Mr. Olympia just got a whole lot more interesting thanks to Andrew Jacked.

Andrew has been on an absolute tear this season. Back-to-back wins at the Arnold Classic in Columbus and the Arnold Classic UK have pushed him firmly into the Olympia conversation.

And honestly?

This might finally be the year Andrew Jacked challenges Derek Lunsford for the Sandow.

Because right now, Andrew Jacked looks better every single time he steps on stage.

Andrew Jacked Is Building Serious Momentum in 2026

At the 2026 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Andrew Jacked defeated a stacked lineup that included Nick Walker and former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan. He walked away with the title and a massive $750,000 prize — the largest payday in bodybuilding history.

The win wasn’t just about the money. It was about the statement.

Andrew Jacked showed up with incredible fullness, conditioning, and one of the most aesthetic physiques on the stage. His back width and structure helped separate him from the rest of the lineup and secure the victory.

And then he did something that made the bodybuilding world really start paying attention. He followed it up with another win at the Arnold Classic UK.

Two major titles in the same month, totaling $1M in prize money. That kind of momentum heading into Olympia season is huge.

Andrew Jacked Keeps Improving Every Time He Steps on Stage

One thing that stands out about Andrew Jacked is the steady improvement. Every show, he looks better. Just look at his Olympia trajectory already for 2026.

In 2022, Andrew Jacked made his Olympia debut and finished eighth.

By 2023 and 2024, he moved up to fifth place.

Then in 2025, Andrew Jacked cracked the top three with a third-place finish.

That’s exactly the kind of progression you want to see from a future Mr. Olympia. He’s adding size. He’s refining his conditioning. And his posing continues to improve.

On top of that, Andrew Jacked brings a physique that stands out from the typical mass monster look dominating the Open division. He has height. He has width. And he has that classic aesthetic flow that judges often reward.

Andrew Jacked vs Derek Lunsford at the Olympia

Here’s where things are going to get interesting as we move through the year. The one major name Andrew Jacked hasn’t beaten yet is Derek Lunsford.

Derek is still one of the most dangerous competitors in the Open division. But Derek is doing something this year that could make things risky.

He’s only planning to compete at the Olympia. That means everything comes down to one night.

If Derek Lunsford comes in slightly off (even by a small margin), that door opens wide for someone like Andrew Jacked. And Andrew Jacked is exactly the type of competitor who could capitalize on that opportunity.

Because he’s already proving he can beat elite competition. He just beat Nick Walker and Hadi Choopan at the Arnold Classic. That’s not an easy feat.

Why Andrew Jacked Is a Dangerous Olympia Contender

Let’s break it down further…

Andrew Jacked has several things working in his favor heading into the 2026 Mr. Olympia.

First, he has momentum.

Winning two major shows in the same month is massive for confidence and visibility.

Second, he has structure.

Andrew Jacked’s physique stands out because of his wide frame, small waist, and aesthetic proportions. His look contrasts with the blockier physiques that have dominated bodybuilding for decades.

Third, he continues to improve.

Each time Andrew Jacked steps on stage, something looks better.

Better conditioning. Better posing. Better muscle maturity. That’s exactly what you want to see from a rising Olympia contender.

Could 2026 Be Andrew Jacked’s Year?

Right now, it feels like the stars might be aligning. Andrew Jacked is coming off the biggest wins of his career. He’s improving every year. And he’s gaining confidence against the best competitors in the world.

Meanwhile, Derek Lunsford is putting all his chips on one show. If Derek shows up at 100%, he’s still incredibly dangerous.

But if he’s even slightly off?

Andrew Jacked could absolutely take advantage of that. And if Andrew Jacked continues improving the way he has been, we could be looking at a very real possibility. The possibility that Andrew Jacked walks away from the 2026 Mr. Olympia with the Sandow.

And honestly? After the run he’s on right now, it wouldn’t shock me one bit.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.