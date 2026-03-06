Can Sam Sulek Make Top 6?

Bodybuilding fans of all ages are eyeing Sam Sulek very carefully. He’s doing his pro debut at the second biggest contest in physique-based sports, 2026 Arnold Classic. Talk about being a glutton for punishment! A lot of pundits wonder why Sulek didn’t make his debut at a smaller contest where he may have qualified for the Olympia with ease. I will say that it’s quite ambitious to think Sulek will be at the O the year he debuts, but Sam has been defying the odds from Day 1. We can’t forget that Sam wasn’t even supposed to compete. He was all about the training and the eating. Most of the videos focused on him driving to and fro the gym. He didn’t compete because he didn’t see the purpose in it. Why diet down? Why have to lift differently? He was writing his own ticket – his way.

But then something happened. I think I realized just how competitive bodybuilding is. I’m sure he knew it all along, but everyone gets bit by the bug differently. I’ve interviewed thousands of physique-based athletes and everyone decides to compete for different reasons and at different times.

Do I think Sam was given his pro card too soon? I absolutely do. I mean, he half-earned it, but the other half I think was easily attributed to his massive social media following. Will the Arnold be the same? I don’t think so. I think the competition is too stiff and the judges will probably be indifferent to Sulek’s surging social media numbers. That said, the DLB factor could come into play with Sulek. If he can just somehow win one Arnold or one Olympia, then he’ll have a lifetime to promote. The flaw in that thinking is that a title didn’t get Sulek into bodybuilding and title won’t be what keeps him around. He’s doing this for himself. He’s coaching himself, training himself, it’s all SAM. You must respect that. There’s no higher level of accountability than that.

Perhaps, just perhaps, Sam wants to compete at the Arnold Classic because he wants to see how he’ll fare at the elite levels. This type of competition is reserved for the Big 3 (the Olympia, the Arnold Classic, and New York Pro). There’s also other big shows, like the Dubai Pro, where there would be similar judging. Sometimes social media stars really want to push their luck – or see how good they are. It’s almost like they want to be humbled with a shitty placing (and maybe feel like EVERYBODY ELSE for a change). At least then they will really know where they stand. I think there might be some of that with regards to Sam expressing interest in competing in Columbus for his pro debut.

As we all know, the Arnold is an invitational. You don’t qualify for the contest, at least not in the traditional way. I think Sam definitely qualified in his own way. He’s popular and his fans are diehards. We’ve seen his fans trek to pretty remote places to see Sulek. Whether they want to give him a high-five, take a photo with him, or get his autograph, the fans will be there. That level of support can have a direct impact on ticket sales as well. Not only will people buy tickets to the expo, happily waiting hours in line to meet him, but they’ll buy the far more expensive contest tickets. Let me give you some perspective.

I’ll never forget going to the 2014 and 2015 Arnold Classics and witnessing the mob scenes that would form spontaneously whenever Rich Piana would walk among the crowds. It was like seeing Arnold, but bigger. Rich was insanely popular and he knew it. He treated his fans like royalty, and I see a lot of that in Sam Sulek as well. I think this is why he’s been able to sustain his starpower and grow his fanbase.

Another guy that comes to mind is Chris Bumstead. Even though he’s retired, I’ll never forget going to the Natural Vitamins Epic Block Party in Ozone Park, NY. There were some big guys there like Nick Walker, Evan Centopani, and Brandon Curry. Another big star who was there was Chris Bumstead. I remember being inside the store and talking to PJ Braun and Leo Mayrhofer about how the lines outside stretched over five blocks. All the fans that were coming into the store were telling us how long they had waited. I had to see for myself and decided to go out and film. When I tell you that I walked five solid blocks from the store exit to the very last person in line, I’m being as candid as possible. And here’s the kicker, every person was excited to be in line. They had a real community vibe going on. I must’ve spoken to at least 100 people and I could comfortably say that at least 90 of them told me they were there for Chris Bumstead. I was surprised that many of them didn’t know much about bodybuilding. They didn’t follow Chris because he won the Classic Physique Olympia, either. Many of them became fans before knowing that he even competed. They followed him because of the content of his posts. They trusted in him, much like fans trust in Sam today. This rings true because of the amount of scams and hustles in the fitness industry. Between all the bullshitters and all the scammers, finding an influencer who people really trust is rare. I see a lot of similarities in Piana and Bumstead fans with Sulek fans. I’m sure Arnold is through the moon to have Sam compete in his show, but even five block lines shouldn’t change how the judges score Sam.

I don’t really like giving predictions. I do it in Bodybuilding because it’s almost a must, but I usually avoid doing so with the other divisions. When a writer or a pundit handicaps a show, many competitors tend to get upset if they predict them in lower positions. If a competitor sees a writer as a friend and that writer places them outside the first call-out, it can easily lead to drama. I happen to know many competitors who read IronMag. That being said, I’m going to go against my better judgment and make a couple of bold predictions with regard to Sam at the ASC. I think Sam should place 6th, which is huge. I disagree with Nick’s Strength And Power who insists Sam will be 7th at best. I think his following might get him into the Top 6. Either way, both are excellent placings. Then again, Sam could also place dead last. You just never know with the Arnold Classic. It’s that competitive!!

One thing everyone needs to remember is that there are twelve guys competing in Classic at the ASC. Each guy who takes the stage wants to win. It’s an all out battle for the bragging rights to winning the second biggest bodybuilding show in the world. More importantly, this contest is the namesake of the most popular bodybuilder in bodybuilding history. Every single guy who hits the stage is going to fight like it’s World War 3!!

Where do you think Sam will place in Columbus? As always, thank you for reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s guaranteed to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.