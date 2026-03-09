Should the IFBB Step in With Martin Fitzwater?

I’m a little worried about Martin Fitzwater. And when I say a little worried, I mean I’m worried that he’s completely unhinged and mentally unstable.

Bodybuilding has always had strong personalities. Rivalries. Heated exchanges. And a little trash talk. That’s part of the sport.

But lately, the conversation around Martin Fitzwater isn’t about physique comparisons or Olympia predictions. Instead, it’s about behavior. And if the recent pattern continues, the IFBB may need to step in before things get worse.

There’s a difference between confidence and losing emotional control. Right now, Martin Fitzwater seems to be drifting toward the latter.

Let’s take a deeper dive into what’s looking like the downfall of Martin Fitzwater.

The Martin Fitzwater Incident at the Prague Pro

One of the first major incidents that raised eyebrows happened at the 2025 Prague Pro.

During the show, Martin Fitzwater reportedly confronted longtime bodybuilding journalist Giles “Tiger” Thomas in the audience. According to reports and videos circulating online, Fitzwater yelled at Thomas and knocked the phone out of his hand while the journalist was filming.

Thomas had previously commented on Fitzwater’s conditioning during coverage of the event the year prior. Like most journalists in bodybuilding media, he was doing what the media has always done: analyzing physiques and discussing placings.

That’s literally the job.

Criticism of conditioning or posing isn’t a personal attack. It’s part of the sport. Yet, Martin Fitzwater seemed to take it personally.

Instead of addressing the issue privately or ignoring it altogether, the situation escalated publicly in front of fans and industry members.

That’s not a good look.

When Martin Fitzwater Targets Bodybuilding Media

The tension didn’t stop in Prague.

Martin Fitzwater later posted comments on social media claiming that bodybuilding media is “trash.” I wrote about this previously, and Martin’s statement sparked backlash.

Why?

Because bodybuilding media plays a massive role in promoting athletes, covering competitions, and building fan interest. Without media coverage, many athletes wouldn’t have the exposure they enjoy today.

Media interviews build athlete brands. Contest coverage grows fan bases. Articles and videos bring attention to the sport.

Calling all bodybuilding media “trash” while simultaneously benefiting from the exposure it provides seems incredibly short-sighted.

And honestly, it feels like an emotional reaction rather than a rational one.

Without bodybuilding media, no one would give a rip who Martin Fitzwater is. He’d be bagging groceries at the store without the sport and the media.

Rivalries Are Good for Bodybuilding

Let me be clear about something… rivalries are great for bodybuilding. The sport has always thrived on them. Look at Phil and Kai. Potentially the biggest rivalry in all of bodybuilding.

Think about the legendary rivalries that helped grow the sport over the years. Competition creates excitement. It builds storylines. It gives fans something to talk about.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with athletes going back and forth. But there’s a line.

Trash talk is one thing. Physical confrontations and public outbursts are another.

And that’s where things start to become a problem.

And look, Nick Walker was praised for how he showed up to the 2026 Arnold Classic. Even Nick has been in the spotlight over the years for talking smack and not backing it up on the stage.

So, I’m not just specifically saying Martin is the only athlete who is a hot head. But Nick also never put his hands on another athlete. That said, I don’t look at Martin as a contender at major shows. Martin doesn’t have an Olympia-caliber physique. That’s just the truth.

The Pattern Surrounding Martin Fitzwater

One isolated incident can be dismissed as a bad moment, and being caught up in the emotion of what just took place.

And let’s be frank… everyone has them.

Contest prep is brutal. Athletes are depleted, exhausted, and under immense pressure. But when incidents start stacking up, people begin to notice.

The confrontation with Giles Thomas.

Public attacks on bodybuilding media.

More recently, reports of backstage tension with other competitors (like pushing Nick Walker and telling him he hates him).

To be honest, Martin sounds like a high school bully that is one smart remark away from getting his ass kicked.

Whether you support Martin Fitzwater or not, it’s hard to ignore the pattern forming. At some point, the conversation shifts from “bad moment” to “bigger issue.”

Should the IFBB Step in With Martin Fitzwater?

This is where things get tricky.

The IFBB doesn’t typically intervene unless something crosses a serious line. Athletes are expected to conduct themselves professionally, especially during contests and official events.

But when an athlete repeatedly shows hostile behavior toward the media or other individuals at competitions, it raises legitimate questions.

Should the league intervene?

Some industry veterans believe the answer may be yes. Former Arnold Classic champion and commentator Shawn Ray has even suggested that the federation should step in to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Even Bob Chick, whom I vehemently dislike, said that what Martin did (in several instances at the Arnold Classic) is not ok.

That doesn’t necessarily mean suspensions or harsh penalties. But it could mean warnings, new conduct policies, or disciplinary action if behavior continues. Because if things escalate further, it could damage the image of the sport (as if the sport needs another black eye).

Emotional Control Matters in Professional Sports

Professional athletes are under constant scrutiny.

Every word. Every reaction. Every action. That comes with the territory.

The best athletes understand this and learn how to handle criticism. They channel negativity into motivation instead of confrontation.

Right now, Martin Fitzwater appears to be doing the opposite. Heck, Martin shook everyone’s hand on the Arnold Classic stage except for Nick Walker and then when asked about it on social media he said he hates Nick and refuses to be fake.

Instead of brushing off criticism, he seems to be engaging with it emotionally. And that’s rarely a good strategy in professional sports.

The Future of Martin Fitzwater

There’s no question that Martin Fitzwater is an incredibly talented bodybuilder. His rise in the Men’s Open division has been impressive.

He has the physique to be a contender in the sport for years to come. But talent alone doesn’t define a champion. Professionalism matters too.

Fans respect athletes who can handle pressure, criticism, and rivalries without losing control.

Right now, Martin Fitzwater is at a crossroads. He can learn from these incidents and move forward. Or he can continue down a path that paints him as emotionally volatile.

For the sake of the sport (and for his own career), hopefully the next chapter looks very different. But for now, he seemed to have went on social media like a little cry baby and said he won’t be on social media for the next month. Immaturity at the highest level.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.